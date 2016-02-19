Urodynamics
1st Edition
Hydrodynamics of the Ureter and Renal Pelvis
Authors: Saul Boyarsky Carl W. Gottschalk Emil A. Tanagho
eBook ISBN: 9781483216522
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1971
Page Count: 612
Description
Urodynamics: Hydrodynamics of the Ureter and Renal Pelvis summarizes the present status of urodynamics in progression. The book presents papers on ureteral morphology as a basis for peristaltic activity; the concept of ureteral peristaltic function; and bioengineering aspects of ureteral function. The text also includes papers on factors controlling ureteral peristalsis; the clinical applications in urodynamics; and the theory and techniques of hydrodynamic measurements. Urologists, physiologists, and medical students taking related courses will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
I. Ureteral Morphology as a Basis for Peristaltic Activity: Basic Principles
1. Ureteral Embryology, Developmental Anatomy, and Myology
Gross Anatomy
Microscopic Structure
Specific Features
References
2. The Neurohistochemistry of Mammalian Ureter
Materials and Methods
Results
Model of Innervation to the Ureter
Conclusions
References
3. Some Biophysical Aspects of Ureter Smooth Muscle
Text
Summary
References
4. A Comparison of Other Conduit Organs with the Ureter: Reaching toward a Clearer Concept of Ureteral Peristalsis
Models
Conclusions
Bibliography
5. The Renal Pelvis and Calyces
Text
References
Discussion
II. The Concept of Ureteral Peristaltic Function
6. Cineradiographic Observations of Ureteral Functions in Man and Dog
Discussion
Summary
References
7. Ureteral Delivery and Efflux
Methods
Results
Discussion
Summary
References
8. Ureteral Peristaltic Pressure Methods
Direct Observation
Examination of Ureteral Efflux
X-Ray Techniques
Electromanometry or Ureteral Peristaltic Pressure Method
Ureteral Perfusion
In Vitro Methods
Tissue Culture
Biochemical Assays
Histology and Histochemistry
Pharmacologic Methods
Electromyography
Preparations for Study of the Ureter
References
9. Ureteral Peristaltic Activity
Activity with Low Rates of Urine Flow
Normal Hydration
Retrograde Flow
Effect of Bladder Distention
Diuresis
Effect of Mechanical Stimulation
Effect of Mechanical Obstruction
Effect of Gravity
Conclusion
10. The Isoloted Ureter in Vitro
Text
Summary
References
11. Correlation of Cineradiographic Image and Pressure Tracing of Ureteral Peristalsis
Method
Results
Summary
Conclusion
Bibliography
12. Electrophysiological Methods in the Study of Ureteral Dynamics
Materials and Instruments
Methods
Discussion and Conclusions
References
Discussion
III. Bioengineering Aspects of Ureteral Function
13. Ureteral Dimensions and Specifications for Bioengineering Modeling
Text
Bibliography
14. Basic Engineering Principles of Ureteral Flow
Analysis
Summary
References
15. Peristaltic Pumping: A Bioengineering Model
Simplifying Assumptions
Analysis
The Muscle Action
Numerical Procedure
Results
Conclusion
Appendix
References
16. The Ureter as a Peristaltic Pump
The Ureter as a Uniform Circular Collapsing Tube
The Ureter as a Traveling Sinusoidal Wave
The Ureter as a Traveling Wave of Arbitrary Shape
Comparison of the Theory with Experiments
Conclusions and Future Work
References
17. Hydrodynamic Model of Ureteral Function
Objectives
Previous Work
Data for the Human Ureter
Calculational Model of the Ureter
Results
Conclusions
Appendix
References
18. A Systems Physiology Approach to Ureteral Modeling
Text
References
Discussion
IV. Factors Controlling Ureteral Peristalsis
19. Neurophysiological Theory of Ureteral Function
Text
Bibliography
20. Physiological Organization of Function with Reference to a Pacemaker
Ionic Hypothesis for Electrical Activity
Propagation of Electrical Activity
Ionic Basis for Ureteral Electrical Activity
