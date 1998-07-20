Vacuum Ultraviolet Spectroscopy I - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124759787, 9780080860213

Vacuum Ultraviolet Spectroscopy I, Volume 31

1st Edition

Editor-in-Chiefs: Thomas Lucatorto Marc De Graef
Serial Editors: James Samson David Ederer
eBook ISBN: 9780080860213
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 20th July 1998
Page Count: 420
Table of Contents

J. Samson and D. Ederer, Introduction. Sources: Synchrotron Radiation: S.L. Hulbert and G.P. Williams, General Description. J.B. West, Beamline Configuration. Laboratory Sources: J.R Roberts, Glow Discharges. M. Kühne, Hollow Cathode. M. Richardson, Laser Produced Plasma. A. Braundmeier and E.T. Arakawa, Transition Radiation. P. Jaegle, VUV Lasers. M. Kühne, Radiometric Characterization of VUV Sources. Optical Components: Reflecting and Imaging Optics: J.H. Underwood, Imaging Properties and Aberrations of Spherical and Non-Spherical Optics. W.R. Hunter, Reflectance and Polarization. E.M. Gullikson, Optical Properties of Materials. E. Spiller, Multilayers. Y. Vladimirsky, Zone Plates. W.R. Hunter, Windows and Filters. Dispersive Optics:T. Namoika, Diffraction Gratings. W.R. Hunter, Multilayer Gratings. E. Förster, Crystal Optics. Subject Index.

Description

This volume is for practitioners, experimentalists, and graduate students in applied physics, particularly in the fields of atomic and molecular physics, who work with vacuum ultraviolet applications and are in need of choosing the best type of modern instrumentation. It provides first-hand knowledge of the state-of-the-art equipment sources and gives technical information on how to use it, along with a broad reference bibliography.

Key Features

@introbul:Key Features @bul:* Aimed at experimentalists who are in need of choosing the best type of modern instrumentation in this applied field

  • Contains a detailed chapter on laboratory sources
  • Provides an up-to-date description of state-of-the-art equipment and techniques
  • Includes a broad reference bibliography

Readership

Experimental researchers, graduate students, and practitioners in applied physics, especially spectroscopic methods; optical sources in physics and engineering; and atomic and molecular physics who work in the field of vacuum ultraviolet applications.

Details

No. of pages:
420
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1998
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080860213

About the Editor-in-Chiefs

Thomas Lucatorto Editor-in-Chief

Affiliations and Expertise

National Institute of Standards and Technology, Gaithersburg, Maryland, U.S.A.

Marc De Graef Editor-in-Chief

Affiliations and Expertise

Carnegie Mellon University, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S.A.

About the Serial Editors

James Samson Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Nebraska, Lincoln, U.S.A.

David Ederer Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Tulane University, New Orleans, Louisiana, U.S.A.

