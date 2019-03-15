Urology, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Small Animal Practice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323678483

Urology, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Small Animal Practice, Volume 49-2

1st Edition

Authors: Mary Labato Mark Acierno
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323678483
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 15th March 2019
Description

This issue of Veterinary Clinics: Small Animal Practice, edited by Dr. Mary Anna Labato and Dr. Mark J. Acierno, focuses on current topics in Urology. Articles include: Urinary incontinence; Inappropriate urinations; Upper tract urolithiasis; Nutritional management of urolithiasis; Feline Idiopathic Cystitis (FIC); Urinary Tract Infection (UTI); Stem cell therapy; Importance of urinalysis; Urinary tract cytology; DI of the urinary tract; Interventional therapies of the urinary tract; Urologic oncology; and Nutraceuticals for urine tract use.

About the Authors

Mary Labato Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Clinical Sciences, Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine, Tufts University, North Grafton, MA, USA

Mark Acierno Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Small Animal Internal Medicine, Midwestern University Animal Health Institute, Glendale, AZ

