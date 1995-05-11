Use of Counselling Skills - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750616188

Use of Counselling Skills

1st Edition

Guide for Therapy

Authors: John Swain
Paperback ISBN: 9780750616188
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 11th May 1995
Page Count: 224
Table of Contents

IN PRINCIPLE Human relations; Helping; Perspectives on human relations; Helping processes and principles IN PRACTICE Relationships: towards mutuality; Communication: towards two-way flow; Listening; Challenging IN CONTEXT A multi-professional context;
Reflecting in context

No. of pages:
224
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1995
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
Paperback ISBN:
9780750616188

About the Author

John Swain

Affiliations and Expertise

Principal Lecturer (Research) and Reader in Disability Studies, Faculty of Health, Social Work and Education, University of Northumbria, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, UK Professor of Disability and Inclusion, Research and Enterprise Health, Community & Education Studies Northumbria University, UK

