Utilization of Nutrients during Postnatal Development investigates the nutritional aspects of postnatal development, with emphasis on functions that in some way are closely connected to food, including food intake, digestion, transport, and metabolism. Topics covered range from energy sources and energy balance in starvation to the quantitative and qualitative aspects of food intake. The fate of carbohydrates in infant animals is also discussed, along with the metabolism of lipids during postnatal development. Comprised of eight chapters, this volume begins with an analysis of the most important differences between adult and suckling rats, paying particular attention to thermoregulation and the action of hormones in the early postnatal period. Subsequent chapters deal with the effect of starvation at two environmental temperatures on losses in body weight; protein as an energy source; the absorption of glucose from the gastrointestinal tract; and energy metabolism in the human fetus and newborn. The final chapter is devoted to the late effects of changes in diet composition during the weaning period. This book will be useful for students, practitioners, and researchers in physiology, biology, and developmental nutrition.

Table of Contents



Introduction

Chapter 1. Work with Infant Mammals. General and Methodological Remarks

1. Thermoregulation

2. Instability of Body Temperature as the Main Defence Against Detrimental Environmental Effects

3. The Action of Hormones in the Early Postnatal Period

4. Mother-Infant Relationship

5. Quantitative Comparisons Between Infant and Adult Animals

Chapter 2. Energy Sources and Energy Balance in Starvation

1. The Effect of Starvation at Two Environmental Temperatures on Losses in Body Weight

2. Losses in Weight of Individual Organs During Starvation

3. Body Composition During Development

4. Losses of Individual Components During Starvation

5. Losses of Fat and Protein

6. Caloric Balance During Development

7. Carbohydrate Reserves During Development

8. The Effect of Starvation on Liver Composition During Development

Chapter 3. Quantitative and Qualitative Aspects of Food Intake

1. The Quantity of Food Consumed

2. Qualitative Aspects of Food Intake in Infant Rats

3. Free Selection of the Main Nutrients

4. Survival of Infant Rats Fed One Nutrient Only

5. Protein as an Energy Source

Chapter 4. The Fate of Carbohydrates in Infant Animals

1. The Absorption of Glucose from the Gastrointestinal Tract

2. The Effect of Body Temperature

3. Absorption of Isotonic Glucose Solutions

4. Absorption of Glucose Solutions Having Different Concentrations

5. The Effect of Phlorrhizin

6. Reference Bases and the Development of Glucose Absorption

7. The Effect of Cortisone and Adrenalectomy on the Rate of Glucose Absorption

8. The Relationship Between the Rate of Glucose Absorption and Alkaline Phosphatase Activity

9. The Development of Propulsive Motility of the Small Intestine

10. The Development of Glucose Absorption in Relation to Food Composition

11. The Further Fate of Glucose

Chapter 5. The Metabolism of Lipids During Postnatal Development

1. The Postnatal Development of Lipase Activity in the Gastrointestinal Tract

2. The Effect of Cortisone on Lipase Activity

3. The Rate of Lipid Absorption During Development

4. The Fate of Lipids in the Wall of the Small Intestine

5. The Histological Picture of the Distribution of Fat in the Small Intestine During Development

6a. Esterification of Labelled Free Fatty Acids by the Small Intestine in vitro

6b. Esterification of Labelled Free Fatty Acids in vivo

Chapter 6. The Further Fate of Lipids in the Body

1. Lipid Levels in the Blood During Development

2. Changes in the Levels of Free Fatty Acids and Esterified Fatty Acids in Different Organs During Development

3. The Effect of Starvation on the Levels of Free Fatty Acids and Esterified Fatty Acids in Different Organs During Development

4. The Effect of Fat Administration

5. The Special Role of the Lungs

6. Fat as a Possible Source of Carbohydrate in Infant Rats

Chapter 7. Energy Metabolism in the Human Fetus and Newborn

Chapter 8. The Late Effects of Changes in the Composition of the Diet During the Weaning Period

Final Discussion

Index

