Urinary Tract Infections, An Issue of Infectious Disease Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323287081, 9780323287098

Urinary Tract Infections, An Issue of Infectious Disease Clinics, Volume 28-1

1st Edition

Authors: Kalpana Gupta
eBook ISBN: 9780323287098
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323287081
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 14th February 2014
Description

This issue of Infectious Disease Clinics, edited by Dr. Kalpana Gupta, is devoted to Urinary Tract Infections. Articles in this issue include Epidemiology and Definition of Urinary Tract Infection Syndromes; Approach to a Positive Urine Culture; Diagnosis and Management of UTI in the Emergency Room; Diagnosis and Management of UTI in Older Adults; Diagnosis, Management, and Prevention of Catheter-Associated UTI; Management of Non-Catheter Associated Complicated UTI; Management of UTI due to Multi-Drug Resistant Organisms; Diagnosis and Fungal Management of Fungal UTI; UTI Issues in Special Populations; Prevention of Recurrent UTI; and UTI Pathogenesis.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323287098
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323287081

About the Authors

Kalpana Gupta Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Boston University

