Urology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780729581929

Urology

1st Edition

General Practice: The Integrative Approach Series

Authors: Kerryn Phelps Craig Hassed
eBook ISBN: 9780729581929
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 30th October 2012
Description

Urology - General Practice: The Integrative Approach. Symptoms suggesting urological pathology are common presentations in primary care. These include recurrent urinary tract infections, frequency and urgency of micturition, nocturia and urinary incontinence. Acute presentations to general practitioners or hospital emergency departments often involve pain: acute loin pain, testicular pain and the pain of urinary retention. Some signs may be suspicious for malignancy (e.g. haematuria). In addition, lumps in the scrotum and testes are a frequent cause for patient concern. A systematic approach to these presentations is easily followed, and history and examination will provide the diagnosis in the majority of cases.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
eBook ISBN:
9780729581929

About the Author

Kerryn Phelps

Affiliations and Expertise

Conjoint Professor, School of Public Health and Community Medicine, University of NSW

Craig Hassed

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Clinical Lecturer, Deputy Head of Department, Department of General Practice, Monash University

