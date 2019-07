Urology, An Issue of Physician Assistant Clinics, Volume 3-1

This issue of Physician Assistant Clinics, Guest Edited by Todd J. Doran, Ed.D., PA-C, DFAAPA, is devoted to Urology. Articles in this issue include: Male Factor Infertility; Elevated PSA/PCa Screening; PSA Recurrence/Advanced PCa; Hematuria; Kidney Stones; Frequent Urinary Tract Infection; Female Urinary Incontinence; Lower Urinary Tract Symptoms (LUTS); Erectile Dysfunction; Hypogonadism; Neurogenic Bladder; and Vesicoureteral Reflux.