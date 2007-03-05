UV-visible Spectrophotometry of Water and Wastewater, Volume 27
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 : The basics of spectrophotometric measurement
- Introduction
- Interaction of light and matter
2.1. The electromagnetic spectrum
2.2. The origin of spectra, absorption of radiation by atoms, ions and molecules
2.3. Quantitative laws of the attenuation of light
2.4. Nomenclature
- Factors affecting the quality of spectral data
3.1. Good Spectroscopic Practice
3.2. Instrumental criteria
3.3. Optimal Spectrophotometric Range Chapter 2: From spectra to qualitative and quantitative results
- Introduction
- Basic handling of UV spectra
2.1. One spectrum transformation
2.2. Two spectra comparison
2.3. Evolution study from a spectra set
- Concentration calculation
3.1. Ideal case : pure solution with no interference
3.2. Real samples : mathematical compensation of interferences
3.3. Real samples : statistical and hyphenated methods
Chapter 3: Organic constituents
- Introduction
- Coloured Organic compounds
2.1. Dyes
2.2. Coloured reagents
- UV absorbing organic compounds
3.1. Aldehydes and ketones
3.2. Amines
3.3. Benzene and related compounds
3.4. PAH
3.5. Pesticides
3.6. Phenols
3.7. Phtalates
3.8. Sulfur Organic Compounds
3.9. Surfactants
- Non absorbing organic compounds
4.1. Carbonyl compounds: use of absorbing derivatives
4.2. Aliphatic amines and amino acids: photo-oxidation
4.3. Carbohydrates: photo-degradation
Chapter 4: Aggregate organic constituents
- Introduction
- Reference methods assistance
2.1. BOD measurement
2.2. COD final determination
2.3. TOC explanation
- UV estimation of BOD, COD and TOC
3.1. UV spectra modeling
3.2. Parameter calculation and calibration
3.3. Validation
- UV estimation of class of organic compounds
4.1. Surfactants (anionic)
4.2. Phenol index
4.3. PAH (index)
4.4. Other classes of organic compounds
- UV recovery of organic pollution parameters Chapter 5: Mineral constituents
- Introduction
- Inorganic non metallic constituents
2.1. N compounds
2.2. P compounds
2.3. S compounds
2.4. Cl compounds
- Metallic constituents
3.1. Chromium (direct measurement)
3.2. Metallic constituents determination by complexometry
Chapter 6: Physical and aggregate properties
- Introduction
- Color
2.1. Determination of color
2.2. Relation between colour and visible absorbance
- Physical diffuse absorbance
3.1. Some elements on diffusion of light by particles
3.2. Methods for the study of heterogeneous fractions
3.3. UV-visible responses of mineral suspensions
3.4. UV responses of wastewater
- TSS estimation
4.1. Turbidimetry
4.2. UV estimation of TSS Chapter 7: Natural water
- Introduction
- Significance of UV spectra of natural water
- Quality of natural water
3.1. Study of water quality variation along a river
3.2. Rain influence on river water quality
3.3. Study of wetland water quality
3.4. Study of lakes water quality
3.5. Groundwater study
- Study of wastewater discharge
4.1. Discharge in river
4.2. Discharge in sea
4.3. Accidental discharge
- Drinking water quality
5.1. Mineral water quality
5.2. Production of tap water Chapter 8: Urban wastewater
- Introduction
- Sewers
2.1. Fresh domestic effluent
2.2. Variation of quality according to time
2.3. Evolution along the sewer
2.4. Effect of rain
2.5. Synthesis and other applications
- Treatment processes
3.1. Primary settling assistance
3.2. Physico-chemical treatment assistance
3.3. Biological processes
3.4. Complementary technique: membrane filtration
- Applications
4.1. Fixed biomass treatment plant
4.2. Extensive process
- Classification of wastewater
5.1. Typology of urban wastewater from UV spectra shape
5.2. Automatic classification of water and wastewater
Chapter 9: Industrial wastewater
- Introduction
- Wastewater characteristics
2.1. Generalities
2.2. Influence of industry nature
2.3. Variability of industrial wastewater
2.4. Quantitative estimation
- Treatment processes
3.1. Physico-chemical processes
3.2. Biological processes
3.3. Hyphenated processes
- Waste management
4.1. Sampling assistance
4.2. Treatability tests assistance
4.3. Spills detection
4.4. Shock loading management
4.5. External waste management
- Environmental impact
5.1. Discharge
5.2. Groundwater survey Chapter 10: Leachates and organic extracts from solids
- Introduction
- Landfill leachates
2.1. Leachate characterisation
2.2. Leachate treatment
