Section 1: General aspects of vaccination



1. A Short History of Vaccination, Stanley L. Plotkin, Susan L. Plotkin

2. The Immunology of Vaccination, Claire-Anne Siegrist

3. The Vaccine Industry, Gordon Douglas, Vijay Samant

4. Vaccine Manufacturing, James Robinson

5. Immunologic Adjuvants, Fred Vogel, Stanley Hem

6. Vaccine Additives and Manufacturing Residuals in the United States: Licensed Vaccines, Theresa Finn, William Egan

7. General Immunization Practices, William Atkinson, Larry Pickering, & Andrew Kroger



Section 2: Licensed vaccines



8. Anthrax Vaccine, Phillip S Brachman, Arthur M Friedlander, John Grabenstein

9. Cholera Vaccine, Carol Tacket, David Sack

10. Diphtheria Toxoid, Melinda Wharton

11. Haemophilus influenzae Vaccine, Aruna Chadran, James P Watt, Mathuram Santosham

12. Hepatitis A Vaccine, Beth Bell, Steve Feinstone & Tony Fiore

13. Hepatitis B Vaccine, Eric Mast, Susan Goldstein, John Ward

14. Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Vaccine, John T Schiller

15. Influenza Vaccine (Inactivated), Nancy Cox, Carolyn Bridges, Roland Levandowski, Jackie Katz

16. Influenza Vaccine (Live), Robert B Belshe, Robert E Walker, Jeffrey J. Stoddard, Paul Mendleman

17. Japanese Encephalitis Vaccines, Scott Halstead, Julie Jacobson

18. Measles Vaccine, Peter M Strebel, Mark Papania

19. Meningococcal Vaccines, Dan M Granoff

20. Mumps Vaccine, Stanley Plotkin, Steven Rubin

21. Pertussis Vaccine, Kathryn Edwards, Michael Decker

22. Plague, Diane Williamson, Richard Titball, A J Simpson

23. Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine, Steve Black, Henry Shinefield, Juhani Eskola, Cynthia Whitney

24. Pneumococcal Polysaccharide, Kathy Neuzil, Lisa Jackson

25. Poliovirus Vaccine (Inactivated), Stanley Plotkin, Emmanuel Vidor

26. Poliovirus Vaccine (Live), Roland Sutter

27. Rabies Vaccine, Stanley Plotkin, Hilary Koprowski, Charles Rupprecht

28. Rotavirus Vaccine, Paul Offit, Fred Clark, Dick Ward

29. Rubella Vaccine, Stanley Plotkin, Susan Reef

30. Smallpox and Vaccinia, Donald A. Henderson, Lu Borio, John Grabenstein

31. Tetanus Toxoid, Steve Wassilak, Walter Orenstein

32. Tick-Borne Encephalitis Virus Vaccine, Noel Barrett, Hartmut Josef Ehrlich

33. Tuberculosis, Kimberly C Smith, Jeffrey R Starke, Ian M Orme, James Kaper

34. Typhoid Fever Vaccine, Myron M Levine

35. Varicella Vaccine, Anne A. Gershon, Michiaki Takahashi, Jane Seward

36. Yellow Fever Vaccine, Tom Monath, Dirk Teuwen, Marty Cetron

37. Zoster Vaccine, Myron Levin

38. Combination Vaccines, Michael Decker, H. Bogaerts, K. Edwards



Section 3: Vaccines in development and new vaccine strategies



39. Adenovirus Vaccine, Greg Gray, Charlotte Gaydos

40. Biodefense and Special Pathogen Vaccines, LTC Philip R. Pittman, Stanley Plotkin

41. Therapeutic Cancer Vaccines, Neil Berinstein, David Spaner

42. Cytomegalovirus Vaccine, Stanley Plotkin

43. Dengue Vaccine, Scott Halstead, Duane Gubler

44. Diarrhea Caused by Bacteria, James P Nataro

45. Ebola Vaccine, Gary Nabel, Peter B. Jahrling

46. Epstein-Barr Virus Vaccine, Denis Moss, Joanne Davis

47. Hepatitis C Vaccine, Michael Houghton

48. Hepatitis E Vaccine, Robert Purcell, Suzanne Emerson

49. Herpes Simplex Virus Vaccine, Lawrence Stanberry

50. Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), Marc Girard, Koff

51. Lyme Disease Vaccine, Allen C Steere

52. Malaria Vaccine, Filip Dubovsky, Elissa Malkin

53. Noninfectious Disease Vaccines, George Siber, A Fattom (NABI)

54. Parainfluenza and Respiratory Syncytial Virus Vaccines, Ruth Karron

55. Parasitic Disease Vaccines, Peter Hotez, Jeff Bethony

56. Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) Vaccine, Albert Osterhaus

57. Staphylococcus Vaccine, Robert Daum

58. Streptococcus Group A Vaccine, Karen Kotloff

59. Streptococcus Group B Vaccine, Carol Baker, C. Mary Healy

60. New Vaccine Strategies, Ronald W Ellis

61. Delivery Systems, Bruce Weniger, Mark Papania

62. Vectors, Gary Nabel



Section 4: Vaccination of special groups



63. Vaccination in the Immunocompromised Host, Per Ljungman

64. Vaccination of Human Immunodeficiency Virus-Infec ted Persons, William J Moss, Neal A Halsey

65. Vaccines for International Travel, Elizabeth Day Barnett, Phyllis E. Kozarsky, Robert Steffen

66. Vaccines for Health Care Workers, David J Weber, Ray Strikas, Mike Decker or Bill

Schaffner



Section 5: Public health and regulatory issues



67. Immunization in the United States, Walter Orenstein, Lance Rodewald, Alan Hinman, Anne Schuchat

68. Immunization in Europe, David Salisbury

69. Immunization in Asia, Theodore Tsai, Zhi Yi Xu

70. International Immunization, Steve Hadler, Felicity Cutts, Vance Dietz, Steve Wiersma

71. Community Immunity, Paul Fine, Kim Mulholland

72. Economic Analyses of Vaccine Policies, Mark Miller, Alan Hinman

73. Regulation and Testing of Vaccines, Norman Baylor, Karen Midthun

74. Safety of Immunizations, Paul Offit, Robert L Davis, Deborah Gust

75. Legal Issues, Emily Marcus Levine, Geoffrey S Evans, Elizabeth Saindon

76. Ethics, Arthur Caplan, Jason L Schwartz



Index