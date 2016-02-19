Use of Force · War and Neutrality Peace Treaties (A-M) - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444862341, 9781483256962

Use of Force · War and Neutrality Peace Treaties (A-M)

1st Edition

Authors: Rudolf Bernhardt
eBook ISBN: 9781483256962
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st January 1982
Page Count: 316
Description

Encyclopedia of Public International Law, 3: Use of Force, War, and Neutrality Peace Treaties (A-M) focuses on hostile inter-State relations and associated questions, including the use of force, war, neutrality, and peace treaties.

The publication first elaborates on the Munich Agreement, mines, militias, military reconnaissance, objectives, necessity, government, and forces abroad, mercenaries, liberation movements, land warfare, intervention, international military force, indiscriminate attack, and the Kellogg-Briand Pact (1928). The text then ponders on humanitarian law and armed conflict, flags and uniform in wars, enemies and enemy subjects, disarming of belligerents by neutrals, demarcation line, deserters, economic warfare, combatants, contributions, and contraband. The book examines collective punishment, measures, security, and self-defense, boundary settlements between Germany and her western neighbor states after World War II, bombardment, armistice, arms control, Asama Maru incident, air warfare, and alliance.

The text is a vital source of data for researchers interested in the use of force, war, and neutrality peace treaties.

Table of Contents


List of Entries for this Instalment (with Names of Authors)

List of Abbreviations

Articles in Alphabetical Order

List of Articles for the Entire Encyclopedia

Details

No. of pages:
316
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1982
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9781483256962

About the Author

Rudolf Bernhardt

