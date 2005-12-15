Urinary & Fecal Incontinence

Completely updated to reflect current practice, the 3rd edition of this comprehensive resource provides a multi-disciplinary, in-depth review of the physiology of continence, the pathologic mechanisms producing incontinence, and current treatment options for the various types of incontinence. Assessment, behavioral therapies, and multidisciplinary care are emphasized as key elements in the treatment and management of incontinence. In addition to the life-span content discussed throughout the book, an entire chapter is devoted to bowel and bladder management in children.