Urogynecology and Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780323113779, 9780323315371

Urogynecology and Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery

4th Edition

Authors: Mark Walters Mickey Karram
Editors: Mark Walters Mickey Karram
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323113779
eBook ISBN: 9780323315371
eBook ISBN: 9780323262576
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 25th November 2014
Page Count: 688
Description

Edited and authored by some of the most respected figures in the field, Urogynecology and Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery presents definitive, state-of-the-art guidance on every aspect of Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery (FPMRS), equipping you to make the best clinical decisions and optimize outcomes. Its easily accessible format is uniquely organized to reflect a physician's decision-making process -- from basic concepts through to clinical and urodynamic evaluation, management, and treatment. This practical, clinically oriented text is an ideal resource for OB/GYNs and Urologists as well as subspecialists in FPMRS, providing the latest information on procedures and available research regarding the evaluation and treatment of the growing number of patients presenting with these types of conditions.

Key Features

  • Glean all essential, up-to-date, need-to-know information with a new section on surgical complications and their management; important new discussions on the psychosocial issues associated with treating patients with female pelvic floor disorders; and a new focus on female sexual function and dysfunction.

  • Prevent and plan for complications prior to a procedure thanks to a step-by-step approach to each procedure, complete with personal techniques and tips from leading experts.

  • Put concepts into practice. Case presentations from leading experts in FPMRS allow the reader to apply the information presented to everyday clinical situations.

  • Effectively detect, prevent and treat common female pelvic floor disorders including stress incontinence, overactive bladder, pelvic organ prolapse, defecation disorders, painful bladder and irritative voiding disorders, and urinary tract infection.

  • Get a true-to-life view of each procedure through full-color, crisp illustrations that illuminate every detail and nuance.

Table of Contents

PART 1: HISTORY

1. Historical Milestones in Female Pelvic Surgery, Gynecology, and Female Urology

PART 2: BASIC SCIENCE

2. Anatomy of the Lower Urinary Tract, Pelvic Floor, and Rectum 

3. Embryology and Congenital Anomalies of the Urinary Tract, Rectum, and Female Genital System

4. Neurophysiology and Pharmacology of the Lower Urinary Tract

5. Physiology of the Pelvic Muscles, Vagina and Anorectum

6. Female Sexual Function and Dysfunction: Assessment and Treatment

7. Epidemiology and Psychosocial Impact of Female Pelvic Floor Disorders

8. Descriptions and Classification of Lower Urinary Tract Dysfunction and Pelvic Organ Prolapse 

PART 3: EVALUATION

9. Evaluation of Urinary Incontinence and Pelvic Organ Prolapse: History, Physical Examination, and Office Tests

10. Urodynamics: Indications, Techniques, Interpretation, and Clinical Utility

11. Video and Ambulatory Urodynamics

12. Endoscopic Evaluation of the Lower Urinary Tract

13. Radiologic Studies of the Lower Urinary Tract and Pelvic Floor

14. Neurophysiologic Testing for Pelvic Floor Disorders

PART 4: MANAGEMENT OF STRESS URINARY INCONTINENCE AND PELVIC ORGAN PROLAPSE

15. Pathophysiology of Urinary Incontinence

16. Obstetrics and Pelvic Floor Disorders

17. Stress Urinary Incontinence and Pelvic Organ Prolapse: Nonsurgical Management

18. Retropubic Operations for Stress Urinary Incontinence

19. Biologic Bladder Neck Sling for Stress Urinary Incontinence

20. Synthetic Midurethral Slings for Stress Urinary Incontinence

21. Laparoscopic and Robotic Surgery for Pelvic Organ Prolapse and Stress Urinary Incontinence

22. Urethral Injection of Bulking Agents for Intrinsic Sphincter Deficiency

23. Surgical Treatment of Anterior Vaginal Wall Prolapse

24. Surgical Treatment of Rectocele and Perineal Defects

25. Surgical Treatment of Vaginal Apex Prolapse

26. Uterine Conservation for the Surgical Treatment of Uterovaginal Prolapse

27. Obliterative Procedures for Pelvic Organ Prolapse

28. The Use of Biologic Tissue and Synthetic Mesh in Urogynecology and Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery

PART 5: SURGICAL COMPLICATIONS AND THEIR MANAGEMENT

29. Avoiding and Managing Lower Urinary Tract Injuries During Pelvic Surgery

30. Managing Mesh and Other Complications After Surgeries for Urinary Incontinence and Pelvic Organ Prolapse

PART 6: FECAL INCONTINENCE AND DEFECATION DISORDERS

31. Fecal Incontinence

32. Constipation

33. Rectovaginal Fistula and Perineal Breakdown

34. Rectal Prolapse

PART 7: PAINFUL AND IRRITATIVE VOIDING DISORDERS

35. Overactive Bladder Syndrome and Nocturia

36. Hypersensitivity Disorders of the Lower Urinary Tract

37. Surgical Management of Detrusor Compliance Abnormalities

38. Voiding Dysfunction and Urinary Retention

PART 8: SPECIFIC CONDITIONS

39. Lower Urinary Tract Infection

40. Urethral Diverticula

41. Lower Urinary Tract Fistulas

42. The Effects of Gynecologic Cancer on Lower Urinary Tract Function

43. Bladder Drainage and Urinary Protective Methods

PART 9: RESEARCH METHODS

44. Outcome and Quality-of-Life Measures in Pelvic Floor Research

APPENDENCIES A-E

No. of pages:
688
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2015
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323113779
eBook ISBN:
9780323315371
eBook ISBN:
9780323262576

About the Author

Mark Walters

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Vice-Chair of Gynecology, Center of Urogynecology and Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery, Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Women's Health Institute, Celeveland Clinic, Cleveland, Ohio

Mickey Karram

Affiliations and Expertise

Director of Fellowship Program, Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery, The Christ Hospital; Professor of Obstetrics/Gynecology and Urology, University of Cincinnati, Cincinnati, Ohio

