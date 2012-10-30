Urology
1st Edition
General Practice: The Integrative Approach Series
Description
Urology - General Practice: The Integrative Approach. Symptoms suggesting urological pathology are common presentations in primary care. These include recurrent urinary tract infections, frequency and urgency of micturition, nocturia and urinary incontinence. Acute presentations to general practitioners or hospital emergency departments often involve pain: acute loin pain, testicular pain and the pain of urinary retention. Some signs may be suspicious for malignancy (e.g. haematuria). In addition, lumps in the scrotum and testes are a frequent cause for patient concern. A systematic approach to these presentations is easily followed, and history and examination will provide the diagnosis in the majority of cases.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2010
- Published:
- 30th October 2012
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729581929
About the Author
Kerryn Phelps
Affiliations and Expertise
Conjoint Professor, School of Public Health and Community Medicine, University of NSW
Craig Hassed
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Clinical Lecturer, Deputy Head of Department, Department of General Practice, Monash University