Urology, An Issue of Medical Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323581608, 9780323581615

Urology, An Issue of Medical Clinics of North America, Volume 102-2

1st Edition

Authors: Robert Brannigan
eBook ISBN: 9780323581615
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323581608
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 12th February 2018
Foreword: Go with the Flow

Preface: Urology and Medicine

Prostate Cancer Screening

Prostate Cancer: A Contemporary Approach to Treatment and Outcomes

Kidney, Ureteral, and Bladder Cancer: A Primer for the Internist

Testicular Cancer: Epidemiology, Diagnosis, and Management

Urinary Stone Disease: Diagnosis, Medical Therapy, and Surgical Management

Cutaneous Lesions of the External Genitalia

Lower Urinary Tract Symptoms, Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia, and Urinary Retention

Female Voiding Dysfunction and Urinary Incontinence

Penile and Urethral Reconstructive Surgery

Male Infertility Diagnosis and Treatment in the Era of In Vitro Fertilization and Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection

Sexual Dysfunction: Behavioral, Medical, and Surgical Treatment

Hypogonadism: Therapeutic Risks, Benefits, and Outcomes

Urologic Emergencies

The Current State of Telemedicine in Urology

The Intersection of Medicine and Urology: An Emerging Paradigm of Sexual Function, Cardiometabolic Risk, Bone Health, and Men’s Health Centers

This issue of Medical Clinics of North America, guest edited by Robert E. Brannigan, MD, is devoted to Urology. Articles in this outstanding issue include: Prostate Cancer Screening; Treatment Modalities and Outcomes for Prostate Cancer; Kidney, Ureteral, and Bladder Cancer: A Primer for the Internist; Testicular Cancer: Epidemiology, Diagnosis, and Treatment; Urinary Stone Disease: Diagnosis, Medical Therapy, and Surgical Management; Male Voiding Dysfunction, BPH, and Urinary Retention; Female Voiding Dysfunction and Urinary Incontinence; Penile and Urethral Reconstructive Surgery; Male Infertility Diagnosis and Treatment in the Era of IVF/ICSI; Sexual Dysfunction: Behavioral, Medical, and Surgical Therapies; Hypogonadism: Therapeutic Risks, Benefits, and Outcomes; Cutaneous Diseases of the External Genitalia; Urological Emergencies; Telemedicine: Early Experience in the Urology Clinic; and Men’s Health Programs: The Intersection of Internal Medicine and Urology.

