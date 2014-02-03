Urologic Surgical Pathology - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9781455743278, 9780323086196

Urologic Surgical Pathology

3rd Edition

Expert Consult - Online and Print

Authors: Liang Cheng David Bostwick
eBook ISBN: 9780323086196
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 3rd February 2014
Page Count: 976
Description

 With sweeping revisions throughout, the new edition of Urologic Surgical Pathology equips you to accurately diagnose specimens of the entire urinary tract and male reproductive system plus the adrenal glands. Comprehensive in scope, this title begins with a look at normal anatomy and histology for each organ system...followed by discussions of the pathology of congenital anomalies, inflammations, non-neoplastic diseases and neoplasia. Practical guidance in daily urological pathology sign-out and the latest recommended diagnostic approaches — with an emphasis on clinicopathologic and radiographic-pathologic correlations — makes this a true diagnostic decision-making medical reference. A consistent format enables you to locate critical information quickly, and more than 1600 high-quality illustrations — most in full color — make diagnosis even easier.

"A great update of a well know textbook.  Uropathology colleagues find it useful".
Reviewed by: PathLab.org, June 2014

Key Features

  • Rely on the practice-proven experience of today’s authorities to identify and diagnose with confidence.

  • Confirm your diagnostic suspicions by comparing your findings to more than 1600 color images and color graphics.

  • Quickly locate the specific information you need through an abundance of tables, diagrams and flowcharts; boxed lists of types and causes of diseases; differential diagnosis; characteristic features of diseases; complications; classifications; and staging.

  • Access the fully searchable text and images online at Expert Consult.

Table of Contents

1. Non-neoplastic Disease of the Kidney

2. Neoplasms of the Kidney,
3. Renal Pelvis and Ureter,
4. Fine needle aspiration of the kidney
5. Non-neoplastic Disorders of the Urinary Bladder,
6. Neoplasms of the Urinary Bladder,

7 Urine cytology

8. Non-neoplastic Diseases of the Prostate

9. Neoplasms of the Prostate,
10. Seminal Vesicles,

11. Urethra,
12. Non-neoplastic Diseases of the Testis,
13. Neoplasms of the Testis
14. Spermatic Cord and Testicular Adnexa
15. Penis and Scrotum

16. Adrenal Glands

Details

No. of pages:
976
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9780323086196

About the Author

Liang Cheng

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Pathology and Urology, Chief of Genitourinary Pathology Division, Director of Molecular Pathology Laboratory, Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine and Clarian, Pathology Laboratory, Indiana University School of Medicine, Indianapolis, IN, USA

David Bostwick

Affiliations and Expertise

Chief Medical Officer, Bostwick Laboratories, Glen Allen, VA, USA

