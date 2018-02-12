Urology, An Issue of Medical Clinics of North America, Volume 102-2
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Urology – Table of Contents
Foreword: Go with the Flow
Preface: Urology and Medicine
Prostate Cancer Screening
Prostate Cancer: A Contemporary Approach to Treatment and Outcomes
Kidney, Ureteral, and Bladder Cancer: A Primer for the Internist
Testicular Cancer: Epidemiology, Diagnosis, and Management
Urinary Stone Disease: Diagnosis, Medical Therapy, and Surgical Management
Cutaneous Lesions of the External Genitalia
Lower Urinary Tract Symptoms, Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia, and Urinary Retention
Female Voiding Dysfunction and Urinary Incontinence
Penile and Urethral Reconstructive Surgery
Male Infertility Diagnosis and Treatment in the Era of In Vitro Fertilization and Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection
Sexual Dysfunction: Behavioral, Medical, and Surgical Treatment
Hypogonadism: Therapeutic Risks, Benefits, and Outcomes
Urologic Emergencies
The Current State of Telemedicine in Urology
The Intersection of Medicine and Urology: An Emerging Paradigm of Sexual Function, Cardiometabolic Risk, Bone Health, and Men’s Health Centers
Description
This issue of Medical Clinics of North America, guest edited by Robert E. Brannigan, MD, is devoted to Urology. Articles in this outstanding issue include: Prostate Cancer Screening; Treatment Modalities and Outcomes for Prostate Cancer; Kidney, Ureteral, and Bladder Cancer: A Primer for the Internist; Testicular Cancer: Epidemiology, Diagnosis, and Treatment; Urinary Stone Disease: Diagnosis, Medical Therapy, and Surgical Management; Male Voiding Dysfunction, BPH, and Urinary Retention; Female Voiding Dysfunction and Urinary Incontinence; Penile and Urethral Reconstructive Surgery; Male Infertility Diagnosis and Treatment in the Era of IVF/ICSI; Sexual Dysfunction: Behavioral, Medical, and Surgical Therapies; Hypogonadism: Therapeutic Risks, Benefits, and Outcomes; Cutaneous Diseases of the External Genitalia; Urological Emergencies; Telemedicine: Early Experience in the Urology Clinic; and Men’s Health Programs: The Intersection of Internal Medicine and Urology.
