Urologic An issue of Salvage therapies for Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323722568

Urologic An issue of Salvage therapies for Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer, Volume 47-1

1st Edition

Authors: Badrinath Konety
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323722568
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th February 2020
Page Count: 240
Description

Together with Consulting Editor Dr. Samir Taneja, Dr. Badrinath Konety has put together a comprehensive issue that addresses Salvage therapies for Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer. Expert authors have contributed clinical review articles on the following topics:  BCG salvage therapy: Definition and context; Who will respond to BCG? Predictors and nomograms; Identification of candidates for salvage therapy: Definition of BCG “Failure”; Predictors of response to Intravesical therapy; Precision medicine for NMIBC; Salvage therapy using BCG derivatives or single agent chemotherapy; Intravesical heated Mitomycin: Biology and clinical utility; Mitomycin derivatives in the salvage setting; Combination intravesical therapy; Intravesical gene therapy; Immunoncology as salvage therapy; Role of IDO inhibitors in salvage therapy; and Novel agents for intravesical therapy.  Readers will come away with the clinical information they need to improve outcomes in patients with bladder cancer.

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Published:
28th February 2020
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323722568

About the Authors

Badrinath Konety Author

