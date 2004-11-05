Urologic Oncology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780721600031, 9781437712940

Urologic Oncology

1st Edition

Authors: Jerome Richie Anthony D'Amico
eBook ISBN: 9781437712940
Hardcover ISBN: 9780721600031
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 5th November 2004
Page Count: 832
Description

This is the premier resource for urologic oncology. The cornerstone title in the field of urologic oncology, all of the information you need is written in a concise format by recognized experts. This edition includes expanded sections on laparascopy, the use of MR imaging to identify prostate tumors, and advances in brachytherapy - all of which makes this book a must have for all urology practices.

Key Features

  • Streamlined chapters that sift through the non-essential information, allowing users to spend more time on gaining the diagnosis and treatment information they really need.
  • Expanded section on laparoscopic procedures provides the most up to date information on this rapidly emerging field of urology.
  • New chapter on quality of life and outcomes helps practitioners understand the long-term effects of indicated
  • The introduction of molecular biology into all applicable chapters, yielding comprehensive coverage of all aspects of diagnosis and treatment.

Table of Contents

Section I: Principles of Oncologic Oncology

Chapter 1: The Molecular Biology of Urologic

Chapter 2: Genetic Considerations and Gene

Chapter 3: General Principles of Radiation Therapy

Chapter 4: General Principles of Chemotherapy

Chapter 5: Immunotherapy: Basic Guidelines

Chapter 6: Health Related Quality of Life Issues

Chapter 7: Image Guided Minimally Invasive Therapy


Section II: Adrenal Gland

Chapter 8: Adrenal Tumors

Chapter 9: Open and Laparoscopic Surgery of Adrenal Tumors


Section III: Kidney and Ureter

Chapter 10: Diagnosis and Staging of Renal Cell Cancer

Chapter 11: Renal Cell Carcinoma: Localized Disease

Chapter 12: Surgery of Renal Cell Carcinoma, Including Partial Nephrectomy

Chapter 13: Laparoscopic Nephrectomy and Partial Nephrectomy

Chapter 14: Treatment of Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma

Chapter 15: Transitional Cell Carcinoma of the Renal Cell Pelvis and Ureter: Evaluation and Treatment

Chapter 16: Surgery for Upper Tract Transitional Cell Carcinoma


Section IV: Bladder

Chapter 17: Diagnosis and Staging of Bladder Cancer

Chapter 18: Superficial Transitional Cell Carcinoma of the Bladder: Management and Prognosis

Chapter 19: Invasive Transitional Cell Carcinoma of the Bladder: Management and Prognosis

Chapter 20: Transurethral Surgery of Bladder Tumors

Chapter 21: Partial and Radical Cystectomy

Chapter 22: Transurethral Surgery Plus Chemo-Radiation for Selective Bladder Preservation

Chapter 23: Non-Continent and Continent Cutaneous Urinary Diversion

Chapter 24: Orthotopic Bladder Substitution in the Male and Female


Section V: Prostate Gland and Seminal Vesicles

Chapter 25: Cancer of the Prostate: Detection and Staging

Chapter 26: Clinically Localized Adenocarcinoma of the Prostate: (Staging T1a-T2c): Management and Prognosis

Chapter 27: Regionally Advanced Adenocarcinoma of the Prostate: (T3a-TNx + M0): Management and Prognosis

Chapter 28: Metastatic Adenocarcinoma of the Prostate

Chapter 29: Anatomic Nerve-Sparing Radical Retropubic Prostecomy

Chapter 30: Radical Perineal Prostectomy

Chapter 31: Laparoscopic Radical Prostectomy

Chapter 32: Management of Complications of Radical Prostectomy Surgery

Chapter 33: Seminal Vesicles: Diagnosis, Staging, Surgery, Management and Prognosis


Section VI: Testis and Other Scrotal Tumors

Chapter 34: Testis Tumors: Diagnosis and Staging

Chapter 35: Seminoa: Management and Prognosis

Chapter 36: Nonseminomomatous Germ Cells Tumors: Management and Prognosis

Chapter 37: Non-Germ Cell Tumors of the Testis

Chapter 38: Radical Orchiectomy and Retroperitoneal Lymph Node Dissection


Section VII: Retroperitoneum

Chapter 39: Retroperitoneal Tumors: Diagnosis, Staging, Surgery, Management and Prognosis


Section VIII: Urethra

Chapter 40: Urethral Cancer

Chapter 41: Urethrectomy


Section IX: Penis

Chapter 42: Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Penis: Diagnosis and Staging

Chapter 43: Superficial Carcinoma of the Penis: Management and Diagnosis

Chapter 44: Invasive Carcinoma of the Penis: Management and Diagnosis

Chapter 45: Penectomy and Ilioinguinal Lymphadenectomy


Section X: Pediatric Malignancies

Chapter 46: Neuroblastoma

Chapter 47: Wilm’s Tumor

Chapter 48: Rhabdomyosarcoma of the Pelvis and Paratesticular Structures

Chapter 49: Pediatric Testicular Tumors

Details

No. of pages:
832
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781437712940
Hardcover ISBN:
9780721600031

About the Author

Jerome Richie

Affiliations and Expertise

Elliott C. Cutler Professor of Urologic Surgery, Chief of Urology, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA

Anthony D'Amico

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Department of Radiation Oncology, Harvard Medical School, Chief of Genitourinary Radiation Oncology, Brigham and Women's Hospital and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Boston, MA

