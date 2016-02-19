Encyclopedia of Public International Law, 3: Use of Force, War, and Neutrality Peace Treaties (A-M) focuses on hostile inter-State relations and associated questions, including the use of force, war, neutrality, and peace treaties.

The publication first elaborates on the Munich Agreement, mines, militias, military reconnaissance, objectives, necessity, government, and forces abroad, mercenaries, liberation movements, land warfare, intervention, international military force, indiscriminate attack, and the Kellogg-Briand Pact (1928). The text then ponders on humanitarian law and armed conflict, flags and uniform in wars, enemies and enemy subjects, disarming of belligerents by neutrals, demarcation line, deserters, economic warfare, combatants, contributions, and contraband. The book examines collective punishment, measures, security, and self-defense, boundary settlements between Germany and her western neighbor states after World War II, bombardment, armistice, arms control, Asama Maru incident, air warfare, and alliance.

The text is a vital source of data for researchers interested in the use of force, war, and neutrality peace treaties.