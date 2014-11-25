Urogynecology and Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery
4th Edition
Description
Edited and authored by some of the most respected figures in the field, Urogynecology and Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery presents definitive, state-of-the-art guidance on every aspect of Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery (FPMRS), equipping you to make the best clinical decisions and optimize outcomes. Its easily accessible format is uniquely organized to reflect a physician's decision-making process -- from basic concepts through to clinical and urodynamic evaluation, management, and treatment. This practical, clinically oriented text is an ideal resource for OB/GYNs and Urologists as well as subspecialists in FPMRS, providing the latest information on procedures and available research regarding the evaluation and treatment of the growing number of patients presenting with these types of conditions.
Key Features
- Glean all essential, up-to-date, need-to-know information with a new section on surgical complications and their management; important new discussions on the psychosocial issues associated with treating patients with female pelvic floor disorders; and a new focus on female sexual function and dysfunction.
- Prevent and plan for complications prior to a procedure thanks to a step-by-step approach to each procedure, complete with personal techniques and tips from leading experts.
- Put concepts into practice. Case presentations from leading experts in FPMRS allow the reader to apply the information presented to everyday clinical situations.
- Effectively detect, prevent and treat common female pelvic floor disorders including stress incontinence, overactive bladder, pelvic organ prolapse, defecation disorders, painful bladder and irritative voiding disorders, and urinary tract infection.
- Get a true-to-life view of each procedure through full-color, crisp illustrations that illuminate every detail and nuance.
Table of Contents
PART 1: HISTORY
1. Historical Milestones in Female Pelvic Surgery, Gynecology, and Female Urology
PART 2: BASIC SCIENCE
2. Anatomy of the Lower Urinary Tract, Pelvic Floor, and Rectum
3. Embryology and Congenital Anomalies of the Urinary Tract, Rectum, and Female Genital System
4. Neurophysiology and Pharmacology of the Lower Urinary Tract
5. Physiology of the Pelvic Muscles, Vagina and Anorectum
6. Female Sexual Function and Dysfunction: Assessment and Treatment
7. Epidemiology and Psychosocial Impact of Female Pelvic Floor Disorders
8. Descriptions and Classification of Lower Urinary Tract Dysfunction and Pelvic Organ Prolapse
PART 3: EVALUATION
9. Evaluation of Urinary Incontinence and Pelvic Organ Prolapse: History, Physical Examination, and Office Tests
10. Urodynamics: Indications, Techniques, Interpretation, and Clinical Utility
11. Video and Ambulatory Urodynamics
12. Endoscopic Evaluation of the Lower Urinary Tract
13. Radiologic Studies of the Lower Urinary Tract and Pelvic Floor
14. Neurophysiologic Testing for Pelvic Floor Disorders
PART 4: MANAGEMENT OF STRESS URINARY INCONTINENCE AND PELVIC ORGAN PROLAPSE
15. Pathophysiology of Urinary Incontinence
16. Obstetrics and Pelvic Floor Disorders
17. Stress Urinary Incontinence and Pelvic Organ Prolapse: Nonsurgical Management
18. Retropubic Operations for Stress Urinary Incontinence
19. Biologic Bladder Neck Sling for Stress Urinary Incontinence
20. Synthetic Midurethral Slings for Stress Urinary Incontinence
21. Laparoscopic and Robotic Surgery for Pelvic Organ Prolapse and Stress Urinary Incontinence
22. Urethral Injection of Bulking Agents for Intrinsic Sphincter Deficiency
23. Surgical Treatment of Anterior Vaginal Wall Prolapse
24. Surgical Treatment of Rectocele and Perineal Defects
25. Surgical Treatment of Vaginal Apex Prolapse
26. Uterine Conservation for the Surgical Treatment of Uterovaginal Prolapse
27. Obliterative Procedures for Pelvic Organ Prolapse
28. The Use of Biologic Tissue and Synthetic Mesh in Urogynecology and Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery
PART 5: SURGICAL COMPLICATIONS AND THEIR MANAGEMENT
29. Avoiding and Managing Lower Urinary Tract Injuries During Pelvic Surgery
30. Managing Mesh and Other Complications After Surgeries for Urinary Incontinence and Pelvic Organ Prolapse
PART 6: FECAL INCONTINENCE AND DEFECATION DISORDERS
31. Fecal Incontinence
32. Constipation
33. Rectovaginal Fistula and Perineal Breakdown
34. Rectal Prolapse
PART 7: PAINFUL AND IRRITATIVE VOIDING DISORDERS
35. Overactive Bladder Syndrome and Nocturia
36. Hypersensitivity Disorders of the Lower Urinary Tract
37. Surgical Management of Detrusor Compliance Abnormalities
38. Voiding Dysfunction and Urinary Retention
PART 8: SPECIFIC CONDITIONS
39. Lower Urinary Tract Infection
40. Urethral Diverticula
41. Lower Urinary Tract Fistulas
42. The Effects of Gynecologic Cancer on Lower Urinary Tract Function
43. Bladder Drainage and Urinary Protective Methods
PART 9: RESEARCH METHODS
44. Outcome and Quality-of-Life Measures in Pelvic Floor Research
APPENDENCIES A-E
Details
- No. of pages:
- 688
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2015
- Published:
- 25th November 2014
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323113779
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323315371
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323262576
About the Author
Mark Walters
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Vice-Chair of Gynecology, Center of Urogynecology and Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery, Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Women's Health Institute, Celeveland Clinic, Cleveland, Ohio
Mickey Karram
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of Fellowship Program, Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery, The Christ Hospital; Professor of Obstetrics/Gynecology and Urology, University of Cincinnati, Cincinnati, Ohio
About the Editor
Mark Walters
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Vice-Chair of Gynecology, Center of Urogynecology and Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery, Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Women's Health Institute, Celeveland Clinic, Cleveland, Ohio
Mickey Karram
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of Fellowship Program, Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery, The Christ Hospital; Professor of Obstetrics/Gynecology and Urology, University of Cincinnati, Cincinnati, Ohio