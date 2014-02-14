Urinary Tract Infections, An Issue of Infectious Disease Clinics, Volume 28-1

This issue of Infectious Disease Clinics, edited by Dr. Kalpana Gupta, is devoted to Urinary Tract Infections. Articles in this issue include Epidemiology and Definition of Urinary Tract Infection Syndromes; Approach to a Positive Urine Culture; Diagnosis and Management of UTI in the Emergency Room; Diagnosis and Management of UTI in Older Adults; Diagnosis, Management, and Prevention of Catheter-Associated UTI; Management of Non-Catheter Associated Complicated UTI; Management of UTI due to Multi-Drug Resistant Organisms; Diagnosis and Fungal Management of Fungal UTI; UTI Issues in Special Populations; Prevention of Recurrent UTI; and UTI Pathogenesis.