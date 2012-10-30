Urology - General Practice: The Integrative Approach. Symptoms suggesting urological pathology are common presentations in primary care. These include recurrent urinary tract infections, frequency and urgency of micturition, nocturia and urinary incontinence. Acute presentations to general practitioners or hospital emergency departments often involve pain: acute loin pain, testicular pain and the pain of urinary retention. Some signs may be suspicious for malignancy (e.g. haematuria). In addition, lumps in the scrotum and testes are a frequent cause for patient concern. A systematic approach to these presentations is easily followed, and history and examination will provide the diagnosis in the majority of cases.