Propagation of Ureteral Electrical Activity
Pacemaker Activity
Excitation-Contraction Coupling
Summary
References
21. The Ureteral Response to Bladder Filling
Direct Observations of the Ureterovesical Orifice in Man
Observations of Ureteral Activity during Bladder Filling, Micturition, and Sustained Pressure
Summary
References
22. The Relation of Ureteral Function lo Urine Flow: Backflow Mechanisms
Text
References
23. A Review of Intrarenal Hemodynamics and Hydrodynamics
Pressure Profiles along the Renal Vasculature and the Uriniferous Tubules
The Nephron
The Effects of Ureterai Occlusion on Intrarenal Pressures
Reabsorption of Salt and Water by the Uriniferous Tubules
Summary
References
24. Partial Ureterai Obstruction and Renal Function
Glomerular Filtration Rate
Concentrating Ability
Complete Obstruction and Reabsorption Replacement
Summary
References
25. Drugs, Hormones, and Endotoxin Effects: Speculations on the Molecular Biology of Ureterai Peristalsis
Text
References
Discussion
V. Clinical Applications
26. Diagnostic Methods for Ureterai Peristalsis: Critique and Limitations
The History
Physical Examination
Direct Observation
Cystoscopic and Chromocystoscopic Observation
Radiologic Studies
Ureteral Pressure Recording
References
27. Laboratory Models of Diseases Altering Ureteral Hydrodynamics
Text
Bibliography
28. Peristalsis in the Diseased Ureter: A Brief Summary of Current Knowledge
The Obstructed Ureter
Transected or Injured Ureter
Effects of Disuse and Overuse on the Ureteral Wall
The Bifid Ureter
Inflammatory Effects on Peristalsis
Ureteral Regeneration
Summary
References
29. Factors Promoting Recovery of Function in the Diseased and Operated Ureter
Text
Bibliography
Discussion
VI. Theory and Techniques of Hydrodynamic Measurements
30. Modal Activity of Ureteral Peristalsis
Method
Discussion
Results
Summary and Conclusions
References
31. Ureteral Pressure Measurements
Pressure
Measurement of Pressure
Interrelations between Pressure Measurements and Other Forms of Study
References
32. Factors in the Development of Measurement Techniques for Transcutaneous Studies of Ureter Function
Basic Concepts That Should Be Adhered to
The Feasibility of Implementing These Criteria
The Development of Transcutaneous Techniques
Phase I of Transcutaneous Ureter Function Measurements Development Sequence
Phase II of Transcutaneous Ureter Function Measurements Development Sequence
Phase III of Transcutaneous Ureter Function Measurements Development
Sequence
Summary
References
Discussion
VII. Potential Adaptation of Available Instrumentation and Techniques Not Currently Used
33. Real-Time Digital Computer System for Ureteral Physiology Investigation
Experimental Procedure
Instrumentation
Data Flow
Computation and Results
Correlation Analysis and Discussion
Conclusion
References
34. Electrical Measurement of Ureteral Flow
Measurement of Ureteral Cross Sections
Physical Considerations and Sources of Error
Systems Considerations
35. A Microminiaturized Piezojunction Pressure Sensor
Text
References
36. Ureteral Plethysmography
Technique
Results
Reference
37. Information Theory and the Ureter: A Hydrodynomic Point of View
Variation of Hydrodynamic Information
A Simple System for Peristaltic Pumping
Data Analyzing
Pressure Gradient and Secondary Flow in the Bolus
References
38. Ureteral Pacemaker
Text
References
39. Observations on the Ureter after Renal Autotransplantation
Methods and Materials
Operative Technique
Follow-Up Studies
Results
Discussion
Summary
Bibliography
40. Heal Sleeve Procedure for the Decompensated Ureter
Text
41. Ureteral Replacement by lleum
Text
References
42. The Silastic Ureter
Text
References
43. Use of the Internal Ureteral Stent in Surgery of the Kidney and Ureter
Method
Functions of the Internal Stent
Complications of Internal Stents
Bibliography
Panel Discussion
Summary and Evaluation
Subject Index
About the Author
Saul Boyarsky
Carl W. Gottschalk
Emil A. Tanagho
