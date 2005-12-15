Urinary & Fecal Incontinence - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780323031356, 9780323113571

Urinary & Fecal Incontinence

3rd Edition

Current Management Concepts

Authors: Dorothy Doughty
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323031356
eBook ISBN: 9780323113571
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 15th December 2005
Page Count: 656
Description

Completely updated to reflect current practice, the 3rd edition of this comprehensive resource provides a multi-disciplinary, in-depth review of the physiology of continence, the pathologic mechanisms producing incontinence, and current treatment options for the various types of incontinence. Assessment, behavioral therapies, and multidisciplinary care are emphasized as key elements in the treatment and management of incontinence. In addition to the life-span content discussed throughout the book, an entire chapter is devoted to bowel and bladder management in children.

Key Features

  • Authored and contributed by leaders in the Wound, Ostomy and Continence Nurses Society (WOCN).
  • Provides an in-depth review of the physiology of continence, the pathologic mechanisms producing incontinence, and current treatment options to facilitate optimal assessment and care.
  • Features detailed assessment guidelines to help clinicians accurately identify causative and contributing factors, and implement of a comprehensive management plan.
  • Discusses urinary incontinence and fecal incontinence in separate sections to address the special considerations for each in an organized, focused, easy-to-use format.
  • Features individual, complete chapters for each of the following types of incontinence: stress, functional, reflex (neurogenic bladder), and overactive bladder (urge incontinence).
  • Devotes separate chapters to Pathology & Management of Postprostatectomy Incontinence and Bowel and Bladder Management in Children to ensure comprehensive coverage of these topics.
  • Offers life-span content to help clinicians provide appropriate care for patients in every stage of life.
  • Includes self-assessment questions with answers and rationales for review and self-testing.
  • Integrates multidisciplinary care throughout to highlight its importance in successful treatment.

Table of Contents

  1. Introductory Concepts

    2. Physiology of Voiding

    3. Assessment and Management of Acute or Transient Urinary Incontinence

    4. Pathology & Management of Stress Incontinence

    5. Pathology & Management of Overactive Bladder

    6. Pathology & Management of Functional Incontinence

    7. Pathology & Management Reflex Incontinence/Neurogenic Bladder

    8. Pathology & Management of Acute and Chronic Urinary Retention

    9. Pathology & Management of Postprostatectomy Incontinence NEW!

    10. Current Concepts in Catheter Management

    11. Management of Urinary Incontinence: Skin Care, Containment Devices, Catheters, Absorptive Products

    12. Assessment of Patient with Urinary Incontinence

    13. Physiology of Bowel Function

    14. Pathology & Management of Bowel Dysfunction

    15. Assessment & Management of Patients with Fecal Incontinence and Related Bowel Dysfunction

    16. Bowel and Bladder Management in Children

Details

No. of pages:
656
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2006
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323031356
eBook ISBN:
9780323113571

About the Author

Dorothy Doughty

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Wound Ostomy Continence Nursing Education Center, Emory University, Atlanta, GA, USA

