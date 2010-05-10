Urologic Surgery for the Gynecologist and Urogynecologist
1st Edition
Female Pelvic Surgery Video Atlas Series
Description
Urologic Surgery for the Gynecologist and Urogynecologist, by John B. Gebhart, MD, MS, is the ideal way to enhance your skills in this key area of gynecologic surgery. In this volume in the Female Pelvic Surgery Video Atlas Series, edited by Mickey Karram, MD, hours of video footage, together with detailed discussions and illustrations, clarify how to most effectively perform a variety of pelvic operations and manage complications. Case-based videos take you step by step through how to avoid and manage urethral injuries, bladder injuries, sling complications, and ureteral injuries, demonstrate how to perform vesicovaginal fistula repairs, and more.
Key Features
- Case-based videos, narrated by the authors and with a professional voiceover introduction, take you step by step through how to avoid and manage urethral injuries, bladder injuries, sling complications, and ureteral injuries; demonstrate how to perform vesicovaginal fistula repairs; and more.
- Highly illustrated, quick-reference chapters discuss all of the possible diagnoses for which each procedure is indicated.
- Case studies describe the clinical history surrounding each case featured in the videos.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 192
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2010
- Published:
- 10th May 2010
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781416062653
About the Authors
John Gebhart Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of OB/GYN, Mayo Clinic - Rochester, Rochester, MN