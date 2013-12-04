USMLE Step 2 Secrets
4th Edition
Table of Contents
100 Top Secrets
1. Acid-Base and Electrolytes
2. Alcohol
3. Biostatistics
4. Cardiology
5. Cholesterol
6. Dermatology
7. Diabetes Mellitus
8. Ear, Nose, and Throat Surgery
9. Emergency Medicine
10. Endocrinology
11. Ethics
12. Gastroenterology
13. General Surgery
14. Genetics
15. Geriatrics
16. Gynecology
17. Hematology
18. Hypertension
19. Immunology
20. Infectious Diseases
21. Laboratory Medicine
22. Nephrology
23. Neurology
24. Neurosurgery
25. Obstetrics
26. Oncology
27. Ophthalmology
28. Orthopedic Surgery
29. Pediatrics
30. Pharmacology
31. Preventive Medicine
32. Psychiatry
33. Pulmonology
34. Radiology
35. Rheumatology
36. Shock
37. Smoking
38. Urology
39. Vascular Surgery
40. Vitamins and Minerals
Description
USMLE Step 2 Secrets is an easy-to-read review perfect for busy students like you. Theodore X. O’Connell, MD ― author of several review and clinical reference books ― has thoroughly revised this popular text, which presents essential questions and answers covering the important concepts you need to know to score well on the USMLE Step 2 exam: key conditions you will be expected to recognize, all specialty and subspecialty topics, and necessary clinical concepts.
Key Features
- Learn the most important questions and answers with the proven format of the highly acclaimed Secrets Series®.
- Master all specialty and subspecialty topics covered on Step 2.
- Identify key facts in the "Top 100 Secrets."
- Consult the book wherever you go thanks to a portable size that fits in your lab coat pocket.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 368
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2015
- Published:
- 4th December 2013
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323314930
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323225021
About the Authors
Theodore O'Connell Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Program Director, Family Medicine Residency Program, Kaiser Permanente Napa-Solano, Napa, California; Assistant Clinical Professor, Department of Community and Family Medicine; University of California, San Francisco, School of Medicine, San Francisco, California