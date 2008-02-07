Vaccines
5th Edition
Expert Consult
Description
Completely revised and updated, this respected reference offers comprehensive and current coverage of every aspect of vaccination—from development to use in reducing disease. It provides authoritative information on vaccine production, available preparations, efficacy, and safety…recommendations for vaccine use, with rationales…data on the impact of vaccination programs on morbidity and mortality…and more. And now, as an Expert Consult title, it includes a companion web site offering this unparalleled guidance where and when you need it most!
Key Features
- Provides a complete understanding of each disease, including clinical characteristics, microbiology, pathogenesis, diagnosis, and treatment, as well an epidemiology and public health issues.
- Offers comprehensive coverage of both existing vaccines and vaccines currently in the research and development stage.
- Examines vaccine stability, immunogenicity, efficacy, duration of immunity, adverse events, indications, contraindications, precautions, administration with other vaccines, and disease control strategies.
- Analyses the cost-benefit and cost-effectiveness of vaccines.
- Discusses the proper use of immune globulins and antitoxins.
- Illustrates concepts and objective data with approximately 600 tables and figures.
Table of Contents
Section 1: General aspects of vaccination
1. A Short History of Vaccination, Stanley L. Plotkin, Susan L. Plotkin
2. The Immunology of Vaccination, Claire-Anne Siegrist
3. The Vaccine Industry, Gordon Douglas, Vijay Samant
4. Vaccine Manufacturing, James Robinson
5. Immunologic Adjuvants, Fred Vogel, Stanley Hem
6. Vaccine Additives and Manufacturing Residuals in the United States: Licensed Vaccines, Theresa Finn, William Egan
7. General Immunization Practices, William Atkinson, Larry Pickering, & Andrew Kroger
Section 2: Licensed vaccines
8. Anthrax Vaccine, Phillip S Brachman, Arthur M Friedlander, John Grabenstein
9. Cholera Vaccine, Carol Tacket, David Sack
10. Diphtheria Toxoid, Melinda Wharton
11. Haemophilus influenzae Vaccine, Aruna Chadran, James P Watt, Mathuram Santosham
12. Hepatitis A Vaccine, Beth Bell, Steve Feinstone & Tony Fiore
13. Hepatitis B Vaccine, Eric Mast, Susan Goldstein, John Ward
14. Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Vaccine, John T Schiller
15. Influenza Vaccine (Inactivated), Nancy Cox, Carolyn Bridges, Roland Levandowski, Jackie Katz
16. Influenza Vaccine (Live), Robert B Belshe, Robert E Walker, Jeffrey J. Stoddard, Paul Mendleman
17. Japanese Encephalitis Vaccines, Scott Halstead, Julie Jacobson
18. Measles Vaccine, Peter M Strebel, Mark Papania
19. Meningococcal Vaccines, Dan M Granoff
20. Mumps Vaccine, Stanley Plotkin, Steven Rubin
21. Pertussis Vaccine, Kathryn Edwards, Michael Decker
22. Plague, Diane Williamson, Richard Titball, A J Simpson
23. Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine, Steve Black, Henry Shinefield, Juhani Eskola, Cynthia Whitney
24. Pneumococcal Polysaccharide, Kathy Neuzil, Lisa Jackson
25. Poliovirus Vaccine (Inactivated), Stanley Plotkin, Emmanuel Vidor
26. Poliovirus Vaccine (Live), Roland Sutter
27. Rabies Vaccine, Stanley Plotkin, Hilary Koprowski, Charles Rupprecht
28. Rotavirus Vaccine, Paul Offit, Fred Clark, Dick Ward
29. Rubella Vaccine, Stanley Plotkin, Susan Reef
30. Smallpox and Vaccinia, Donald A. Henderson, Lu Borio, John Grabenstein
31. Tetanus Toxoid, Steve Wassilak, Walter Orenstein
32. Tick-Borne Encephalitis Virus Vaccine, Noel Barrett, Hartmut Josef Ehrlich
33. Tuberculosis, Kimberly C Smith, Jeffrey R Starke, Ian M Orme, James Kaper
34. Typhoid Fever Vaccine, Myron M Levine
35. Varicella Vaccine, Anne A. Gershon, Michiaki Takahashi, Jane Seward
36. Yellow Fever Vaccine, Tom Monath, Dirk Teuwen, Marty Cetron
37. Zoster Vaccine, Myron Levin
38. Combination Vaccines, Michael Decker, H. Bogaerts, K. Edwards
