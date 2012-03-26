Uropathology
1st Edition
A Volume in the High Yield Pathology Series (Expert Consult - Online and Print)
Description
Uropathology, a volume in the High Yield Pathology Series, makes it easy to recognize the classic manifestations of urologic diseases and quickly confirm your diagnoses. A templated format, excellent color photographs, authoritative content, and online access make Uropathology an ideal reference for busy pathologists.
Table of Contents
Section A. Non-Neoplastic Disease of the Prostate
Anatomy and histology of the prostate
Seminal vesicle/ejaculatory duct
Cowper gland
Benign prostatic hyperplasia
Acute inflammation of the prostate
Chronic inflammation of the prostate
Nonspecific granulomatous prostatitis
Post-biopsy granuloma
Prostatic xanthoma
Granulomatous inflammation of infectious etiology
Simple atrophy
Cystic atrophy
Post-atrophy hyperplasia
Partial atrophy
Adenosis
Sclerosing adenosis
Clear cell cribriform hyperplasia
Hyperplasia of mesonephric remnants
Basal cell hyperplasia
Urothelial metaplasia
Squamous metaplasia
Mucin cell metaplasia
Neuroendocrine cells involving the prostate
Verumontanum mucosal gland hyperplasia
Prostatic infarct
Section B. Neoplastic Disease of the Prostate
Prostatic intraepithelial neoplasia
Intraductal carcinoma of the prostate
Prostatic carcinoma, usual variant
Prostatic carcinoma, atrophic variant
Prostatic carcinoma, foamy gland variant
Prostatic carcinoma, pseudohyperplastic variant
Prostatic carcinoma, mucinous variant
Prostatic ductal adenocarcinoma, PIN-like
Sarcomatoid carcinoma
Pleomorphic giant cell carcinoma of the prostate
Lymphoepithelioma-like carcinoma of the prostate
Prostate carcinoma with squamous differentiation
Ductal adenocarcinoma
Small cell carcinoma
Basal cell adenoma
Basal cell carcinoma
Urothelial carcinoma
Prostatic stromal tumor of uncertain malignant potential
Prostatic stromal sarcoma
Atypical glands suspicious for carcinoma
High grade prostatic intraepithelial neoplasia with adjacent atypical glands
Radiation-induced changes
Hormonal ablation induced changes
Cryoablation therapy induced changes
Immunohistochemical work-up of prostate carcinoma
Gleason grading of prostate carcinoma
Prostate cancer staging in radical prostatectomy
Work-up of "vanishing" cancer in radical prostatectomy
Nonprostatic adenocarcinoma involving the prostate
Section C. Seminal Vesicle
Anatomy and histology of seminal vesicles
Amyloidosis
Section D. Non-Neoplastic Disease of the Urinary Bladder
Anatomy and histology of the urinary bladder
von Brunn nests
Cystitis cystica et glandularis
Squamous metaplasia
Intestinal metaplasia
Nephrogenic metaplasia/adenoma
Polypoid and papillary cystitis
Follicular cystitis
Giant cell cystitis
Interstitial cystitis/Painful bladder syndrome
Eosinophilic cystitis
Infectious cystitis
Malakoplakia
Granulomatous cystitis after Bacillus Calmette-Guerin therapy
Radiation cystitis
Chemotherapy-induced cystitis
Endometriosis of the bladder
Bladder endocervicosis
Bladder exstrophy
Urachal anomaly
Bladder diverticulum
Ectopic prostate tissue
Section E. Neoplastic Disease of the Urinary Bladder
Papillary urothelial hyperplasia
Reactive urothelial atypia
Urothelial atypia of unknown significance
Urothelial dysplasia
Urothelial carcinoma in situ
Urothelial papilloma
Inverted papilloma
Papillary urothelial neoplasm of low malignant potential
Low grade papillary urothelial carcinoma
High grade papillary urothelial carcinoma
Invasive urothelial carcinoma
Urothelial carcinoma with inverted growth pattern
Urothelial carcinoma with squamous differentiation
Urothelial carcinoma with villoglandular differentiation
Urothelial carcinoma, micropapillary variant
Urothelial carcinoma, microcystic variant
