Urologic Surgical Pathology - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780323549417, 9780323550635

Urologic Surgical Pathology

4th Edition

Authors: Liang Cheng Greg MacLennan David Bostwick
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323549417
eBook ISBN: 9780323550635
eBook ISBN: 9780323550628
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 15th April 2019
Page Count: 976
Description

Offering comprehensive coverage of this fast-changing field for more than 20 years, Urologic Surgical Pathology is an expert guide to all common and rare entities in the genitourinary system. The 4th Edition keeps you fully up to date with discussions of newly recognized tumors and terminologies, the latest classification schemes, current grading approaches, molecular alterations, and commonly used ancillary diagnostic techniques. With its clinical focus on day-to-day urological pathology sign-out and an emphasis on clinicopathologic and radiographic-pathologic correlations, this thoroughly revised uropathology reference is an excellent resource for diagnostic decision making.

Table of Contents

UROLOGIC SURGICAL PATHOLOGY 4TH EDITION

 

1. Nonneoplastic diseases of the kidney

2. Neoplasms of the kidney

3. Renal pelvis and ureter

4. Fine needle aspiration of the kidney

5. Nonneoplastic disorders of the urinary bladder

6. Neoplasms of the urinary bladder

7. Urine cytology

8. Nonneoplastic diseases of the prostate

9. Neoplasms of the prostate

10. Seminal vesicles

11. Urethra

12. Nonneoplastic diseases of the testis

13. Neoplasms of the testis

14. Spermatic cord and testicular adnexa

15. Penis and scrotum

16. Adrenal glands

 

976
English
© Saunders 2020
Saunders
9780323549417
9780323550635
9780323550628

About the Author

Liang Cheng

Professor of Pathology and Urology, Chief of Genitourinary Pathology Division, Director of Molecular Pathology Laboratory, Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine and Clarian, Pathology Laboratory, Indiana University School of Medicine, Indianapolis, IN, USA

Greg MacLennan

Gregory T. MacLennan, MD is currently the Division Chief of Anatomic Pathology at Case Western Reserve University. Starting in 2008, he has been a professor of pathology and urology & oncology at CWRU. Since 2006, he has been the director of the Seidman Cancer Center Tissue Procurement & Histology Facility. He is also the Senior Pathologist at University Hospitals since 1995. He is also a member of numerous boards of various journals, including Cancer, Journal of Clinical Pathology, and American Journal of the Medical Sciences

Professor of Pathology, Urology and Oncology, Division Chief, Anatomic Pathology, Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, University Hospitals Case Medical Center, Cleveland, Ohio

David Bostwick

Chief Medical Officer, Bostwick Laboratories, Glen Allen, VA, USA