Section 3: Vaccines in development and new vaccine strategies
39. Adenovirus Vaccine, Greg Gray, Charlotte Gaydos
40. Biodefense and Special Pathogen Vaccines, LTC Philip R. Pittman, Stanley Plotkin
41. Therapeutic Cancer Vaccines, Neil Berinstein, David Spaner
42. Cytomegalovirus Vaccine, Stanley Plotkin
43. Dengue Vaccine, Scott Halstead, Duane Gubler
44. Diarrhea Caused by Bacteria, James P Nataro
45. Ebola Vaccine, Gary Nabel, Peter B. Jahrling
46. Epstein-Barr Virus Vaccine, Denis Moss, Joanne Davis
47. Hepatitis C Vaccine, Michael Houghton
48. Hepatitis E Vaccine, Robert Purcell, Suzanne Emerson
49. Herpes Simplex Virus Vaccine, Lawrence Stanberry
50. Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), Marc Girard, Koff
51. Lyme Disease Vaccine, Allen C Steere
52. Malaria Vaccine, Filip Dubovsky, Elissa Malkin
53. Noninfectious Disease Vaccines, George Siber, A Fattom (NABI)
54. Parainfluenza and Respiratory Syncytial Virus Vaccines, Ruth Karron
55. Parasitic Disease Vaccines, Peter Hotez, Jeff Bethony
56. Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) Vaccine, Albert Osterhaus
57. Staphylococcus Vaccine, Robert Daum
58. Streptococcus Group A Vaccine, Karen Kotloff
59. Streptococcus Group B Vaccine, Carol Baker, C. Mary Healy
60. New Vaccine Strategies, Ronald W Ellis
61. Delivery Systems, Bruce Weniger, Mark Papania
62. Vectors, Gary Nabel
Section 4: Vaccination of special groups
63. Vaccination in the Immunocompromised Host, Per Ljungman
64. Vaccination of Human Immunodeficiency Virus-Infec ted Persons, William J Moss, Neal A Halsey
65. Vaccines for International Travel, Elizabeth Day Barnett, Phyllis E. Kozarsky, Robert Steffen
66. Vaccines for Health Care Workers, David J Weber, Ray Strikas, Mike Decker or Bill
Schaffner
Section 5: Public health and regulatory issues
67. Immunization in the United States, Walter Orenstein, Lance Rodewald, Alan Hinman, Anne Schuchat
68. Immunization in Europe, David Salisbury
69. Immunization in Asia, Theodore Tsai, Zhi Yi Xu
70. International Immunization, Steve Hadler, Felicity Cutts, Vance Dietz, Steve Wiersma
71. Community Immunity, Paul Fine, Kim Mulholland
72. Economic Analyses of Vaccine Policies, Mark Miller, Alan Hinman
73. Regulation and Testing of Vaccines, Norman Baylor, Karen Midthun
74. Safety of Immunizations, Paul Offit, Robert L Davis, Deborah Gust
75. Legal Issues, Emily Marcus Levine, Geoffrey S Evans, Elizabeth Saindon
76. Ethics, Arthur Caplan, Jason L Schwartz
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1748
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2008
- Published:
- 7th February 2008
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781416036111
About the Authors
Stanley Plotkin
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor of Pediatrics, University of Pennsylvania, Emeritus Professor, Wistar Institute, Former Chief, Division of Infectious Diseases, The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, PA; Former Medical and Scientific Director, Pasteur Merieux Connaught (now Sanofi Pasteur), Marnes-la-Coquette, France
Walter Orenstein
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine and Pediatrics, and Global Health, Emory University; Associate Director, Emory Vaccine Center, Atlanta GA; Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Seattle, WA; Former Director, National Immunization Program, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Atlanta GA
Paul Offit
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief, Division of Infectious Diseases, Director, Vaccine Education Center, The Childrne's Hospital of Philadelphia; Professor of Pediatrics, Maurice R. Hilleman Professor of Vaccinology, Perelman School of Medicine, The University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, Philadelphia, PA.
Reviews
"For anyone wishing to know everything important about existing vaccines, this book provides an indispensable source of authoritative information"
Immunology News - February 2009
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.