Urothelial carcinoma, lymphoepithelioma-like carcinoma variant
Urothelial carcinoma, clear cell (glycogen-rich) variant
Urothelial carcinoma, lipoid-cell variant
Urothelial carcinoma with syncytiotrophoblastic giant cells
Urothelial carcinoma with rhabdoid differentiation
Urothelial carcinoma similar to giant cell tumor of bone
Small cell carcinoma
Large cell undifferentiated carcinoma
Urothelial carcinoma with unusual stromal reactions
Urothelial carcinoma with sarcomatoid differentiation
Villous adenoma
Adenocarcinoma
Clear cell adenocarcinoma
Urachal adenocarcinoma
Squamous cell carcinoma
Paraganglioma
Staging of urothelial carcinoma
Secondary spread of prostate carcinoma to the bladder
Secondary adenocarcinoma involving bladder, other than prostatic carcinoma
Section F. Non-neoplastic Disease of the Kidney
Anatomy of the kidney
Renal dysplasia
Autosomal recessive polycystic kidney disease (ARPKD)
Autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD)
Medullary spongy kidney
Acquired cystic kidney disease
Simple cortical cyst
Acute pyelonephritis
Chronic nonobstructive pyelonephritis
Chronic obstructive pyelonephritis
Xanthogranulomatous pyelonephritis
Renal papillary necrosis
Benign nephrosclerosis
Malignant nephrosclerosis
Acute tubular necrosis
Acute interstitial nephritis
Infectious interstitial nephritis
Section G. Neoplastic Disease of the Kidney
Papillary adenoma
Oncocytoma
Clear cell renal cell carcinoma
Multilocular cystic renal cell carcinoma
Papillary renal cell carcinoma
Chromophobe renal cell carcinoma
Collecting duct carcinoma
Renal medullary carcinoma
Renal cell carcinoma associated with neuroblastoma
Renal cell carcinoma associated with Xp11.2 translocation/TFE3 gene fusions
Mucinous tubular and spindle cell carcinoma
Renal cell carcinoma, unclassified type
Tubulocystic carcinoma
Renal cell carcinoma associated with acquired cystic renal diseases
Renal cell carcinoma with sarcomatoid differentiation
Thyroid follicular carcinoma-like renal cell carcinoma
Clear cell tubulopapillary renal cell carcinoma
Renal cell carcinoma with Leiomyomatous stroma
Metanephric adenoma
Metanephric stromal tumor
Wilms' tumor
Nephrogenic rests and nephroblastomatosis
Congenital mesoblastic nephroma (CMN)
Rhabdoid tumor of the kidney
Clear cell sarcoma of the kidney
Ossifying renal tumor of infancy
Angiomyolipoma
Epithelioid angiomyolipoma
Juxtaglomerular cell tumor
Renal medullary fibroma (renomedullary interstitial cell tumor)
Cystic nephroma/Mixed epithelial and stromal tumor of the kidney
Primary renal synovial sarcoma (PRSS)
Renal carcinoid tumor
Fuhrman grading system for renal cell carcinoma
Staging of renal cell carcinoma
Renal cell carcinoma in Von Hippel-Lindau sydrome
Renal cell neoplasms in Birt-Hogg-Dube syndrome
Hereditary leiomyomatosis and renal cell carcinoma syndrome
Renal tumors in tuberous sclerosis
Section H. Renal Pelvis and Ureter
Proliferative ureteritis, including florid von Brunn's nests and ureteropyelitis cystica et glandularis
Ureteropelvic junction obstruction
Idiopathic retroperitoneal fibrosis
Fibroepithelial polyp of the ureter and renal pelvis
Ureteral urothelial carcinoma and staging
Staging for pelvic urothelial carcinoma
Section I. Non-Neoplastic Disease of the Testis
Anatomy and histology
Cryptorchidism
Testiculosplenic fusion
Adrenal cortical rests
Spermatic cord torsion and testicular infarction
Testicular microlithiasis
Vasculitis
Male infertility work-up
Maturation arrest
Hypospermatogenesis
Germ cell aplasia, Sertoli cell only syndrome
Excurrent duct obstruction
Prepubertal gonadotropin deficiency
Postpubertal gonadotropin deficiency
Viral orchitis
Granulomatous orchidoepididymitis
Nonspecific granulomatous orchitis
Congenital adrenal hyperplasia
Androgen insensitivity syndrome
Klinefelter Syndrome
Testicular tumor of the adrenogenital syndrome
