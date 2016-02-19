U.S.—Japanese Economic Relations - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080251295, 9781483189444

U.S.—Japanese Economic Relations

1st Edition

Cooperation, Competition, and Confrontation

Editors: Diane Tasca
eBook ISBN: 9781483189444
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1980
Page Count: 152
Description

U.S.—Japanese Economic Relations: Cooperation, Competition, and Confrontation provides a comprehensive review of the patterns of U.S.-Japanese interaction. This book describes the tension in the economic sphere that frayed the whole system of connections between U.S. and Japan, including various factors that contribute to these tensions. The ways on how to to reverse the process of estrangement that can lead both nations out of the atmosphere of confrontation and back into one of healthy competition and cooperation is also elaborated. This text also discusses Japan and the United States’ possible developments of policies in pursuit of a rapprochement. This publication is a good reference for students and individuals researching on the sources of confrontation, competition, and cooperation in U.S.-Japanese relations.

Table of Contents


Introduction

Chapter 1 Overview: The Bases for Conflict and Cooperation in U.S. - Japanese Relations

Part I - Sources of Confrontation in U.S. - Japanese Relations

Chapter 2 Narrow Self-interest: Japan's Ultimate Vulnerability?

Chapter 3 Japanese Autonomy and American Vulnerability: Another View of U.S. - Japanese Relations

Chapter 4 The U.S. - Japanese Collision Course

Chapter 5 Avoiding a U.S. - Japanese Collision

Part II - SOurces of Competition in U.S. - Japanese Relations: Differences in Corporate Conduct

Chapter 6 American and Japanese Industrial Structures: A Sectoral Comparison

Chapter 7 Japanese Corporate Behavior: An Outside View

Chapter 8 Government-Business Relations in Japan and the United States: A Study in Contrasts

Part III - Sources of Cooperation in U.S. - Japanese Relations: Policy Recommendations

Chapter 9 Convergence or Collision: Alternative Scenarios for U.S. - Japanese Relations

Chapter 10 Preserving an Alliance: Recommendations in the Economic Sphere

Index

About the Contributors

Details

No. of pages:
152
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1980
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483189444

About the Editor

Diane Tasca

Ratings and Reviews

