Urine Sediments and Fecal Analysis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323044691

Urine Sediments and Fecal Analysis

1st Edition

A Practical Atlas

Authors: Rick Cowell Ronald Tyler James Meinkoth Dennis DeNicola
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323044691
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 12th December 2019
Page Count: 240
No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 1950
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323044691

About the Authors

Rick Cowell Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Veterinary Clinical Pathologist, IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., Stillwater, OK

Ronald Tyler Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Adjunct Professor, Department of Anatomy, Pathology, and Pharmacology, College of Veterinary Medicine, Oklahoma State University, Stillwater, OK

James Meinkoth Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Veterinary Pathobiology, Center for Veterinary Health Sciences, Oklahoma State University, Stillwater, OK

Dennis DeNicola Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Pathologist, Chief Veterinary Educator, IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., Westbrook, ME

