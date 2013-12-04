USMLE Step 2 Secrets - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780323188142, 9780323314930

USMLE Step 2 Secrets

4th Edition

Authors: Theodore O'Connell
eBook ISBN: 9780323314930
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 4th December 2013
Page Count: 368
Table of Contents

100 Top Secrets

1. Acid-Base and Electrolytes

2. Alcohol

3. Biostatistics

4. Cardiology

5. Cholesterol

6. Dermatology

7. Diabetes Mellitus

8. Ear, Nose, and Throat Surgery

9. Emergency Medicine

10. Endocrinology

11. Ethics

12. Gastroenterology

13. General Surgery

14. Genetics

15. Geriatrics

16. Gynecology

17. Hematology

18. Hypertension

19. Immunology

20. Infectious Diseases

21. Laboratory Medicine

22. Nephrology

23. Neurology

24. Neurosurgery

25. Obstetrics

26. Oncology

27. Ophthalmology

28. Orthopedic Surgery

29. Pediatrics

30. Pharmacology

31. Preventive Medicine

32. Psychiatry

33. Pulmonology

34. Radiology

35. Rheumatology

36. Shock

37. Smoking

38. Urology

39. Vascular Surgery

40. Vitamins and Minerals

Description

 USMLE Step 2 Secrets is an easy-to-read review perfect for busy students like you. Theodore X. O’Connell, MD ― author of several review and clinical reference books ― has thoroughly revised this popular text, which presents essential questions and answers covering the important concepts you need to know to score well on the USMLE Step 2 exam: key conditions you will be expected to recognize, all specialty and subspecialty topics, and necessary clinical concepts.

Key Features

  • Learn the most important questions and answers with the proven format of the highly acclaimed Secrets Series®.
  • Master all specialty and subspecialty topics covered on Step 2.
  • Identify key facts in the "Top 100 Secrets."
  • Consult the book wherever you go thanks to a portable size that fits in your lab coat pocket.

Details

No. of pages:
368
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2015
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9780323314930
About the Authors

Theodore O'Connell Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Program Director, Family Medicine Residency Program, Kaiser Permanente Napa-Solano, Napa, California; Assistant Clinical Professor, Department of Community and Family Medicine; University of California, San Francisco, School of Medicine, San Francisco, California

