Use of Counselling Skills
1st Edition
Guide for Therapy
Authors: John Swain
Paperback ISBN: 9780750616188
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 11th May 1995
Page Count: 224
Description
Table of Contents
IN PRINCIPLE Human relations; Helping; Perspectives on human relations; Helping processes and principles IN PRACTICE Relationships: towards mutuality; Communication: towards two-way flow; Listening; Challenging IN CONTEXT A multi-professional context;
Reflecting in context
Details
- No. of pages:
- 224
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1995
- Published:
- 11th May 1995
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750616188
About the Author
John Swain
Affiliations and Expertise
Principal Lecturer (Research) and Reader in Disability Studies, Faculty of Health, Social Work and Education, University of Northumbria, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, UK Professor of Disability and Inclusion, Research and Enterprise Health, Community & Education Studies Northumbria University, UK
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.