Use of X-Ray Crystallography in the Design of Antiviral Agents
1st Edition
Description
Use of X-Ray Crystallography in the Design of Antiviral Agents describes materials presented at an International Workshop held in Kona, Hawaii on February 6-8, 1989, which discussed the use of X-ray crystallography in the design of antiviral agents.
This book focuses on the approach that determines the three-dimensional structures of viruses and virus proteins with biological activity, such as computer molecular modeling. The three-dimensional structures of a number of immune complexes that involve complexes of antigen with antibodies or peptide antigens complexed with an MHC molecule are also deliberated.
This text emphasizes that the three-dimensional structures allow the rational design of virus replication inhibitors that control virus infections in man and economically important domestic animals.
This publication is a good reference for pharmacists, biochemists, and clinicians researching on the design of antiviral agents.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Foreword
Preface
1. Membrane Fusion by Influenza Viruses and the Mechanism of Action of Amantadine
I. Studies on Membrane Fusion
II. The Mechanism of Action of Amantadine
III. Conclusions
References
2. Epitope Mapping and Idiotypy of the Antibody Response to Influenza Neuraminidase
I. Introduction
II. Identification of a Dominant Antigenic Site on N9 Neuraminidase
III. Anti-Idiotypes for Induction of Anti-N9 Neuraminidase Immune Responsiveness
References
3. Structure of a Human Histocompatibility Molecule: Implications for Its Interactions with Peptides and T Cell Receptors
I. Introduction
II. The Structure of HLA-A2
III. T Cell Receptor Structure
IV. Future Work and Implications for Drug Design
References
4. Structure of the Adenovirus Virion
I. Introduction
II. Virion Proteins
III. Hexon Structure
IV. Arrangement of Hexons in the Capsid
V. Position of Polypeptide IX
VI. Conclusions
References
5. Crystal Structures of Influenza Virus Neuraminidase Complexed with Monoclonal Antibody Fab Fragments
I. Introduction
II. The Influenza Virus Neuraminidase
III. Escape Mutants
IV. Structure of Escape Mutants
V. Structure of a Second N9 Neuraminidase-Fab Complex (NC 10 Fab)
VI. Mechanism of Inhibition of Neuraminidase Activity by Antibody
VII. Change in Antibody Structure
VIII. Influenza Type B Neuraminidase
IX. Sendai HN
References
6. An Approach to the Design of Anti-Influenza Agents
I. Introduction
II. Hemagglutinin Host-Cell Receptor Binding Site
III. Determination of Favorable Ligand Binding Regions in the Hemagglutinin Host-Cell Receptor Binding Site
IV. Design of Ligands to Block the Attachment of Influenza Viruses to Cells
V. Conclusions
References
7. Immunochemical and Crystallographic Studies on the Interaction between Antibody and a Synthetic Peptide of Influenza Hemagglutinin
I. Antigenic Properties of a Synthetic Peptide of Influenza Virus Hemagglutinin
II. Identification of the Amino Acid Residues Involved in Antibody Binding
III. Stoichiometry of the Interaction between Antibody and Peptide Antigen
IV. Properties of Anti-Idiotypic Antibodies Raised Against MAbs 1 /1 and 2/1
V. Conclusions
References
8. Structural Studies of Antipeptide Antibodies
I. Introduction
II. Anti-Hemagglutinin Peptide Fabs
III. Anti-Mhr Peptide Fabs
References
9. Complexes of Peptides, Nucleotides, and Fluorescein with Immunoglobulin Fragments: Effects of Solvent on Crystal Structures and Ligand Binding
