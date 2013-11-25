Urticaria, An Issue of Immunology and Allergy Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323266628, 9780323266635

Urticaria, An Issue of Immunology and Allergy Clinics, Volume 34-1

1st Edition

Authors: Malcolm Greaves
eBook ISBN: 9780323266635
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323266628
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 25th November 2013
Description

Urticaria, or hives, is a skin rash characterized by red, raised bumps which are usually itchy and create a burning sensation. Urticaria can be caused by allergic and non-allergic reactions. For patients with chronic hives, this condition is usually the result of an autoimmune disorder. This issue will cover the latest diagnosis and treatment strategies for this condition at the point of care, across several patient types, such as children and pregnant women.

About the Authors

Malcolm Greaves Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Emeritus Professor of Dermatology

