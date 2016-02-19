Vaccines
1st Edition
New Approaches to Immunological Problems
Description
Vaccines: New Approaches to Immunological Problems presents the advances in the range of strategies and approaches for producing vaccines. The book is comprised of 20 chapters that cover the properties of different vaccines. The coverage of the text includes vaccines for cholera, malaria, helminth, and influenza. The book also discusses topics about the key elements of modern technologies that can be applied to different vaccines, such as active immunization strategies using anti-idiotypic antibodies; passive immunoprophylaxis with human monoclonal antibodies; and immunological adjuvants and their mode of action. The text will be of great use to scientists involved in the research and development of vaccines, such as molecular biologists, biochemists, and virologists.
Table of Contents
1. Haemophilus b Conjugate Vaccines
1.1 The Four Hib Conjugate Vaccines
1.2 Antibody Assays
1.3 Preclinical Immunogenicity
1.4 Clinical Studies
1.5 Future Directions
References
2. Recent Advances in the Development of Pertussis Vaccines
2.1 Bordetella pertussis Toxins as Vaccine Candidates
2.2 Surface Proteins of B. pertussis as Vaccine Candidates
2.3 Clinical Studies of a Cellular Pertussis Vaccines
2.4 Future Directions
References
3. Cholera Vaccines
3.1 Immunology of Cholera
3.2 Cholera Vaccine Development Using Older Technologies
3.3 Novel Technological Approaches
3.4 Summary
References
4. Malaria Vaccines
4.1 The Life Cycle
4.2 Sporozoite and Liver Stage Vaccines
4.3 Transmission-Blocking Vaccines
4.4 Asexual Erythrocytic Stage Vaccines
4.5 Future Directions
References
5. Helminth Vaccines
5.1 Vaccines for Human Helminths—The Problems
5.2 Schistosomiasis
5.3 Filariasis
5.4 Concluding Comments
References
6. Influenza Vaccines
6.1 Immunology of Influenza Virus Infections
6.2 Pathogenesis of Influenza Virus Infection
6.3 Limitations of Current Vaccines
6.4 Approaches for Developing Live Attenuated Virus Vaccines
6.5 Preclinical and Clinical Results of Evaluations of Cold-Adapted Influenza Vaccines
6.6 Future Directions
References
7. Approaches to Immunization against Respiratory Syncytial Virus
7.1 Statement of the Problem
7.2 Molecular Biology of RS Virus
7.3 Subgroups
7.4 Goals of Vaccine Development
7.5 Animal Models of RS Virus Disease
7.6 Previous Vaccine Attempts
7.7 Assessing the Role of Individual Proteins in Protection: Humoral Responses
7.8 The Role of T Cells: Assessing the Role of Individual Proteins
7.9 The Choice of Antigens for an RS Virus Vaccine
7.10 Future Directions
References
8. Hepatitis B Vaccines: Blueprints for Vaccines of the Future
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Lessons Learned from the Licensed Vaccines
