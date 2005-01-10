Using Cereal Science and Technology for the Benefit of Consumers
1st Edition
Proceedings of the 12th International ICC Cereal and Bread Congress, 24-26th May, 2004, Harrogate, UK
Table of Contents
Wheat breeding strategies and end-use requirements for farmers, millers, bakers and other users of cereal products; Using cereals other than wheat and pseudo-cereals in the manufacture of food; Optimisation of existing and new milling processes for the conversion of wheat and other cereals; The development and use of wheat and flour evaluation techniques for predicting end-use suitability; Critical ingredient qualities and manufacturing processes determining the quality of bread and other fermented (yeast-raised) products; Creating health benefits with cereal products: Cereal products and the health of consumers; New ingredients and innovation in processing technologies which enable new developments of wheat-based products; The development and production of cakes, cookies, pastries and other non-bread products; The application of wheat varieties, new ingredients and processing technologies in the production of extruded products, pasta and noodles; Transfer of knowledge through computer-based programs and training.
Description
The Proceedings of the 12th International Cereal and Bread Congress provide a wide-ranging, comprehensive and up-to-date review of the latest advances in cereal science and technology with contributions from leading cereals institutes and individuals from around the world. They bring together all elements of the ‘grain chain’ from breeding of new wheat varieties through the milling processes and on to the conversion of flour into baked products ready for the consumer at large. Evaluating and predicting wheat flour properties require new equipment and new techniques and these are covered in depth. Cereals other than wheat are given due consideration.
The versatility of wheat flour and its conversion into food is reviewed across a whole spectrum of products. There is a strong emphasis on the use of wheat flour for bread making but with consideration of applications in the manufacture of cakes, cookies, pastries, extruded foods, pasta and noodles. The development process and the benefits to consumers are also addressed.
The Editors and the Organising Committee have assembled a collection of high-quality papers which provide a showpiece for the latest developments in cereal science and technology.
Key Features
- Extensive collection of proceedings from the 12th International Cereal and Bread Congress
- High-quality papers highlighting the most recent developments in cereal science and technology
- Benefits for the industry and consumers are discussed
Readership
Cereal scientists, breeders, technologists, millers, bakers, nutritionists, engineers and equipment and ingredient suppliers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 592
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2005
- Published:
- 10th January 2005
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781845690632
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781845694791
Reviews
…brings together knowledge and experience that every customer in the "grain chain" can benefit from., Food Trade Review
A wealth of expertise has been documented in this book., Food Trade Review
The book is suitable for anyone involved in the 'grain chain'. It offers the opportunity for cereal sceintists, breeders, technologists, millers, bakers, nutritionists, engineers and equipment and ingredient suppliers to update their knowledge and apply it to future innovation of foods derived from grain., Food Australia
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
S P Cauvain Editor
Prof. Cauvain is owner of BakeTran, a renowned independent Baking Industry Consultancy in Witney, UK. He was a director of Cereals & Cereal Processing Division at CCFRA until December 2004. A leading authority in the bread and baking industry, Stanley was also President of the International Association for Cereal Science and Technology between 2004 and 2006. He is a frequent Woodhead Publishing Limited author having written or edited six titles previously.
Affiliations and Expertise
Visiting Professor, International Institute for Agri-Food Security, Curtin University, United Kingdom
L S Young Editor
Linda S. Young was a Director at BakeTran and responsible for knowledge systemisation and training activities. She was formerly Technology Transfer Manager at CCFRA. Between Linda S. Young and Stanley P. Cauvain have over 65 years experience of working in the baking industry.
Affiliations and Expertise
formerlyBakeTran, UK
S Salmon Editor
S. Salmon works at Campden and Chorleywood Food Research Association, UK. S. Salmon has an international reputation in the field of cereal science and technology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Campden and Chorleywood Food Research Association, UK