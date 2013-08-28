Urologic Trauma and Reconstruction, An issue of Urologic Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323186186, 9780323186377

Urologic Trauma and Reconstruction, An issue of Urologic Clinics, Volume 40-3

1st Edition

Authors: Allen Morey Steven Hudak
eBook ISBN: 9780323186377
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323186186
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th August 2013
Description

This issue of the Urologic Clinics covers stricture, renal injuries, priapism, penile fractures, and bladder injuries. An article covering necessary plastic surgery principles for the urologist is also included. Dr. Allen Morey serves as Guest Editor of this issue on urologic trauma and reconstruction. Dr. Morey has extensive clinical experience in reconstructive urology with emphasis in urethral stricture disease, and urologic trauma.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323186377
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323186186

About the Authors

Allen Morey Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor/Chair, Department of Urology, UT Southwestern, Dallas, TX

Steven Hudak Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Urology, UT Southwestern, Dallas, TX

