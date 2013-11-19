User Interface Inspection Methods - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124103917, 9780124104488

User Interface Inspection Methods

1st Edition

A User-Centered Design Method

Authors: Chauncey Wilson
eBook ISBN: 9780124104488
Paperback ISBN: 9780124103917
Imprint: Morgan Kaufmann
Published Date: 19th November 2013
Page Count: 146
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
13.99
11.89
19.95
16.96
16.95
14.41
21.77
18.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
19.95
16.96
12.99
11.04
16.95
14.41
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

User Interface Inspection Methods succinctly covers five inspection methods: heuristic evaluation, perspective-based user interface inspection, cognitive walkthrough, pluralistic walkthrough, and formal usability inspections.

Heuristic evaluation is perhaps the best-known inspection method, requiring a group of evaluators to review a product against a set of general principles. The perspective-based user interface inspection is based on the principle that different perspectives will find different problems in a user interface. In the related persona-based inspection, colleagues assume the roles of personas and review the product based on the needs, background, tasks, and pain points of the different personas. The cognitive walkthrough focuses on ease of learning.

Most of the inspection methods do not require users; the main exception is the pluralistic walkthrough, in which a user is invited to provide feedback while members of a product team listen, observe the user, and ask questions.

After reading this book, you will be able to use these UI inspection methods with confidence and certainty.

Readership

interaction designers, usability professionals, user experience professionals, usability engineers, as well as human factors engineers and information architects

Table of Contents

Inspections and Walkthroughs

Which Method Should You Use?

Chapter 1. Heuristic Evaluation

Overview of Heuristic Evaluation

When Should You Use Heuristic Evaluation?

Strengths

Weaknesses

What Resources Do You Need to Conduct a Heuristic Evaluation?

Procedures and Practical Advice on the Heuristic Evaluation Method

Variations and Extensions of the Heuristic Evaluation Method

Major Issues in the Use of the Heuristic Evaluation Method

Data, Analysis, and Reporting

Conclusions

Chapter 2. The Individual Expert Review

Overview of the Individual Expert Review

Strengths

Weaknesses

What Do You Need to Use the Individual Expert Review?

Procedures and Practical Advice on the Individual Expert Review Method

Variations and Extensions to the Individual Expert Review

Major Issues in the Use of the Individual Expert Review

Data, Analysis, and Reporting

Conclusions

Chapter 3. Perspective-Based UI Inspection

Overview of Perspective-Based UI Inspections

When Should You Use a Perspective-Based Inspection?

Strengths

Weaknesses

What Do You Need to Use the Perspective-Based Inspection?

Procedures and Practical Advice on the Perspective-Based Inspection

Variations and Extensions to the Perspective-Based Inspection Method

Major Issues in the Use of the Perspective-Based Inspections Method

Data, Analysis, and Reporting

Conclusions

bibliography

Chapter 4. Cognitive Walkthrough

Overview of the Cognitive Walkthrough

When Should You Use the Cognitive Walkthrough?

Strengths

Weaknesses

What Do You Need to Use the Cognitive Walkthrough Method?

Procedures and Practical Advice on the Cognitive Walkthrough Method

Variations and Extensions to the Cognitive Walkthrough

Major Issues in the Use of the Cognitive Walkthrough

Data, Analysis, and Reporting

Conclusions

Chapter 5. Pluralistic Usability Walkthrough

Overview of the Pluralistic Usability Walkthrough

When Should You Use the Pluralistic Usability Walkthrough?

Strengths

Weaknesses

What Do You Need to Use This Method?

Procedures and Practical Advice on the Pluralistic Usability Walkthrough Method

Variations and Extensions to the Pluralistic Usability Walkthrough Method

Major Issues in the Use of the Pluralistic Usability Walkthrough Method

Data, Analysis, and Reporting

Conclusions

Chapter 6. Formal Usability Inspections

Overview of Formal Usability Inspections

When Should You Use Formal Usability Inspections?

Strengths

Weaknesses

What Do You Need to Use the Formal Usability Inspection?

Procedures and Practical Advice on Formal Usability Inspections

Major Issues with Formal Usability Inspections

Data, Analysis, and Reporting

Conclusions

References

Details

No. of pages:
146
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Morgan Kaufmann 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Morgan Kaufmann
eBook ISBN:
9780124104488
Paperback ISBN:
9780124103917

About the Author

Chauncey Wilson

Chauncey Wilson

Chauncey Wilson is a UX Architect with 40 years of experience in human factors, usability, and user experience design. He has published and presented widely at UXPA, STC, CHI, APA, and HFES conferences. The author has published several books and chapters on usability engineering, brainstorming, surveys, victimization, and inspection methods. He has worked in small and large firms, started teams, consulted for a large firm, and consulted as a lone consultant. He enjoys the role of mentor and always tries to highlight the pros and cons of methods, principles, and processes. He is a member of the Skeptic’s society and enjoys the role of “Chief Skeptic.” Chauncey does not believe in magic numbers, miracle methods, or methodolotry.

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior User Researcher, Autodesk

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.