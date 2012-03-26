Uropathology

Section A. Non-Neoplastic Disease of the Prostate

Anatomy and histology of the prostate

Seminal vesicle/ejaculatory duct

Cowper gland

Benign prostatic hyperplasia

Acute inflammation of the prostate

Chronic inflammation of the prostate

Nonspecific granulomatous prostatitis

Post-biopsy granuloma

Prostatic xanthoma

Granulomatous inflammation of infectious etiology

Simple atrophy

Cystic atrophy

Post-atrophy hyperplasia

Partial atrophy

Adenosis

Sclerosing adenosis

Clear cell cribriform hyperplasia

Hyperplasia of mesonephric remnants

Basal cell hyperplasia

Urothelial metaplasia

Squamous metaplasia

Mucin cell metaplasia

Neuroendocrine cells involving the prostate

Verumontanum mucosal gland hyperplasia

Prostatic infarct

Section B. Neoplastic Disease of the Prostate

Prostatic intraepithelial neoplasia

Intraductal carcinoma of the prostate

Prostatic carcinoma, usual variant

Prostatic carcinoma, atrophic variant

Prostatic carcinoma, foamy gland variant

Prostatic carcinoma, pseudohyperplastic variant

Prostatic carcinoma, mucinous variant

Prostatic ductal adenocarcinoma, PIN-like

Sarcomatoid carcinoma

Pleomorphic giant cell carcinoma of the prostate

Lymphoepithelioma-like carcinoma of the prostate

Prostate carcinoma with squamous differentiation

Ductal adenocarcinoma

Small cell carcinoma

Basal cell adenoma

Basal cell carcinoma

Urothelial carcinoma

Prostatic stromal tumor of uncertain malignant potential

Prostatic stromal sarcoma

Atypical glands suspicious for carcinoma

High grade prostatic intraepithelial neoplasia with adjacent atypical glands

Radiation-induced changes

Hormonal ablation induced changes

Cryoablation therapy induced changes

Immunohistochemical work-up of prostate carcinoma

Gleason grading of prostate carcinoma

Prostate cancer staging in radical prostatectomy

Work-up of "vanishing" cancer in radical prostatectomy

Nonprostatic adenocarcinoma involving the prostate

Section C. Seminal Vesicle

Anatomy and histology of seminal vesicles

Amyloidosis

Section D. Non-Neoplastic Disease of the Urinary Bladder

Anatomy and histology of the urinary bladder

von Brunn nests

Cystitis cystica et glandularis

Squamous metaplasia

Intestinal metaplasia

Nephrogenic metaplasia/adenoma

Polypoid and papillary cystitis

Follicular cystitis

Giant cell cystitis

Interstitial cystitis/Painful bladder syndrome

Eosinophilic cystitis

Infectious cystitis

Malakoplakia

Granulomatous cystitis after Bacillus Calmette-Guerin therapy

Radiation cystitis

Chemotherapy-induced cystitis

Endometriosis of the bladder

Bladder endocervicosis

Bladder exstrophy

Urachal anomaly

Bladder diverticulum

Ectopic prostate tissue

Section E. Neoplastic Disease of the Urinary Bladder

Papillary urothelial hyperplasia

Reactive urothelial atypia

Urothelial atypia of unknown significance

Urothelial dysplasia

Urothelial carcinoma in situ

Urothelial papilloma

Inverted papilloma

Papillary urothelial neoplasm of low malignant potential

Low grade papillary urothelial carcinoma

High grade papillary urothelial carcinoma

Invasive urothelial carcinoma

Urothelial carcinoma with inverted growth pattern

