Urology, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Small Animal Practice, Volume 49-2

This issue of Veterinary Clinics: Small Animal Practice, edited by Dr. Mary Anna Labato and Dr. Mark J. Acierno, focuses on current topics in Urology. Articles include: Urinary incontinence; Inappropriate urinations; Upper tract urolithiasis; Nutritional management of urolithiasis; Feline Idiopathic Cystitis (FIC); Urinary Tract Infection (UTI); Stem cell therapy; Importance of urinalysis; Urinary tract cytology; DI of the urinary tract; Interventional therapies of the urinary tract; Urologic oncology; and Nutraceuticals for urine tract use.