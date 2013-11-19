User Interface Inspection Methods
1st Edition
A User-Centered Design Method
Description
User Interface Inspection Methods succinctly covers five inspection methods: heuristic evaluation, perspective-based user interface inspection, cognitive walkthrough, pluralistic walkthrough, and formal usability inspections.
Heuristic evaluation is perhaps the best-known inspection method, requiring a group of evaluators to review a product against a set of general principles. The perspective-based user interface inspection is based on the principle that different perspectives will find different problems in a user interface. In the related persona-based inspection, colleagues assume the roles of personas and review the product based on the needs, background, tasks, and pain points of the different personas. The cognitive walkthrough focuses on ease of learning.
Most of the inspection methods do not require users; the main exception is the pluralistic walkthrough, in which a user is invited to provide feedback while members of a product team listen, observe the user, and ask questions.
After reading this book, you will be able to use these UI inspection methods with confidence and certainty.
Readership
interaction designers, usability professionals, user experience professionals, usability engineers, as well as human factors engineers and information architects
Table of Contents
Inspections and Walkthroughs
Which Method Should You Use?
Chapter 1. Heuristic Evaluation
Overview of Heuristic Evaluation
When Should You Use Heuristic Evaluation?
Strengths
Weaknesses
What Resources Do You Need to Conduct a Heuristic Evaluation?
Procedures and Practical Advice on the Heuristic Evaluation Method
Variations and Extensions of the Heuristic Evaluation Method
Major Issues in the Use of the Heuristic Evaluation Method
Data, Analysis, and Reporting
Conclusions
Chapter 2. The Individual Expert Review
Overview of the Individual Expert Review
Strengths
Weaknesses
What Do You Need to Use the Individual Expert Review?
Procedures and Practical Advice on the Individual Expert Review Method
Variations and Extensions to the Individual Expert Review
Major Issues in the Use of the Individual Expert Review
Data, Analysis, and Reporting
Conclusions
Chapter 3. Perspective-Based UI Inspection
Overview of Perspective-Based UI Inspections
When Should You Use a Perspective-Based Inspection?
Strengths
Weaknesses
What Do You Need to Use the Perspective-Based Inspection?
Procedures and Practical Advice on the Perspective-Based Inspection
Variations and Extensions to the Perspective-Based Inspection Method
Major Issues in the Use of the Perspective-Based Inspections Method
Data, Analysis, and Reporting
Conclusions
Chapter 4. Cognitive Walkthrough
Overview of the Cognitive Walkthrough
When Should You Use the Cognitive Walkthrough?
Strengths
Weaknesses
What Do You Need to Use the Cognitive Walkthrough Method?
Procedures and Practical Advice on the Cognitive Walkthrough Method
Variations and Extensions to the Cognitive Walkthrough
Major Issues in the Use of the Cognitive Walkthrough
Data, Analysis, and Reporting
Conclusions
Chapter 5. Pluralistic Usability Walkthrough
Overview of the Pluralistic Usability Walkthrough
When Should You Use the Pluralistic Usability Walkthrough?
Strengths
Weaknesses
What Do You Need to Use This Method?
Procedures and Practical Advice on the Pluralistic Usability Walkthrough Method
Variations and Extensions to the Pluralistic Usability Walkthrough Method
Major Issues in the Use of the Pluralistic Usability Walkthrough Method
Data, Analysis, and Reporting
Conclusions
Chapter 6. Formal Usability Inspections
Overview of Formal Usability Inspections
When Should You Use Formal Usability Inspections?
Strengths
Weaknesses
What Do You Need to Use the Formal Usability Inspection?
Procedures and Practical Advice on Formal Usability Inspections
Major Issues with Formal Usability Inspections
Data, Analysis, and Reporting
Conclusions
References
Details
- No. of pages:
- 146
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Morgan Kaufmann 2014
- Published:
- 19th November 2013
- Imprint:
- Morgan Kaufmann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124104488
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780124103917
About the Author
Chauncey Wilson
Chauncey Wilson is a UX Architect with 40 years of experience in human factors, usability, and user experience design. He has published and presented widely at UXPA, STC, CHI, APA, and HFES conferences. The author has published several books and chapters on usability engineering, brainstorming, surveys, victimization, and inspection methods. He has worked in small and large firms, started teams, consulted for a large firm, and consulted as a lone consultant. He enjoys the role of mentor and always tries to highlight the pros and cons of methods, principles, and processes. He is a member of the Skeptic’s society and enjoys the role of “Chief Skeptic.” Chauncey does not believe in magic numbers, miracle methods, or methodolotry.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior User Researcher, Autodesk