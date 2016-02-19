Vacuum Technique - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483198170, 9781483223209

Vacuum Technique

1st Edition

Proceedings of a Meeting of the German Society for Vacuum Technique, Heidelberg, September 18–21, 1962

Editors: G. Güntherschulze
eBook ISBN: 9781483223209
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1965
Page Count: 100
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
19.99
16.99
31.95
27.16
24.95
21.21
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Vacuum Technique contains the proceedings of a meeting of the German Society for Vacuum Technique, held at Heidelberg, Germany in September 1962.

The compendium is comprised of papers presented during the meeting and discusses the developments and findings of leading experts in the field on various aspects of vacuum techniques and methods. The topics covered include methods of proving the gas tightness of vacuum equipment and components; pumping systems for freeze-drying plants; and sources of surface contamination in vacuum evaporation systems.

Engineers and researchers utilizing vacuum technology in research and industry will find the book highly insightful.

Table of Contents


﻿Entwicklungsstand und Entwicklungstendenzen der Modernen Vakuumtechnik. Eröffnungsvortrag zum Vakuumkongreß der DGV in Heidelbergam 18.9.1962

Möglichkeiten zum Aufbau von Vakuumtechnischen Apparaturen aus Bauelementen

Methods of Proving the Gas Tightness of Vacuum Equipment and Components

Radioaktive Lecksuche

Massenspektrometrische Untersuchungen der Gasabgabe von Kunststoffen

Negative Ionen und ihre Bedeutung für die Restgasanalyse

Pumping Systems for Freeze-Drying Plants

Elektrodenlose Entladung durch Konzentration von Mikrowellen

Ein Universalgerät für die Bedampfung von elektronenmikroskopischen Präparaten und optischen Gläsern

Grenzen der Vakuumtechnischen Aufbereitung von Isolierölen in der Elektrotechnik

Industrielle Messung und Regelung des Vakuums

Herstellung von Mikrowellenröhren mit Ionen-Getter-Pumpen

Die Hochvakuummetallisierung Bandförmiger Materialien unter Besonderer Berücksichtigung der Vor- und Nachbehandlung

Eine neue Anordnung zum Erzeugen Thermischer Gasströmungen und zum Messen von Radiometerkräften

Die Messung der Sorption, Verdampfung und Zersetzung an Werkstoffen der Vakuumtechnik mit einer Elektromagnetischen Mikrowaage

Sources of Surface Contamination in Vacuum Evaporation Systems

Fachtagung der Deutschen Gesellschaft für Vakuumtechnik

Details

No. of pages:
100
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1965
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483223209

About the Editor

G. Güntherschulze

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.