Urothelial carcinoma with squamous differentiation

Urothelial carcinoma with villoglandular differentiation

Urothelial carcinoma, micropapillary variant

Urothelial carcinoma, microcystic variant

Urothelial carcinoma, lymphoepithelioma-like carcinoma variant

Urothelial carcinoma, clear cell (glycogen-rich) variant

Urothelial carcinoma, lipoid-cell variant

Urothelial carcinoma with syncytiotrophoblastic giant cells

Urothelial carcinoma with rhabdoid differentiation

Urothelial carcinoma similar to giant cell tumor of bone

Small cell carcinoma

Large cell undifferentiated carcinoma

Urothelial carcinoma with unusual stromal reactions

Urothelial carcinoma with sarcomatoid differentiation

Villous adenoma

Adenocarcinoma

Clear cell adenocarcinoma

Urachal adenocarcinoma

Squamous cell carcinoma

Paraganglioma

Staging of urothelial carcinoma

Secondary spread of prostate carcinoma to the bladder

Secondary adenocarcinoma involving bladder, other than prostatic carcinoma

Section F. Non-neoplastic Disease of the Kidney

Anatomy of the kidney

Renal dysplasia

Autosomal recessive polycystic kidney disease (ARPKD)

Autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD)

Medullary spongy kidney

Acquired cystic kidney disease

Simple cortical cyst

Acute pyelonephritis

Chronic nonobstructive pyelonephritis

Chronic obstructive pyelonephritis

Xanthogranulomatous pyelonephritis

Renal papillary necrosis

Benign nephrosclerosis

Malignant nephrosclerosis

Acute tubular necrosis

Acute interstitial nephritis

Infectious interstitial nephritis

Section G. Neoplastic Disease of the Kidney

Papillary adenoma

Oncocytoma

Clear cell renal cell carcinoma

Multilocular cystic renal cell carcinoma

Papillary renal cell carcinoma

Chromophobe renal cell carcinoma

Collecting duct carcinoma

Renal medullary carcinoma

Renal cell carcinoma associated with neuroblastoma

Renal cell carcinoma associated with Xp11.2 translocation/TFE3 gene fusions

Mucinous tubular and spindle cell carcinoma

Renal cell carcinoma, unclassified type

Tubulocystic carcinoma

Renal cell carcinoma associated with acquired cystic renal diseases

Renal cell carcinoma with sarcomatoid differentiation

Thyroid follicular carcinoma-like renal cell carcinoma

Clear cell tubulopapillary renal cell carcinoma

Renal cell carcinoma with Leiomyomatous stroma

Metanephric adenoma

Metanephric stromal tumor

Wilms' tumor

Nephrogenic rests and nephroblastomatosis

Congenital mesoblastic nephroma (CMN)

Rhabdoid tumor of the kidney

Clear cell sarcoma of the kidney

Ossifying renal tumor of infancy

Angiomyolipoma

Epithelioid angiomyolipoma

Juxtaglomerular cell tumor

Renal medullary fibroma (renomedullary interstitial cell tumor)

Cystic nephroma/Mixed epithelial and stromal tumor of the kidney

Primary renal synovial sarcoma (PRSS)

Renal carcinoid tumor

Fuhrman grading system for renal cell carcinoma

Staging of renal cell carcinoma

Renal cell carcinoma in Von Hippel-Lindau sydrome

Renal cell neoplasms in Birt-Hogg-Dube syndrome

Hereditary leiomyomatosis and renal cell carcinoma syndrome

Renal tumors in tuberous sclerosis

Section H. Renal Pelvis and Ureter

Proliferative ureteritis, including florid von Brunn's nests and ureteropyelitis cystica et glandularis

