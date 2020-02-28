Urologic An issue of Salvage therapies for Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer, Volume 47-1

Together with Consulting Editor Dr. Samir Taneja, Dr. Badrinath Konety has put together a comprehensive issue that addresses Salvage therapies for Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer. Expert authors have contributed clinical review articles on the following topics: BCG salvage therapy: Definition and context; Who will respond to BCG? Predictors and nomograms; Identification of candidates for salvage therapy: Definition of BCG “Failure”; Predictors of response to Intravesical therapy; Precision medicine for NMIBC; Salvage therapy using BCG derivatives or single agent chemotherapy; Intravesical heated Mitomycin: Biology and clinical utility; Mitomycin derivatives in the salvage setting; Combination intravesical therapy; Intravesical gene therapy; Immunoncology as salvage therapy; Role of IDO inhibitors in salvage therapy; and Novel agents for intravesical therapy. Readers will come away with the clinical information they need to improve outcomes in patients with bladder cancer.