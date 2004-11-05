Urologic Oncology
1st Edition
Description
This is the premier resource for urologic oncology. The cornerstone title in the field of urologic oncology, all of the information you need is written in a concise format by recognized experts. This edition includes expanded sections on laparascopy, the use of MR imaging to identify prostate tumors, and advances in brachytherapy - all of which makes this book a must have for all urology practices.
Key Features
- Streamlined chapters that sift through the non-essential information, allowing users to spend more time on gaining the diagnosis and treatment information they really need.
- Expanded section on laparoscopic procedures provides the most up to date information on this rapidly emerging field of urology.
- New chapter on quality of life and outcomes helps practitioners understand the long-term effects of indicated
- The introduction of molecular biology into all applicable chapters, yielding comprehensive coverage of all aspects of diagnosis and treatment.
Table of Contents
Section I: Principles of Oncologic Oncology
Chapter 1: The Molecular Biology of Urologic
Chapter 2: Genetic Considerations and Gene
Chapter 3: General Principles of Radiation Therapy
Chapter 4: General Principles of Chemotherapy
Chapter 5: Immunotherapy: Basic Guidelines
Chapter 6: Health Related Quality of Life Issues
Chapter 7: Image Guided Minimally Invasive Therapy
Section II: Adrenal Gland
Chapter 8: Adrenal Tumors
Chapter 9: Open and Laparoscopic Surgery of Adrenal Tumors
Section III: Kidney and Ureter
Chapter 10: Diagnosis and Staging of Renal Cell Cancer
Chapter 11: Renal Cell Carcinoma: Localized Disease
Chapter 12: Surgery of Renal Cell Carcinoma, Including Partial Nephrectomy
Chapter 13: Laparoscopic Nephrectomy and Partial Nephrectomy
Chapter 14: Treatment of Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma
Chapter 15: Transitional Cell Carcinoma of the Renal Cell Pelvis and Ureter: Evaluation and Treatment
Chapter 16: Surgery for Upper Tract Transitional Cell Carcinoma
Section IV: Bladder
Chapter 17: Diagnosis and Staging of Bladder Cancer
Chapter 18: Superficial Transitional Cell Carcinoma of the Bladder: Management and Prognosis
Chapter 19: Invasive Transitional Cell Carcinoma of the Bladder: Management and Prognosis
Chapter 20: Transurethral Surgery of Bladder Tumors
Chapter 21: Partial and Radical Cystectomy
Chapter 22: Transurethral Surgery Plus Chemo-Radiation for Selective Bladder Preservation
Chapter 23: Non-Continent and Continent Cutaneous Urinary Diversion
Chapter 24: Orthotopic Bladder Substitution in the Male and Female
Section V: Prostate Gland and Seminal Vesicles
Chapter 25: Cancer of the Prostate: Detection and Staging
Chapter 26: Clinically Localized Adenocarcinoma of the Prostate: (Staging T1a-T2c): Management and Prognosis
Chapter 27: Regionally Advanced Adenocarcinoma of the Prostate: (T3a-TNx + M0): Management and Prognosis
Chapter 28: Metastatic Adenocarcinoma of the Prostate
Chapter 29: Anatomic Nerve-Sparing Radical Retropubic Prostecomy
Chapter 30: Radical Perineal Prostectomy
Chapter 31: Laparoscopic Radical Prostectomy
Chapter 32: Management of Complications of Radical Prostectomy Surgery
Chapter 33: Seminal Vesicles: Diagnosis, Staging, Surgery, Management and Prognosis
Section VI: Testis and Other Scrotal Tumors
Chapter 34: Testis Tumors: Diagnosis and Staging
Chapter 35: Seminoa: Management and Prognosis
Chapter 36: Nonseminomomatous Germ Cells Tumors: Management and Prognosis
Chapter 37: Non-Germ Cell Tumors of the Testis
Chapter 38: Radical Orchiectomy and Retroperitoneal Lymph Node Dissection
Section VII: Retroperitoneum
Chapter 39: Retroperitoneal Tumors: Diagnosis, Staging, Surgery, Management and Prognosis
Section VIII: Urethra
Chapter 40: Urethral Cancer
Chapter 41: Urethrectomy
Section IX: Penis
Chapter 42: Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Penis: Diagnosis and Staging
Chapter 43: Superficial Carcinoma of the Penis: Management and Diagnosis
Chapter 44: Invasive Carcinoma of the Penis: Management and Diagnosis
Chapter 45: Penectomy and Ilioinguinal Lymphadenectomy
Section X: Pediatric Malignancies
Chapter 46: Neuroblastoma
Chapter 47: Wilm’s Tumor
Chapter 48: Rhabdomyosarcoma of the Pelvis and Paratesticular Structures
Chapter 49: Pediatric Testicular Tumors
Details
- No. of pages:
- 832
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2005
- Published:
- 5th November 2004
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437712940
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780721600031
About the Author
Jerome Richie
Affiliations and Expertise
Elliott C. Cutler Professor of Urologic Surgery, Chief of Urology, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA
Anthony D'Amico
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Radiation Oncology, Harvard Medical School, Chief of Genitourinary Radiation Oncology, Brigham and Women's Hospital and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Boston, MA