- Polluted soils
3.1. Polluted soils characterization
3.2. Treatment of polluted soils
- Solid waste treatment by composting
- Natural soils and Sediments
5.1. UV characterization
5.2. Application : evolution of sediments in wetlands
Chapter 11: UV spectra library
- Introduction
- Spectra acquisition
- Spectra of compounds
3.1. Acids and salts
3.2. Aldehydes and ketones
3.3. Amines and related compounds
3.4. Benzene and related compounds
3.5. Phenol and related compounds
3.6. Phtalates
3.7. Surfactants
3.8. Pesticides
3.9. Polyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbons
3.10. Solvents
3.11. Inorganic compounds concentration)
Description
UV-Visible Spectrophotometry of Water and Wastewater is the first book dedicated to the use of UV spectrophotometry for water and wastewater quality monitoring. Using practical examples the reader is shown how this technique can be a source of new methods of characterization and measurement. Easy and fast to run, this simple and robust analytical technique must be considered as one of the best ways to obtain a quantitative estimation of specific or aggregate parameters (eg. Nitrate, TOC), and simultaneously qualitative information on the global composition of water and its variation.
Key Features
- First electronic library of UV-spectra providing data readily available for researchers and users
- Provides a theoretical basis for further research in the field of spectra exploitation
- Contains helpful practical applications
Readership
Practitioners that are searching for solutions in monitoring water and wastewater as well as researchers and instrument designers interested in environmental metrology and sensor design
Details
- No. of pages:
- 372
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2007
- Published:
- 5th March 2007
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080489841
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444530929
About the Editors
Olivier Thomas Editor
Olivier Thomas is Emeritus professor EHESP, at the French School of Public Health, Rennes, France. He holds a State Doctorate in Physical Sciences, a 3rd cycle doctorate in analytical chemistry, an expert degree in prevention and treatment of pollution, and a Master of Science and Engineering Technical air and water environment of the University of Savoie. He worked at the University of Savoie, Chambéry, at the University of Provence in Marseille, and the School of Mines in Ales, where he was director of engineering laboratory and industrial environments. At the University of Sherbrooke, he became the first director of the Observatory of the Environment and Sustainable Development, leading an interdisciplinary network of nearly 150 researchers addressing complex environmental issues.
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor EHESP, French School of Public Health, Rennes, France
Christopher Burgess Editor
Christopher Burgess was a Visiting Professor at the University of Strathclyde, Strathclyde Institute of Pharmacy and Biomedical Sciences; an elected member of the United States Pharmacopeia Council of Experts 2010 to 2020, and a member of the Expert Committee on Validation and Verification of analytical procedures.
He is an internationally recognized expert in the qualification and validation of instrumentation and systems, analytical method development and validation and the statistical interpretation of data. In addition, he has extensive experience in quality systems design and development for the whole supply chain and has acted as a Qualified Person within the EU for more than 25 years. He has published over 80 papers and books in analytical chemistry and analytical science. He is the author of The Royal Society of Chemistry’s Analytical Methods Committee handbook Valid Analytical Methods and Procedures, 2000. His most recent contributions are chapters on 'Analytical Quality Management' in Analytical Chemistry, 2nd Edition (Eds Kellner, Mermet, Otto, Valcarcel & Widmer, Wiley, 2004), ‘Aberrant and atypical results and (in part) methods for determining limits of detection and quantitation in Method Validation’ in Pharmaceutical Analysis; A guide to best practice (Eds Ermer and Miller, Wiley, 2005), and, as joint editor with Olivier Thomas, of UV-Visible Spectrophotometry of Water and Waste Water. Elsevier, 2007. He was a member of the PDA (USA) Expert Working Group on OOS results.
Affiliations and Expertise
Burgess Consultancy, Durham, UK