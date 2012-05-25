User Experience in the Age of Sustainability - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123877956, 9780123877963

User Experience in the Age of Sustainability

1st Edition

A Practitioner’s Blueprint

Authors: Kem-Laurin Kramer
eBook ISBN: 9780123877963
Paperback ISBN: 9780123877956
Imprint: Morgan Kaufmann
Published Date: 25th May 2012
Page Count: 224
Description

User Experience in the Age of Sustainability focuses on the economic, sociological and environmental movement in business to make all products including digital ones more sustainable. Not only are businesses finding a significant ROI from these choices, customers are demanding this responsible behaviour. The author looks at user experience practice through the lens of sustainability whether it be a smart phone, service – based subscription solutions or sustainable packaging to expose the ways in which user researchers and designers can begin to connect to the sustainability not merely as a theoretical. This book has a practical take on the matter providing a framework along with case studies and personal stories from doing this work successfully. Both hardware and software design are covered.

Key Features

  • Learn about the fundamentals of sustainability and how it can change the future of user experience professionals

  • Learn how to integrate sustainability into designs with a solid framework using user research methodology, techniques, and purposeful metrics

  • Find out how to integrate sustainability frameworks into the software and product development cycles

  • Find out how sustainability applies to mobile and digital products with discussions on user messaging, dematerialization, and efficient design

  • See how companies have made it work with case studies

Readership

Interaction, product, commercial, industrial and web designers; product managers

Table of Contents

Preface

Biography

Acknowledgments

Chapter 1. Sustainability, User Experience, and Design

Introduction

Sustainability and User Experience

Sustainability Strategy Through the Design Lens

Sustainability and Businesses

The Impact on Companies

Greenwashing, Customer Perception, and the User Experience

Carbon Footprints

Signs, Symbols, and Visual Ratings of the Eco Age

Sustainable Design Ethics

Wrapping Up

In the Next Chapter

Chapter 2. Approaches to A Sustainable User Experience

Introduction

Approaches to A Sustainable User Experience Design Practice

Other Frameworks Worth Noting

Dow Jones Sustainability Index

Wrapping Up

In the Next Chapter

Chapter 3. Product Life Cycle and Sustainable User Experience

Introduction

Sustainable User Experience: Phases and Factors

Factors of Sustainability

Thoughts about Ethnography, User Experience, and Sustainability

Wrapping Up

In the Next Chapter

Chapter 4. Pulling it All Together

Introduction

Emerging Role of User Experience in the Sustainable Design Process

The Users’ Perception and Product Experience

The User, the Research, and the Findings

Businesses, Trends, and Sustainability Strategies

Pulling Together Traditional Tools and New Ideas

Life Cycles: Connecting Design, Development, and Sustainability

A Proposed Framework

Keeping Track: Sustainability Reporting

Connecting the User Experience Dots

From Findings to Data and Presentation

From Findings to User Interface Design

Bottom-Line Impact: Selling the Sustainable User Experience

Thoughts on Product Functionality and User Experience

Sustainability Design and the Challenge Ahead

What Does It Mean to User Experience and Design Practitioners?

Wrapping Up

In the Next Chapter

Chapter 5. Usable and Sustainable

Introduction

Sustainability and Efficiency, Learnability, Effectiveness, and Satisfaction

Sustainability and Accessibility

“The User Is Always Right” and Sustainability

The Changing User

User Perception in the Context of User Research

Green Consumers to Product Users

The Special Case of Visual and Interaction Design

Case Studies in Sustainability

Wrapping Up

General Resources

Sustainability Books for Designers and Researchers

Sustainability Frameworks

Reference

Index

About the Author

Kem-Laurin Kramer

Kem-Laurin Kramer is a User Experience researcher and designer. She has worked both as a manager and individual contributor in a number of market vertical including Mobile User Experience, Web Design, Logistics & Assembly; Energy & Automation; Information & Communication Networks; Medical Imaging & Health Information Systems (Financial & Clinical), to name a few. More recently, she is engaged on GIS, Courts & Justice, Permitting, Licensing and Compliance, and Freedom of Information in the space of citizen centric solutions.

Kem-Laurin was also a pioneer of formal User Experience Research practice at Research in Motion (makers of Blackberry), championing the building of the company's first ever Usability lab and creating traction for the field to evolve at RIM. Since then the Ux practice is now embedded into the company's practices. Prior she was the first Ux Researcher hired at Siemens Corporate Research, in Princeton NJ USA working in the of Medical, Logistics and Automation, Telecom, among other Siemens business verticals, where she used her unique background in Media, usability and communications to drive this practice. Today she works as a Senior User Experience Designer at CSDC and is occasionally speaks at local events on the topic of user experience and sustainability.

Apart from being active in local User Experience community, extolling the virtues of embracing Sustainability Ux analytic practices, Kem-Laurin has also given lectures and talks at local universities, as well as written for Johnny Holland. She has also co-authored a chapter in Nuray Aykin’s “Usability and Internationalization of Information Technology: Travel Planning on the Web: A Cross-Cultural Case Study.”

Kem - Laurin earned an undergraduate degree from The University of Ottawa and a graduate degree from the University of Waterloo, ON, Canada.

Affiliations and Expertise

User Experience Consultant

Reviews

"I thought that the author made some important points and provided an appropriate level of justification for the various ideas and that overall, the book offers some valid debate on the key issues. It is certainly worth reading…"--BCS.org, March 14, 2013
"For marketing and design professionals in a variety of fields, this volume on sustainability and green practices in product and service development explores the ways in which ecologically minded consumer preferences influence the design of products and overall considerations of user experience. Topics discussed include approaches to sustainable user experiences, product life cycles, frameworks for sustainable user experiences, and core usability and balance. Chapters include color photographs illustrating examples of well designed products and technologies. Kramer is a user experience consultant."--Reference and Research Book News, August 2012, page 270
"Kramer is a bridge between the disciplines of user experience and sustainability…She first brings clarity to the sustainability body of knowledge…then links sustainability and user experience to a new concept, sustainable user experience, through several sustainability frameworks, including natural capitalism…I hope this book sparks the enthusiasm and effort of user experience professionals, product designers, and system developers to improve the utilization of information resources."--Computing Review, August 2012

Ratings and Reviews

