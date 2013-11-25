Urticaria, An Issue of Immunology and Allergy Clinics, Volume 34-1

Urticaria, or hives, is a skin rash characterized by red, raised bumps which are usually itchy and create a burning sensation. Urticaria can be caused by allergic and non-allergic reactions. For patients with chronic hives, this condition is usually the result of an autoimmune disorder. This issue will cover the latest diagnosis and treatment strategies for this condition at the point of care, across several patient types, such as children and pregnant women.