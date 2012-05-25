User Experience in the Age of Sustainability
1st Edition
A Practitioner’s Blueprint
Description
User Experience in the Age of Sustainability focuses on the economic, sociological and environmental movement in business to make all products including digital ones more sustainable. Not only are businesses finding a significant ROI from these choices, customers are demanding this responsible behaviour. The author looks at user experience practice through the lens of sustainability whether it be a smart phone, service – based subscription solutions or sustainable packaging to expose the ways in which user researchers and designers can begin to connect to the sustainability not merely as a theoretical. This book has a practical take on the matter providing a framework along with case studies and personal stories from doing this work successfully. Both hardware and software design are covered.
Key Features
- Learn about the fundamentals of sustainability and how it can change the future of user experience professionals
- Learn how to integrate sustainability into designs with a solid framework using user research methodology, techniques, and purposeful metrics
- Find out how to integrate sustainability frameworks into the software and product development cycles
- Find out how sustainability applies to mobile and digital products with discussions on user messaging, dematerialization, and efficient design
- See how companies have made it work with case studies
Readership
Interaction, product, commercial, industrial and web designers; product managers
Table of Contents
Preface
Biography
Acknowledgments
Chapter 1. Sustainability, User Experience, and Design
Introduction
Sustainability and User Experience
Sustainability Strategy Through the Design Lens
Sustainability and Businesses
The Impact on Companies
Greenwashing, Customer Perception, and the User Experience
Carbon Footprints
Signs, Symbols, and Visual Ratings of the Eco Age
Sustainable Design Ethics
Wrapping Up
In the Next Chapter
Chapter 2. Approaches to A Sustainable User Experience
Introduction
Approaches to A Sustainable User Experience Design Practice
Other Frameworks Worth Noting
Dow Jones Sustainability Index
Wrapping Up
In the Next Chapter
Chapter 3. Product Life Cycle and Sustainable User Experience
Introduction
Sustainable User Experience: Phases and Factors
Factors of Sustainability
Thoughts about Ethnography, User Experience, and Sustainability
Wrapping Up
In the Next Chapter
Chapter 4. Pulling it All Together
Introduction
Emerging Role of User Experience in the Sustainable Design Process
The Users’ Perception and Product Experience
The User, the Research, and the Findings
Businesses, Trends, and Sustainability Strategies
Pulling Together Traditional Tools and New Ideas
Life Cycles: Connecting Design, Development, and Sustainability
A Proposed Framework
Keeping Track: Sustainability Reporting
Connecting the User Experience Dots
From Findings to Data and Presentation
From Findings to User Interface Design
Bottom-Line Impact: Selling the Sustainable User Experience
Thoughts on Product Functionality and User Experience
Sustainability Design and the Challenge Ahead
What Does It Mean to User Experience and Design Practitioners?
Wrapping Up
In the Next Chapter
Chapter 5. Usable and Sustainable
Introduction
Sustainability and Efficiency, Learnability, Effectiveness, and Satisfaction
Sustainability and Accessibility
“The User Is Always Right” and Sustainability
The Changing User
User Perception in the Context of User Research
Green Consumers to Product Users
The Special Case of Visual and Interaction Design
Case Studies in Sustainability
Wrapping Up
General Resources
Sustainability Books for Designers and Researchers
Sustainability Frameworks
Reference
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 224
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Morgan Kaufmann 2012
- Published:
- 25th May 2012
- Imprint:
- Morgan Kaufmann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123877963
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780123877956
About the Author
Kem-Laurin Kramer
Kem-Laurin Kramer is a User Experience researcher and designer. She has worked both as a manager and individual contributor in a number of market vertical including Mobile User Experience, Web Design, Logistics & Assembly; Energy & Automation; Information & Communication Networks; Medical Imaging & Health Information Systems (Financial & Clinical), to name a few. More recently, she is engaged on GIS, Courts & Justice, Permitting, Licensing and Compliance, and Freedom of Information in the space of citizen centric solutions.
Kem-Laurin was also a pioneer of formal User Experience Research practice at Research in Motion (makers of Blackberry), championing the building of the company's first ever Usability lab and creating traction for the field to evolve at RIM. Since then the Ux practice is now embedded into the company's practices. Prior she was the first Ux Researcher hired at Siemens Corporate Research, in Princeton NJ USA working in the of Medical, Logistics and Automation, Telecom, among other Siemens business verticals, where she used her unique background in Media, usability and communications to drive this practice. Today she works as a Senior User Experience Designer at CSDC and is occasionally speaks at local events on the topic of user experience and sustainability.
Apart from being active in local User Experience community, extolling the virtues of embracing Sustainability Ux analytic practices, Kem-Laurin has also given lectures and talks at local universities, as well as written for Johnny Holland. She has also co-authored a chapter in Nuray Aykin’s “Usability and Internationalization of Information Technology: Travel Planning on the Web: A Cross-Cultural Case Study.”
Kem - Laurin earned an undergraduate degree from The University of Ottawa and a graduate degree from the University of Waterloo, ON, Canada.
Affiliations and Expertise
User Experience Consultant
Reviews
"I thought that the author made some important points and provided an appropriate level of justification for the various ideas and that overall, the book offers some valid debate on the key issues. It is certainly worth reading…"--BCS.org, March 14, 2013
"Kramer is a bridge between the disciplines of user experience and sustainability…She first brings clarity to the sustainability body of knowledge…then links sustainability and user experience to a new concept, sustainable user experience, through several sustainability frameworks, including natural capitalism…I hope this book sparks the enthusiasm and effort of user experience professionals, product designers, and system developers to improve the utilization of information resources."--Computing Review, August 2012
