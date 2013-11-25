Using Information to Develop a Culture of Customer Centricity - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124105430, 9780124115132

Using Information to Develop a Culture of Customer Centricity

1st Edition

Customer Centricity, Analytics, and Information Utilization

Authors: David Loshin Abie Reifer
eBook ISBN: 9780124115132
Paperback ISBN: 9780124105430
Imprint: Morgan Kaufmann
Published Date: 25th November 2013
Page Count: 108
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
20.99
17.84
31.77
27.00
29.95
25.46
23.95
20.36
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
29.95
25.46
18.99
16.14
23.95
20.36
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Using Information to Develop a Culture of Customer Centricity sets the stage for understanding the holistic marriage of information, socialization, and process change necessary for transitioning an organization to customer centricity. The book begins with an overview list of 8-10 precepts associated with a business-focused view of the knowledge necessary for developing customer-oriented business processes that lead to excellent customer experiences resulting in increased revenues. Each chapter delves into each precept in more detail.

Readership

Line-of-business managers who want to solve their problems by buying an analytics application. It will be written to ground them in the reality that buying an application alone won’t solve their problems. The aim is to change the culture and expectations around information management.

Table of Contents

Preface

Introduction

The Challenge of Customer Centricity

What This Book Is

Why You Should Be Reading This Book

Our Approach to Knowledge Transfer

Contact Us

Acknowledgments

David’s Acknowledgments

Abie’s Acknowledgments

General Acknowledgments

Chapter 1. What Is Customer Centricity?

Introduction

The Evolution of Customer Centricity

Customer Experience as a Corporate Driver of Value

Increasing Corporate Value by Integrating Customer Value Analytics into the Enterprise

Customer Data Visibility

Customer Interaction Management

Summary: Customer Value Is Corporate Value

Chapter 2. The Value of Customer Centricity

Customer Centricity and the Concept of Value

Business Expectations and Performance Metrics

Revenue Generation

Decreasing Costs

Reducing Risk

Improving Productivity

Balancing Corporate and Customer Value: Enhancing the Customer Experience

Chapter 3. Who Is a Customer?

Who Is a Customer?

Defining the Concept of Customer—An Example

Holistic Engagement Identifies the Customer

Reflections: Customers and Customer Centricity

Entity Versus Role

Summary: Driving Customer Centricity

Chapter 4. Customer Lifetime and Value Analytics

The Value of the Customer

Defining Customer Value

Additional Aspects of Customer Value

Evaluating the Value of a Customer

Developing a Customer Valuation Model

Using the Customer Valuation Model for Customer Centricity

Considerations: Influencing Customer Behavior

Chapter 5. Connectivity and Spheres of Influence

Introduction

Customer Connectivity Concepts

Modeling the Types of Customer Connections

The Customer Network: Spheres of Influence

The Advantage of Understanding Spheres of Influence

Social Network Measures for Customer Centricity

Customer Connectivity Measures and Influencing the Spheres

Chapter 6. Customer Touch Points and the Exchange of Value

Understanding Customer Interactions

Customer Segmentation Influences the Relationship

Segmentation, Customer Touch Points, and Personalization

Types of Customer Touch Points

Thoughtful Coordination of Customer Touch Points

The Conceptual Exchange of Value

Analyzing Touch Points to Maximize Exchanged Value

Mapping the Customer’s Journey

Chapter 7. Organizing Data for Customer Centricity

Customer Profiling and Customer Identity

The Need for Data Organization

Collecting Key Data Artifacts

Organizing Entity and Identity Data

Managing Customer Attribution and Classification Data

Layering Relationships and Hierarchies for Customer Data Organization

Organizing Customer Behavior Data

Managing Customer Identity

Customer Profile Modeling: Some Last Considerations

Chapter 8. Customer Profiling

Introduction

What Is Customer Profiling?

Profiling Characteristics

Describing Segments

Customer Data Acquisition

Profiling and Personas

Using Customer Profiles

Use Case: Improving Marketing Effectiveness

Considerations of Privacy and Challenges of Customer Profiling

Taking Customer Profiling to the Next Level

Chapter 9. Customer Data Analytics

The Analytics Feedback Loop

Customer Segmentation and Classification

Supervised Analysis

Unsupervised Analysis

Analysis Techniques and Methods

Market Basket Analysis

Memory-Based Reasoning

Cluster Detection

Link Analysis

Decision Trees

Making Analytics Part of the Process

Chapter 10. Making Customer Centricity Pervasive in the Company

Introduction

Taking it from the Top

Overseeing Change Management

Incentivize Good Behavior Through Recognition and Reward

Associate Every Job to Customers

Replicate Best Practices Through Mentorship Programs

Align Operational and Organizational Interfaces

Be Self-Aware and Self-Truthful

Next Steps: Developing the Program Plan

Details

No. of pages:
108
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Morgan Kaufmann 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Morgan Kaufmann
eBook ISBN:
9780124115132
Paperback ISBN:
9780124105430

About the Author

David Loshin

David Loshin

David Loshin is President of Knowledge Integrity, Inc., a company specializing in data management consulting. The author of numerous books on performance computing and data management, including “Master Data Management" (2008) and “Business Intelligence – The Savvy Manager’s Guide" (2003), and creator of courses and tutorials on all facets of data management best practices, David is often looked to for thought leadership in the information management industry.

Affiliations and Expertise

President, Knowledge Integrity Incorporated, Silver Spring, MD, USA

Abie Reifer

Abie Reifer is a technology and strategy consultant with extensive experience in customer care systems design and implementations. He currently serves in a technology leadership position at a data collection, management and research organization. Previously, Mr. Reifer served as the CIO and CTO of an international telecommunications billing services organization. Earlier in his career he held a senior strategy position at a renowned billing and customer care firm, where he served as an advisory strategy consultant to a leading US telecommunications carrier. Mr. Reifer began his career at Bell Communications Research and received his Master’s degree in Engineering from Columbia University

Affiliations and Expertise

Chief Technology Officer, AIR Communications LLC, Silver Spring, MD, USA

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.