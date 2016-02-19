Vacuum Technique
1st Edition
Proceedings of a Meeting of the German Society for Vacuum Technique, Heidelberg, September 18–21, 1962
Editors: G. Güntherschulze
eBook ISBN: 9781483223209
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1965
Page Count: 100
Description
Vacuum Technique contains the proceedings of a meeting of the German Society for Vacuum Technique, held at Heidelberg, Germany in September 1962.
The compendium is comprised of papers presented during the meeting and discusses the developments and findings of leading experts in the field on various aspects of vacuum techniques and methods. The topics covered include methods of proving the gas tightness of vacuum equipment and components; pumping systems for freeze-drying plants; and sources of surface contamination in vacuum evaporation systems.
Engineers and researchers utilizing vacuum technology in research and industry will find the book highly insightful.
Table of Contents
Entwicklungsstand und Entwicklungstendenzen der Modernen Vakuumtechnik. Eröffnungsvortrag zum Vakuumkongreß der DGV in Heidelbergam 18.9.1962
Möglichkeiten zum Aufbau von Vakuumtechnischen Apparaturen aus Bauelementen
Methods of Proving the Gas Tightness of Vacuum Equipment and Components
Radioaktive Lecksuche
Massenspektrometrische Untersuchungen der Gasabgabe von Kunststoffen
Negative Ionen und ihre Bedeutung für die Restgasanalyse
Pumping Systems for Freeze-Drying Plants
Elektrodenlose Entladung durch Konzentration von Mikrowellen
Ein Universalgerät für die Bedampfung von elektronenmikroskopischen Präparaten und optischen Gläsern
Grenzen der Vakuumtechnischen Aufbereitung von Isolierölen in der Elektrotechnik
Industrielle Messung und Regelung des Vakuums
Herstellung von Mikrowellenröhren mit Ionen-Getter-Pumpen
Die Hochvakuummetallisierung Bandförmiger Materialien unter Besonderer Berücksichtigung der Vor- und Nachbehandlung
Eine neue Anordnung zum Erzeugen Thermischer Gasströmungen und zum Messen von Radiometerkräften
Die Messung der Sorption, Verdampfung und Zersetzung an Werkstoffen der Vakuumtechnik mit einer Elektromagnetischen Mikrowaage
Sources of Surface Contamination in Vacuum Evaporation Systems
Fachtagung der Deutschen Gesellschaft für Vakuumtechnik
About the Editor
G. Güntherschulze
