Using Cereal Science and Technology for the Benefit of Consumers

The Proceedings of the 12th International Cereal and Bread Congress provide a wide-ranging, comprehensive and up-to-date review of the latest advances in cereal science and technology with contributions from leading cereals institutes and individuals from around the world. They bring together all elements of the ‘grain chain’ from breeding of new wheat varieties through the milling processes and on to the conversion of flour into baked products ready for the consumer at large. Evaluating and predicting wheat flour properties require new equipment and new techniques and these are covered in depth. Cereals other than wheat are given due consideration.



The versatility of wheat flour and its conversion into food is reviewed across a whole spectrum of products. There is a strong emphasis on the use of wheat flour for bread making but with consideration of applications in the manufacture of cakes, cookies, pastries, extruded foods, pasta and noodles. The development process and the benefits to consumers are also addressed.



The Editors and the Organising Committee have assembled a collection of high-quality papers which provide a showpiece for the latest developments in cereal science and technology.