Embryonic testicular regression
Gonadal dysgenesis
Section J. Neoplastic Disease of the Testis
Testicular intratubular germ cell neoplasia, unclassified type
Seminoma
Spermatocytic seminoma
Embryonal carcinoma
Yolk sac tumor
Teratoma
Mixed germ cell tumor
Teratoma with somatic-type malignancies
Testicular carcinoid tumor
Dermoid cyst
Epidermoid cyst
Choriocarcinoma
Leydig cell tumor
Sertoli cell tumor
Sclerosing Sertoli cell tumor
Large cell calcifying Sertoli cell tumor
Granulosa cell tumor
Juvenile granulosa cell tumor
Fibrothecoma
Stromal tumor of the testis, unclassified type
Gonadoblastoma
Testicular lymphoma
Ovarian epithelial-like testicular tumors
Tumors of the rete testis
Testicular cancer staging
Section K. Spermatic Cord and Testicular Adnexa
Appendix testis
Appendix epididymis
Glandular inclusions in inguinal herniorrhaphy specimens
Hydrocele
Spermatocele
Vasitis nodosa
Sperm granuloma
Adenomatoid tumor
Fibrous pseudotumor
Paratesticular idiopathic smooth muscle hyperplasia
Papillary cystadenoma of the epididymis
Paratesticular lipoma
Paratesticular liposarcoma
Paratesticular rhabdomyosarcoma
Leiomyoma of the spermatic cord and testicular adnexa
Paratesticular leiomyosarcoma
Aggressive angiomyxoma of the male genital region
Cellular angiofibroma
Malignant mesothelioma, paratesticular
Ovarian-type epithelial carcinoma
Epithelial tumors of the rete testis
Section L. Disease of the Penis, Urethra, and Scrotum
Fibroepithelial polyp of the urethra
Urethral caruncle
Urethral diverticulum
Urethral stricture
Polypoid urethritis
Condyloma acuminatum
Prostatic-type urethral polyp
Urethral urothelial carcinoma associated with bladder urothelial carcinoma
Primary urethral carcinoma
Urethral adenocarcinoma
Clear cell adenocarcinoma of the urethra
Zoon's balanitis
Lichen sclerosus et atrophicus (balanitis xerotica obliterans)
Pseudoepitheliomatous keratotic micaceous balanitis
Peyronie's disease
Squamous hyperplasia of the penis
Penile intraepithelial neoplasia, including Bowen disease, erythroplasia of Queyrat, and Bowenoid papulosis
Squamous cell carcinoma of the penis, usual type
Basaloid squamous cell carcinoma
Penile warty (condylomatous) carcinoma
Squamous cell carcinoma, verrucous
Squamous cell carcinoma, papillary
Squamous cell carcinoma, pseudohyperplastic non-verruciform
Sarcomatoid (spindle cell) squamous cell carcinoma of the penis
Adenosquamous cell carcinoma
Mixed carcinomas of the penis
Penile basal cell carcinoma
Extramammary Paget disease of the penis and scrotum
Merkel cell carcinoma of the genitourinary tract
Sclerosing lipogranuloma
Scrotal calcinosis
Genital melanosis and lentiginosis
Primary melanoma of the genitourinary system
Staging for penile squamous cell carcinoma
Staging for urethral carcinoma
Section M. Soft Tissue Tumors
Inflammatory myofibroblastic tumor of the bladder
Leiomyoma of the bladder
Leiomyosarcoma of the bladder
Solitary fibrous tumor
Gastrointestinal stromal tumor of the genitourinary tract
Lymphomas of the genitourinary organs
Details
- No. of pages:
- 560
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2012
- Published:
- 26th March 2012
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455737840
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323249614
About the Author
Ming Zhou
Affiliations and Expertise
Dr. Charles T. Ashworth Professor of Pathology, Director of Anatomic Pathology, UT Southwestern Medical Center, Dallax, Texas
George Netto
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chair of Pathology, University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Medicine, Birmingham, Alabama
Jonathan I Epstein
Affiliations and Expertise
Reinhard Professor of Urologic Pathology, Director of Surgical Pathology, Department of Pathology, The Johns Hopkins Medical Institutions, Baltimore, Maryland