I. Introduction
II. Binding Properties of the Meg Bence-Jones Dimer
III. Monoclonal Autoantibody with Activity against Single-Stranded DNA
IV. Three-Dimensional Structure of a Fluorescein-Fab Complex Crystallized in MPD
References
10. Neutralizing Rhino viruses with Antiviral Agents that Inhibit Attachment and Uncoating
I. Introduction
II. Canyon Structure
III. Alterations of the Canyon Shape that Inhibit Attachment
IV. Antiviral Agents that Interfere with Capsid Function
V. Conclusion
References
11. Structural Determinants of Serotype Specificity, Host Range, and Thermostability in Poliovirus
I. Introduction
II. Poliovirus Structure
III. Comparison of the Structures of P1/Mahoney and P3/Sabin
IV. Serotype-Specific Conformations in Antigenic Site 1
V. What Are the Determinants of Mouse Virulence?
VI. Molecular Modeling of Loop Structures in Poliovirus
VII. Newly Recognized Components of the Virion Structure
VIII. Temperature Sensitivity in the P3/Sabin Strain
References
12. Structure of Foot-and-Mouth Disease Virus
I. Introduction
II. Determination of the Three-Dimensional Structure
III. An Overview of the Structure of the Capsid
IV. Antigenic Surface of Foot-and-Mouth Disease Virus
V. Peptide Vaccines
VI. Cell Attachment Site
VII. Uncoating, Assembly, and Disassembly
VIII. Conclusions
References
13. Escape Mutant Analysis of a Drug-Binding Site can be Used to Map Functions in the Rhinovirus Capsid
I. Introduction
II. Results
III. Discussion
References
14. Quantitative Structure-Activity Relationships and Biological Consequences of Picornavirus Capsid-Binding Compounds
I. Introduction
II. Enantiomeric Effects
III. Structure-Activity Studies Based on Chain Length
IV. A Model for HRV14 Activity
V. Binding of Disoxaril
VI. Mechanism of Action
VII. Antiviral Activity in Virus-Infected Animals
VIII. Conclusions
References
15. Comparative Structures of Two Lysozyme-Antilysozyme Complexes
I. Introduction
II. HyHEL-5 and HyHEL-10 Fab Complexes with Lysozyme
References
16. Structural Basis of Antigen-Antibody Recognition
I. Introduction
II. Crystallographic Studies of Fab-Lysozyme Complexes
III. Idiotype-Anti-Idiotype Interactions
IV. Solubilization of the T Cell Antigen Receptor
References
17. Analysis of Antibody-Protein Interactions Utilizing Site-Directed Mutagenesis and a New Evolutionary Variant of Lysozyme
I. Introduction
II. Interactions of HyHEL-5 with HEL
III. Interactions of HyHEL-10 and HyHEL-8 with HEL
IV. Summation and Conclusion
References
18. Approaches toward the Design of Proteins of Enhanced Thermostability
I. Introduction
II. Hydrophobic Interactions
III. Hydrogen Bonding
IV. Helix-Dipole Interactions
V. Substitutions That Decrease the Entropy of Unfolding
VI. Removal of Strain
VII. Disulfide Bridges
VIII. Conclusions
References
19. Interplay among Enzyme Mechanism, Protein Structure, and the Design of Serine Protease Inhibitors
I. Introduction
II. Mechanism-Derived Inhibitors
III. Structure-Derived Inhibitors
References
20. Applications of Crystallographic Databases in Molecular Design
I. Introduction
II. Description of Crystallographic Databases
III. Molecular Design and Databases
IV. Examples of Database Utilization
V. Application to Design
VI. Conclusions
References
21. Virus Structure and the AIDS Problem: Strategies for Antiviral Design Based on Structure
I. Introduction
II. Overall Structure of HIV and Genomic Arrangement
III. A Detailed Look at the HIV Proteins in Light of Other Viral Structures
IV. Conclusion
References
22. Analysis of the Reverse Transcriptase of Human Immunodeficiency Virus Expressed in Escherichia Coli
Text
References
23. Structural Studies on Human Immunodeficiency Virus Reverse Transcriptase
I. Introduction
II. Production and Purification of Recombinant HIV RT
III. Crystallization of HIV RT
IV. Results
V. Conclusions
References
24. Human Immunodeficiency Virus (Type 1) Protease: Enzymology and Three-Dimensional Structure of a New AIDS Drug Target
I. Introduction
II. Biochemistry of the HIV-1 Protease
III. Crystal Structure of the HIV-1 Protease
References
25. Oligomeric Structure of Retroviral Envelope Glycoproteins
I. Introduction
II. Materials and Methods
III. Results
IV. Discussion
References
26. Tumor Necrosis Factor: A Nonviral Jelly Roll
I. Introduction
II. Structure Determination
III. Structure
IV. Conclusions
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 394
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1990
- Published:
- 28th February 1990
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323152457