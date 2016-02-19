Vacuum Technique contains the proceedings of a meeting of the German Society for Vacuum Technique, held at Heidelberg, Germany in September 1962.

The compendium is comprised of papers presented during the meeting and discusses the developments and findings of leading experts in the field on various aspects of vacuum techniques and methods. The topics covered include methods of proving the gas tightness of vacuum equipment and components; pumping systems for freeze-drying plants; and sources of surface contamination in vacuum evaporation systems.

Engineers and researchers utilizing vacuum technology in research and industry will find the book highly insightful.