Vacuum Technology and Applications - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750611459, 9781483103334

Vacuum Technology and Applications

1st Edition

Authors: David J. Hucknall
eBook ISBN: 9781483103334
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 18th October 1991
Page Count: 328
Description

Vacuum Technology and Applications reviews the most commonly encountered methods for the production, containment, and measurement of subatmospheric pressure. This book also outlines a number of very important applications of this technology.

This text is organized into eight chapters and begins with a brief survey of the fundamental principles of vacuum technology. The succeeding chapters deal with the pumps used for the production of rough-medium and high-ultra-high vacua. These chapters specifically cover their principles, performance, and applications. These topics are followed by a discussion of the devices for residual gas analysis and partial pressure measurement. Other chapters consider the aspects of leak detection using He-specific mass spectrometer and the materials, components, and fabrication of vacuum devices. The final chapters explore the application of vacuum technology in critical areas of industrial activity, such as thin-film technology, semiconductor, metallurgy, and chemical industry.

This book will prove useful to practicing mechanical, chemical, and design engineers.

Table of Contents


﻿Preface

Acknowledgments

1 Introduction

2 Vacuum Pumps (Rough-Medium Range)

3 Vacuum Pumps (High-Ultra-High Range)

4 Pressure Measurement

5 Leak Detection

6 Vacuum System Construction

7 Applications

8 Appendix: Units, Conversion Factors and Other Data

Index

Details

No. of pages:
328
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1991
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483103334

About the Author

David J. Hucknall

