U.S.—Japanese Economic Relations
1st Edition
Cooperation, Competition, and Confrontation
Description
U.S.—Japanese Economic Relations: Cooperation, Competition, and Confrontation provides a comprehensive review of the patterns of U.S.-Japanese interaction. This book describes the tension in the economic sphere that frayed the whole system of connections between U.S. and Japan, including various factors that contribute to these tensions. The ways on how to to reverse the process of estrangement that can lead both nations out of the atmosphere of confrontation and back into one of healthy competition and cooperation is also elaborated. This text also discusses Japan and the United States’ possible developments of policies in pursuit of a rapprochement. This publication is a good reference for students and individuals researching on the sources of confrontation, competition, and cooperation in U.S.-Japanese relations.
Table of Contents
Introduction
Chapter 1 Overview: The Bases for Conflict and Cooperation in U.S. - Japanese Relations
Part I - Sources of Confrontation in U.S. - Japanese Relations
Chapter 2 Narrow Self-interest: Japan's Ultimate Vulnerability?
Chapter 3 Japanese Autonomy and American Vulnerability: Another View of U.S. - Japanese Relations
Chapter 4 The U.S. - Japanese Collision Course
Chapter 5 Avoiding a U.S. - Japanese Collision
Part II - SOurces of Competition in U.S. - Japanese Relations: Differences in Corporate Conduct
Chapter 6 American and Japanese Industrial Structures: A Sectoral Comparison
Chapter 7 Japanese Corporate Behavior: An Outside View
Chapter 8 Government-Business Relations in Japan and the United States: A Study in Contrasts
Part III - Sources of Cooperation in U.S. - Japanese Relations: Policy Recommendations
Chapter 9 Convergence or Collision: Alternative Scenarios for U.S. - Japanese Relations
Chapter 10 Preserving an Alliance: Recommendations in the Economic Sphere
Index
About the Contributors
Details
- No. of pages:
- 152
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1980
- Published:
- 1st January 1980
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483189444