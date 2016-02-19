Vacuum Technology and Applications reviews the most commonly encountered methods for the production, containment, and measurement of subatmospheric pressure. This book also outlines a number of very important applications of this technology.

This text is organized into eight chapters and begins with a brief survey of the fundamental principles of vacuum technology. The succeeding chapters deal with the pumps used for the production of rough-medium and high-ultra-high vacua. These chapters specifically cover their principles, performance, and applications. These topics are followed by a discussion of the devices for residual gas analysis and partial pressure measurement. Other chapters consider the aspects of leak detection using He-specific mass spectrometer and the materials, components, and fabrication of vacuum devices. The final chapters explore the application of vacuum technology in critical areas of industrial activity, such as thin-film technology, semiconductor, metallurgy, and chemical industry.

This book will prove useful to practicing mechanical, chemical, and design engineers.