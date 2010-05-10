Urologic Surgery for the Gynecologist and Urogynecologist, by John B. Gebhart, MD, MS, is the ideal way to enhance your skills in this key area of gynecologic surgery. In this volume in the Female Pelvic Surgery Video Atlas Series, edited by Mickey Karram, MD, hours of video footage, together with detailed discussions and illustrations, clarify how to most effectively perform a variety of pelvic operations and manage complications. Case-based videos take you step by step through how to avoid and manage urethral injuries, bladder injuries, sling complications, and ureteral injuries, demonstrate how to perform vesicovaginal fistula repairs, and more.