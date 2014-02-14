Urinary Tract Infections, An Issue of Infectious Disease Clinics, Volume 28-1
1st Edition
Authors: Kalpana Gupta
eBook ISBN: 9780323287098
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323287081
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 14th February 2014
Description
This issue of Infectious Disease Clinics, edited by Dr. Kalpana Gupta, is devoted to Urinary Tract Infections. Articles in this issue include Epidemiology and Definition of Urinary Tract Infection Syndromes; Approach to a Positive Urine Culture; Diagnosis and Management of UTI in the Emergency Room; Diagnosis and Management of UTI in Older Adults; Diagnosis, Management, and Prevention of Catheter-Associated UTI; Management of Non-Catheter Associated Complicated UTI; Management of UTI due to Multi-Drug Resistant Organisms; Diagnosis and Fungal Management of Fungal UTI; UTI Issues in Special Populations; Prevention of Recurrent UTI; and UTI Pathogenesis.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2014
- Published:
- 14th February 2014
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323287098
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323287081
About the Authors
Kalpana Gupta Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Boston University
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.