Ureteropelvic junction obstruction

Idiopathic retroperitoneal fibrosis

Fibroepithelial polyp of the ureter and renal pelvis

Ureteral urothelial carcinoma and staging

Staging for pelvic urothelial carcinoma

Section I. Non-Neoplastic Disease of the Testis

Anatomy and histology

Cryptorchidism

Testiculosplenic fusion

Adrenal cortical rests

Spermatic cord torsion and testicular infarction

Testicular microlithiasis

Vasculitis

Male infertility work-up

Maturation arrest

Hypospermatogenesis

Germ cell aplasia, Sertoli cell only syndrome

Excurrent duct obstruction

Prepubertal gonadotropin deficiency

Postpubertal gonadotropin deficiency

Viral orchitis

Granulomatous orchidoepididymitis

Nonspecific granulomatous orchitis

Congenital adrenal hyperplasia

Androgen insensitivity syndrome

Klinefelter Syndrome

Testicular tumor of the adrenogenital syndrome

Embryonic testicular regression

Gonadal dysgenesis

Section J. Neoplastic Disease of the Testis

Testicular intratubular germ cell neoplasia, unclassified type

Seminoma

Spermatocytic seminoma

Embryonal carcinoma

Yolk sac tumor

Teratoma

Mixed germ cell tumor

Teratoma with somatic-type malignancies

Testicular carcinoid tumor

Dermoid cyst

Epidermoid cyst

Choriocarcinoma

Leydig cell tumor

Sertoli cell tumor

Sclerosing Sertoli cell tumor

Large cell calcifying Sertoli cell tumor

Granulosa cell tumor

Juvenile granulosa cell tumor

Fibrothecoma

Stromal tumor of the testis, unclassified type

Gonadoblastoma

Testicular lymphoma

Ovarian epithelial-like testicular tumors

Tumors of the rete testis

Testicular cancer staging

Section K. Spermatic Cord and Testicular Adnexa

Appendix testis

Appendix epididymis

Glandular inclusions in inguinal herniorrhaphy specimens

Hydrocele

Spermatocele

Vasitis nodosa

Sperm granuloma

Adenomatoid tumor

Fibrous pseudotumor

Paratesticular idiopathic smooth muscle hyperplasia

Papillary cystadenoma of the epididymis

Paratesticular lipoma

Paratesticular liposarcoma

Paratesticular rhabdomyosarcoma

Leiomyoma of the spermatic cord and testicular adnexa

Paratesticular leiomyosarcoma

Aggressive angiomyxoma of the male genital region

Cellular angiofibroma

Malignant mesothelioma, paratesticular

Ovarian-type epithelial carcinoma

Epithelial tumors of the rete testis

Section L. Disease of the Penis, Urethra, and Scrotum

Fibroepithelial polyp of the urethra

Urethral caruncle

Urethral diverticulum

Urethral stricture

Polypoid urethritis

Condyloma acuminatum

Prostatic-type urethral polyp

Urethral urothelial carcinoma associated with bladder urothelial carcinoma

Primary urethral carcinoma

Urethral adenocarcinoma

Clear cell adenocarcinoma of the urethra

Zoon's balanitis

Lichen sclerosus et atrophicus (balanitis xerotica obliterans)

Pseudoepitheliomatous keratotic micaceous balanitis

Peyronie's disease

Squamous hyperplasia of the penis

Penile intraepithelial neoplasia, including Bowen disease, erythroplasia of Queyrat, and Bowenoid papulosis

Squamous cell carcinoma of the penis, usual type

Basaloid squamous cell carcinoma

Penile warty (condylomatous) carcinoma

Squamous cell carcinoma, verrucous

Squamous cell carcinoma, papillary

Squamous cell carcinoma, pseudohyperplastic non-verruciform

Sarcomatoid (spindle cell) squamous cell carcinoma of the penis

Adenosquamous cell carcinoma

Mixed carcinomas of the penis

Penile basal cell carcinoma

Extramammary Paget disease of the penis and scrotum

Merkel cell carcinoma of the genitourinary tract

Sclerosing lipogranuloma

Scrotal calcinosis

Genital melanosis and lentiginosis

Primary melanoma of the genitourinary system

Staging for penile squamous cell carcinoma

Staging for urethral carcinoma

Section M. Soft Tissue Tumors

Inflammatory myofibroblastic tumor of the bladder

Leiomyoma of the bladder

Leiomyosarcoma of the bladder

Solitary fibrous tumor

Gastrointestinal stromal tumor of the genitourinary tract

Lymphomas of the genitourinary organs