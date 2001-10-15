Usability for the Web - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781558606586, 9780080520315

Usability for the Web

1st Edition

Designing Web Sites that Work

Authors: Tom Brinck Darren Gergle Scott Wood
eBook ISBN: 9780080520315
Paperback ISBN: 9781558606586
Imprint: Morgan Kaufmann
Published Date: 15th October 2001
Page Count: 496
Table of Contents

Pervasive Usability Chapter 1. Usability throughout the Design Process Chapter 2. Target Audience and Target Platforms Chapter 3. User Needs Analysis Conceptual Design Chapter 4. Task Analysis Chapter 5. Information Architecture Mockups and Prototypes Chapter 6. Page Layout Chapter 7. Envisioning Design Production Chapter 8. Writing for the Web Chapter 9. Design Elements Chapter 10. Usability in Software Development Launch Chapter 11. Pre-Launch and Post-Launch Evaluation Chapter 12. Usability Evalutation

Description

Every stage in the design of a new web site is an opportunity to meet or miss deadlines and budgetary goals. Every stage is an opportunity to boost or undercut the site's usability.

Usability for the Web tells you how to design usable web sites in a systematic process applicable to almost any business need. You get practical advice on managing the project and incorporating usability principles from the project's inception. This systematic usability process for web design has been developed by the authors and proven again and again in their own successful businesses.

A beacon in a sea of web design titles, this book treats web site usability as a preeminent, practical, and realizable business goal, not a buzzword or abstraction. The book is written for web designers and web project managers seeking a balance between usability goals and business concerns.

Key Features

  • Examines the entire spectrum of usability issues, including architecture, navigation, graphical presentation, and page structure.
  • Explains clearly the steps relevant to incorporating usability into every stage of the web development process, from requirements to tasks analysis, prototyping and mockups, to user testing, revision, and even postlaunch evaluations.

Readership

Web site designers and developers, web site project managers, usability specialists and information architects, user interface designers, and graphic designers.

Details

No. of pages:
496
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Morgan Kaufmann 2002
Published:
Imprint:
Morgan Kaufmann
eBook ISBN:
9780080520315
Paperback ISBN:
9781558606586

"It's an incredibly good read. It rattles along at a good rate, is packed full of good advice and I had the distinct impression that here was real web usability." Xristine Faulkner, CISE, SBU.

About the Authors

Tom Brinck Author

Tom Brinck is chief usability officer at Diamond Bullet Design, a firm specializing in web site design and usability consulting. Tom has M.S. degrees in computer science and cognitive psychology from Stanford University and the University of Michigan. He has done user interface research at Apple Computer, Toshiba, and Bellcore and is currently an adjunct faculty member at University of Michigan's School of Information.

Affiliations and Expertise

Diamond Bullet Design, Ann Arbor, MI

Darren Gergle Author

Darren Gergle is a Ph.D. student in human-computer interaction at Carnegie Mellon University. Before beginning his graduate work, he was lead designer at Diamond Bullet Design.

Affiliations and Expertise

Carnegie Mellon University, Pittsburgh, PA

Scott Wood Author

Scott D. Wood is a senior scientist at Soar Technology, an R&D company focused on cognitive modeling, AI, and information visualization. He has more than ten years experience in software development, e-business consulting, cognitive modeling, and HCI. He holds a Ph.D. in computer science and engineering from the University of Michigan.

Affiliations and Expertise

Soar Technology, Inc., Ann Arbor, MI

