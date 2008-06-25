Urologic Surgical Pathology
2nd Edition
Expert Consult - Online and Print
Description
Completely revised with practical guidance in daily urological pathology sign-out and the latest recommended diagnostic approaches, the new edition of this comprehensive reference equips you to accurately diagnose specimens of the entire urinary tract and male reproductive system plus the adrenal glands. It begins with a look at normal anatomy and histology for each organ system...followed by discussions of the pathology of congenital anomalies, inflammations, non-neoplastic diseases and neoplasia. An emphasis on clinicopathologic and radiographic-pathologic correlations makes this a true diagnostic decision-making guide. A consistent format enables you to locate critical information quickly, and morethan 1500 high-quality illustrations — most in full color — make diagnosis even easier. And now, as an Expert Consult title, this reference includes access to a companion web site offering this unparalleled guidance where and when you need it!
Key Features
- Presents the practice-proven experience of today’s authorities to enable you to diagnose with confidence.
- Limits coverage of general mechanisms of disease and anatomy to the most relevant information needed to fully comprehend the clinical picture.
- Includes boxed lists of types and causes of diseases, differential diagnosis, characteristic features of diseases, complications, classifications, and staging that help you quickly locate the specific information you need.
Table of Contents
- Non-neoplastic Disease of the Kidney, Stephen M. Bonsib
2. Neoplasms of the Kidney, Gregory T. McLennan, Liang Cheng
3. Renal Pelvis and Ureter, Stephen M. Bonsib and Liang Cheng
4. Fine needle aspiration of the kidney, Andrew A. Renshaw
5. Non-neoplastic Disorders of the Urinary Bladder, Robert H. Young
6. Neoplasms of the Urinary Bladder, Liang Cheng, Antonio Lopez-Beltran, Gregory T. MacLennan, Rodolfo Montironi and David G. Bostwick
7. Urine cytology, John F. Morrow, Janet Johnston and David G. Bostwick
8. Non-neoplastic Diseases of the Prostate, David G. Bostwick, Junqi Qian and Deloar Hossain
9. Neoplasms of the Prostate, David G. Bostwick and Isabelle Meiers
10. Seminal Vesicles, David G. Bostwick
11. Urethra, Victor E. Reuter
12. Non-neoplastic Diseases of the Testis, Manuel Nistal and Ricardo Paniagua
13. Neoplasms of the Testis, Thomas M. Ulbright, Robert E. Emerson
14. Spermatic Cord and Testicular Adnexa, David G. Bostwick
15. Penis and Scrotum, Jae Y. Ro, Kyu-rae Kim, Mahul B. Amin and Alberto G. Ayala
16. Adrenal Glands, Jacqueline A. Wieneke, Ernest E. Lack
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1024
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2008
- Published:
- 25th June 2008
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323076142
About the Author
Liang Cheng
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Pathology and Urology, Chief of Genitourinary Pathology Division, Director of Molecular Pathology Laboratory, Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine and Clarian, Pathology Laboratory, Indiana University School of Medicine, Indianapolis, IN, USA
David Bostwick
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief Medical Officer, Bostwick Laboratories, Glen Allen, VA, USA