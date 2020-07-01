Usability Testing Essentials
2nd Edition
Description
Usability Testing Essentials, Second Edition provides readers with the tools and techniques needed to begin usability testing or to advance their knowledge in this area.
The book begins by presenting the essentials of usability testing, which include focusing on the user and not the product; knowing when to conduct small or large studies; and thinking of usability as hill climbing. It then reviews testing options and places usability testing into the context of a user-centered design (UCD). It goes on to discuss the planning, preparation, and implementation of a usability test. The remaining chapters cover the analysis and reporting of usability test findings, and the unique aspects of international usability testing.
This updated edition, filled with new examples and case studies, is suitable for both students, and anyone involved in the development or support of any type of product, such as software or web developers, engineers, interaction designers, information architects, technical communicators, visual or graphic designers, trainers, user-assistance specialists, and instructional technologists.
Key Features
- Provides a comprehensive, step-by-step guide to usability testing, a crucial part of every product’s development
- Features important usability issues such as international testing, persona creation, remote testing, and accessibility
- Updated with new examples and case studies, newer strategies in user experience testing methods, and expanded content on task analysis
Readership
Students in industrial design, HCI, information technology, psychology, computer science, technical communication; Usability specialists, user experience researchers, usability analysts, information architects, interaction designers, human factors engineers (analyst, specialist, manager), software/web developers
Table of Contents
1. Establishing the Essentials
2. Exploring the Usability and Ux Toolkit
3. Testing Here, There, Everywhere
4. Understanding Users and Their Goals
5. Planning for Usability Testing
6. Preparing for Usability Testing
7. Conducting a Usability Test
8. Analyzing the Findings
9. Reporting the Findings
10. International Usability Testing
About the Author
Carol Barnum
Carol teaches a graduate course in usability testing and also works with clients on projects ranging from software, hardware, web applications, web sites, e-learning, and training products. Barnum is well-known internationally, having keynoted and presented at numerous national and international conferences. Her presentation at the first European Usability Professionals conference in London, in conjunction with British HCI, won the "best presenter" award at the conference. She was invited to be interviewed for the UX Pioneers web site (www.uxpioneers.com), among such luminaries as Jakob Nielsen, John Carrol, Ginny Redish, Ben Shneiderman, and Alan Cooper. She was also recently named one of the "Top 20 Women Professors in Georgia."
Director and Co-founder, Usability Center, Southern Polytechnic, Graduate Program Director for MS in Information Design and Communication Program