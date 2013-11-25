Using Information to Develop a Culture of Customer Centricity
1st Edition
Customer Centricity, Analytics, and Information Utilization
Description
Using Information to Develop a Culture of Customer Centricity sets the stage for understanding the holistic marriage of information, socialization, and process change necessary for transitioning an organization to customer centricity. The book begins with an overview list of 8-10 precepts associated with a business-focused view of the knowledge necessary for developing customer-oriented business processes that lead to excellent customer experiences resulting in increased revenues. Each chapter delves into each precept in more detail.
Readership
Line-of-business managers who want to solve their problems by buying an analytics application. It will be written to ground them in the reality that buying an application alone won’t solve their problems. The aim is to change the culture and expectations around information management.
Chapter 1. What Is Customer Centricity?
Introduction
The Evolution of Customer Centricity
Customer Experience as a Corporate Driver of Value
Increasing Corporate Value by Integrating Customer Value Analytics into the Enterprise
Customer Data Visibility
Customer Interaction Management
Summary: Customer Value Is Corporate Value
Chapter 2. The Value of Customer Centricity
Customer Centricity and the Concept of Value
Business Expectations and Performance Metrics
Revenue Generation
Decreasing Costs
Reducing Risk
Improving Productivity
Balancing Corporate and Customer Value: Enhancing the Customer Experience
Chapter 3. Who Is a Customer?
Who Is a Customer?
Defining the Concept of Customer—An Example
Holistic Engagement Identifies the Customer
Reflections: Customers and Customer Centricity
Entity Versus Role
Summary: Driving Customer Centricity
Chapter 4. Customer Lifetime and Value Analytics
The Value of the Customer
Defining Customer Value
Additional Aspects of Customer Value
Evaluating the Value of a Customer
Developing a Customer Valuation Model
Using the Customer Valuation Model for Customer Centricity
Considerations: Influencing Customer Behavior
Chapter 5. Connectivity and Spheres of Influence
Introduction
Customer Connectivity Concepts
Modeling the Types of Customer Connections
The Customer Network: Spheres of Influence
The Advantage of Understanding Spheres of Influence
Social Network Measures for Customer Centricity
Customer Connectivity Measures and Influencing the Spheres
Chapter 6. Customer Touch Points and the Exchange of Value
Understanding Customer Interactions
Customer Segmentation Influences the Relationship
Segmentation, Customer Touch Points, and Personalization
Types of Customer Touch Points
Thoughtful Coordination of Customer Touch Points
The Conceptual Exchange of Value
Analyzing Touch Points to Maximize Exchanged Value
Mapping the Customer’s Journey
Chapter 7. Organizing Data for Customer Centricity
Customer Profiling and Customer Identity
The Need for Data Organization
Collecting Key Data Artifacts
Organizing Entity and Identity Data
Managing Customer Attribution and Classification Data
Layering Relationships and Hierarchies for Customer Data Organization
Organizing Customer Behavior Data
Managing Customer Identity
Customer Profile Modeling: Some Last Considerations
Chapter 8. Customer Profiling
Introduction
What Is Customer Profiling?
Profiling Characteristics
Describing Segments
Customer Data Acquisition
Profiling and Personas
Using Customer Profiles
Use Case: Improving Marketing Effectiveness
Considerations of Privacy and Challenges of Customer Profiling
Taking Customer Profiling to the Next Level
Chapter 9. Customer Data Analytics
The Analytics Feedback Loop
Customer Segmentation and Classification
Supervised Analysis
Unsupervised Analysis
Analysis Techniques and Methods
Market Basket Analysis
Memory-Based Reasoning
Cluster Detection
Link Analysis
Decision Trees
Making Analytics Part of the Process
Chapter 10. Making Customer Centricity Pervasive in the Company
Introduction
Taking it from the Top
Overseeing Change Management
Incentivize Good Behavior Through Recognition and Reward
Associate Every Job to Customers
Replicate Best Practices Through Mentorship Programs
Align Operational and Organizational Interfaces
Be Self-Aware and Self-Truthful
Next Steps: Developing the Program Plan
Details
- No. of pages:
- 108
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Morgan Kaufmann 2013
- Published:
- 25th November 2013
- Imprint:
- Morgan Kaufmann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124115132
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780124105430
About the Author
David Loshin
David Loshin is President of Knowledge Integrity, Inc., a company specializing in data management consulting. The author of numerous books on performance computing and data management, including “Master Data Management" (2008) and “Business Intelligence – The Savvy Manager’s Guide" (2003), and creator of courses and tutorials on all facets of data management best practices, David is often looked to for thought leadership in the information management industry.
Affiliations and Expertise
President, Knowledge Integrity Incorporated, Silver Spring, MD, USA
Abie Reifer
Abie Reifer is a technology and strategy consultant with extensive experience in customer care systems design and implementations. He currently serves in a technology leadership position at a data collection, management and research organization. Previously, Mr. Reifer served as the CIO and CTO of an international telecommunications billing services organization. Earlier in his career he held a senior strategy position at a renowned billing and customer care firm, where he served as an advisory strategy consultant to a leading US telecommunications carrier. Mr. Reifer began his career at Bell Communications Research and received his Master’s degree in Engineering from Columbia University
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief Technology Officer, AIR Communications LLC, Silver Spring, MD, USA