8.3 Potential Future Vaccines
8.4 PreS-Containing Vaccines
8.5 Synthetic Vaccines
8.6 Fusion Vaccines
8.7 Mixed Particle Vaccines
8.8 Combination Vaccines
8.9 Conclusions
References
9. Poliovirus Vaccines
9.1 Pathogenesis of Poliovirus Infection
9.2 Existing Poliovaccines: IPV and OPV
9.3 Rational Design of New Poliovirus Vaccines
9.4 Future Directions
References
10. Herpes Simplex Vaccines
10.1 History of HSV Infection
10.2 Infectious Agent of Herpes Simplex
10.3 Host-Virus Interactions
10.4 Relevant Animal Models for HSV Vaccine Development
10.5 Host Immunological Response
10.6 Evaluation of Human HSV Vaccines: The Problem
10.7 Human HSV Vaccine Development
10.8 Conclusion
References
11. Rotavirus Vaccines
11.1 The Potential Impact of a Rotavirus Vaccine
11.2 Aspects of Rotavirus Biology Relevant to Vaccine Development
11.3 Current Strategies for Rotavirus Vaccination
11.4 Alternative Approaches to Developing Rotavirus Vaccines
11.5 What Has Been Learned from Vaccine Trials?
11.6 Practical Issues Relevant to the Administration of Rotavirus Vaccines
References
12. New Approaches to Flavivirus Vaccine Development
12.1 Medically Important Flaviviruses
12.2 Flavivirus Molecular Biology
12.3 Flavivirus Proteins that Subserve Protection
12.4 Recombinant Flavivirus Proteins as Candidate Vaccines
12.5 Future Directions
References
13. Human Immunodeficiency Virus
13.1 AIDS Epidemiology
13.2 HIV-1 Biology
13.3 Anti-HIV-1 Immune Responses
13.4 HIV-1 Vaccines: Basic Studies
13.5 HIV-1 Vaccines: Clinical Studies
13.6 Basic Vaccine Studies with the Simian Immunodeficiency Virus
13.7 Summary and Conclusions
References
14. Recent Advances in Antitumor Vaccines
14.1 Immunological Basis for Antitumor Vaccines
14.2 Recombinant Vaccinia Virus Approach
14.3 Anti-Idiotypic Antibodies as Tumor Vaccines
References
15. Vaccinia Virus Vectors
15.1 Vaccinia Virus Replication Cycle
15.2 Construction of Recombinant Viruses
15.3 Expression of Foreign Genes
15.4 Determination of the Targets of Humoral Immunity
15.5 Determination of the Targets of Cell-Mediated Immunity
15.6 Protection against Experimental Virus Infections
15.7 Safety and Potential Problems
15.8 Current Status of Vaccinia Virus Vectors as Candidate Live Vaccines
15.9 Future Prospects
References
16. Adenovirus-Based Expression Vectors and Recombinant Vaccines
16.1 Molecular Biology of Adenoviruses
16.2 Sites Available for Insertion into the Adeno virus Genome
16.3 Methodology
16.4 Human Adeno virus Expression Vectors
16.5 Gene Transfer Using Adenovirus Vectors
16.6 Adenoviruses as Recombinant Vaccines: Advantages and Disadvantages
16.7 Replication of Human Adenoviruses in Other Animal Species
16.8 Immunization and Protection of Animals with Human Adenovirus Vectors
16.9 Conclusions
References
17. Active Immunization Strategies Using Anti-Idiotypic Antibodies
17.1 Historical Perspectives of the Id Network
17.2 Classification of Anti-Id
17.3 Idiotype Cascades and Active Immunization Principles
17.4 Concluding Remarks
References
18. Passive Immunoprophylaxis with Human Monoclonal Antibodies
18.1 Strategies for the Production of Human MAbs
18.2 Activities of Human MAbs for Host Defense
18.3 Conclusion
References
19. Immunological Adjuvants and Their Mode of Action
19.1 Affinities and Isotypes of Antibodies
19.2 Cell-Mediated Immunity
19.3 Undesirable Effects of Adjuvants
19.4 Mineral Oil Emulsions
19.5 Aluminum Salts
19.6 Saponin and ISCOMs
19.7 Muramyl Dipeptide and Analogs
19.8 Lipopolysaccharide and Monophosphoryl Lipid A
19.9 How Adjuvants Exert Their Effects
19.10 Selection by Adjuvants for the Production of Antibodies of High Affinity and Protective Isotypes
19.11 Role of Cytokines in Isotype Selection
19.12 Use of Adjuvants in Vaccines
19.13 Prospects
References
20. Synthetic Peptides as Vaccines
20.1 Immunogenicity of Peptides
20.2 Humoral Responses Elicited by Peptide Immunogens
20.3 Cellular Responses Elicited by Peptides
20.4 MHC-Peptide Interactions
20.5 Introduction of T-Cell Responses
20.6 Summary
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 496
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1992
- Published:
- 11th December 1991
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483165172
About the Editor
Ronald W. Ellis
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Vice President