Vacuum Structure and QCD Sum Rules, Volume 10
1st Edition
Preface. 1. Introduction to QCD sum rules: Historical survey and physical picture. 1.1. Status of QCD as the theory of hadrons. 1.2. Problems and perspectives. 1.3. Physical picture underlying the sum rule approach. 2. Foundations of the QCD sum rule method and sample applications. Papers by: M.A. Shifman, A.I. Vainshtein, V.I. Zakharov. 3. Coefficients in the operator product expansion. Papers by: C. Cronström, M.S. Dubovikov, W. Hubschmid, S. Mallik. V.A. Novikov, M.A. Shifman, A.V. Smilga, A.I. Vainshtein, V.I. Zakharov. 4. Heavy quarks in the sum rules. Pre-Coulombic behavior. Papers by: H. Leutwyler, L.J. Reinders, H.R. Rubinstein, M.B. Voloshin and S. Yazaki. 5. Baryons. Papers by: B.L. Ioffe, L.J. Reinders, H.R. Rubinstein, S. Yazaki. 6. Form factors at intermediate Q2. Papers by: B.L. Ioffe, V.A. Nesterenko, A.V. Radyushkin, A.V. Smilga. 7. Hadrons in external fields: static characteristics (magnetic moments, charge radii and all that). Papers by: V.M. Belyaev, B.L. Ioffe, Ya.I. Kogan, V.A. Nesterenko, A.V. Radyushkin, A.V. Smilga. 8. Multicolor chromodynamics and the sum rules. 8.1. The limit of a large number of colors. 8.2. Meson properties. 8.3. Experimental indications. 8.4. Where the naive N¯c counting fails? 8.5. Bags. 8.6. Factorization. 8.7. Baryons in multicolored QCD. 9. Survey of new trends. Papers by: V.L. Chernyak, A.V. Smilga.
The method of the QCD sum rules was and still is one of the most productive tools in a wide range of problems associated with the hadronic phenomenology. Many heuristic ideas, computational devices, specific formulae which are useful to theorists working not only in hadronic physics, have been accumulated in this method. Some of the results and approaches which have originally been developed in connection with the QCD sum rules can be and are successfully applied in related fields, such as supersymmetric gauge theories, nontraditional schemes of quarks and leptons etc. The amount of literature on these and other more basic problems in hadronic physics has grown enormously in recent years. This volume presents a collection of papers which provide an overview of all basic elements of the sum rule approach and priority has been given to those works which seemed most useful from a pedagogical point of view.
English
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 1992
23rd December 1992
- 23rd December 1992
North Holland
- North Holland
9780444596161
- 9780444596161