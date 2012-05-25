User Experience in the Age of Sustainability

Kem-Laurin Kramer is a User Experience researcher and designer. She has worked both as a manager and individual contributor in a number of market vertical including Mobile User Experience, Web Design, Logistics & Assembly; Energy & Automation; Information & Communication Networks; Medical Imaging & Health Information Systems (Financial & Clinical), to name a few. More recently, she is engaged on GIS, Courts & Justice, Permitting, Licensing and Compliance, and Freedom of Information in the space of citizen centric solutions.

Kem-Laurin was also a pioneer of formal User Experience Research practice at Research in Motion (makers of Blackberry), championing the building of the company's first ever Usability lab and creating traction for the field to evolve at RIM. Since then the Ux practice is now embedded into the company's practices. Prior she was the first Ux Researcher hired at Siemens Corporate Research, in Princeton NJ USA working in the of Medical, Logistics and Automation, Telecom, among other Siemens business verticals, where she used her unique background in Media, usability and communications to drive this practice. Today she works as a Senior User Experience Designer at CSDC and is occasionally speaks at local events on the topic of user experience and sustainability.

Apart from being active in local User Experience community, extolling the virtues of embracing Sustainability Ux analytic practices, Kem-Laurin has also given lectures and talks at local universities, as well as written for Johnny Holland. She has also co-authored a chapter in Nuray Aykin’s “Usability and Internationalization of Information Technology: Travel Planning on the Web: A Cross-Cultural Case Study.”

Kem - Laurin earned an undergraduate degree from The University of Ottawa and a graduate degree from the University of Waterloo, ON, Canada.