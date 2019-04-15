Offering comprehensive coverage of this fast-changing field for more than 20 years, Urologic Surgical Pathology is an expert guide to all common and rare entities in the genitourinary system. The 4th Edition keeps you fully up to date with discussions of newly recognized tumors and terminologies, the latest classification schemes, current grading approaches, molecular alterations, and commonly used ancillary diagnostic techniques. With its clinical focus on day-to-day urological pathology sign-out and an emphasis on clinicopathologic and radiographic-pathologic correlations, this thoroughly revised uropathology reference is an excellent resource for diagnostic decision making.