Using Whole Body Vibration in Physical Therapy and Sport
1st Edition
Clinical practice and treatment exercises
Description
This innovative new manual demonstrates the application of vibration technology to the treatment of pathologies such as osteoporosis, osteopenia, stroke and different musculoskeletal disorders. It covers pathology on the upper and lower extremities as well as the whole spine. New treatment strategies are practically and logically presented with recommended exercises and accompanying instructions that can be applied using the vibration platforms. Rationale is given for selected vibration frequencies, amplitudes and modes for the duration and frequency of the exercise session. The manual is grounded in evidence underpinned by a thorough literature review (including a balanced view of both pros and cons) and clinical cases. The authors present clinical treatment parameters that are evidence-based and have supportive physiological rationale that is consistent with the nature of the pathology being treated. The text is further supported by online access to over 35 video clips demonstrating the possible treatment exercises.
Key Features
- First book of its kind applying evidence-based vibration technology to physical (physiotherapy) and sport therapy practice
- Exercise recommendations accompanied by over 70 four-colour illustrations
- Indications and contra-indications in clinical practice
- Comprehensive literature review of evidence base and principles
- Written and supported by experts actively applying this technology to their practice
Table of Contents
Foreword by Professor Martha R. Hinman
Acknowledgements
Chapter 1 Introduction
History
Is vibration a natural stimulus?
Definition
Commercial devices that deliver WBV
Chapter 2 Biomechanic principles of WBV Chapter 3 Theoretical considerations in the clinical application of WBV to sarcopenia, osteoporosis and metabolic syndrome
The inverted pendulum and walking
Simple harmonic motion (SHM)
Motor control: length, stiffness and potential
Stiffness
Resonance
Force exerted by stretched or compressed material
Elastic potential energy
Hill model of viscoelasticity and motor control
Generation of torque and the conservation of momentum
Inverse dynamics
Eccentric exercise and plyometrics
Tensegrity
Conclusion
Sarcopenia
WBV and muscle function
Immune function and Sarcopenia
Bone
Clinical affects of WBV on bone density
Clinical affects of WBV on obesity and metabolic syndrome
Conclusion
Chapter 3 Theoretical considerations in the clinical application of WBV to sarcopenia, osteoporosis and metabolic syndrome
Chapter 4 Indications and contraindications in the clinical application of WBV: immediate and long term affects and their influence on the selection of dosage
Indications
Contraindicators
Clinical research on acute and long-term effects of WBV
The influence of WBV on pain
Conclusion
Chapter 5 Whole body vibration: treatment with patients or athletes
Preparation for Therapy
Guidelines and indications using examples of exercises for specific clinical conditions
Exercise proposals
Strengthening exercises
Chapter 6 WBV as a warm-up prior to sport - effects on flexibility
Whole body vibration and the effect on flexibility: a review
Conclusion
Exercises proposals: stretching section
Appendix: Synopsis of research into WBV
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 216
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2010
- Published:
- 28th December 2009
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702050619
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702031731
About the Author
Alfio Albasini
Affiliations and Expertise
Private Practicioner; International Teacher, McConnell Institute, Neurodynamic Solutions (NDS); Member of CEC Otto Bock; Member of SUPSI and USI; Università della Svizzera Italiana; Chairman Congresso di Roma, Spine II (2009)
Martin Krause
Affiliations and Expertise
Private Practitioner, Sydney, Australia.
Ingo Rembitzki
Affiliations and Expertise
Physical therapist, Certified MT and MLT, Chairman of the Clinical Excellence Circle of Otto Bock Health Care Company, Projectmanager Medical Affairs; Instructor WBV therapy.