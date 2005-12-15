Urinary & Fecal Incontinence
3rd Edition
Current Management Concepts
Authors: Dorothy Doughty
Description
Completely updated to reflect current practice, the 3rd edition of this comprehensive resource provides a multi-disciplinary, in-depth review of the physiology of continence, the pathologic mechanisms producing incontinence, and current treatment options for the various types of incontinence. Assessment, behavioral therapies, and multidisciplinary care are emphasized as key elements in the treatment and management of incontinence. In addition to the life-span content discussed throughout the book, an entire chapter is devoted to bowel and bladder management in children.
Key Features
- Authored and contributed by leaders in the Wound, Ostomy and Continence Nurses Society (WOCN).
- Provides an in-depth review of the physiology of continence, the pathologic mechanisms producing incontinence, and current treatment options to facilitate optimal assessment and care.
- Features detailed assessment guidelines to help clinicians accurately identify causative and contributing factors, and implement of a comprehensive management plan.
- Discusses urinary incontinence and fecal incontinence in separate sections to address the special considerations for each in an organized, focused, easy-to-use format.
- Features individual, complete chapters for each of the following types of incontinence: stress, functional, reflex (neurogenic bladder), and overactive bladder (urge incontinence).
- Devotes separate chapters to Pathology & Management of Postprostatectomy Incontinence and Bowel and Bladder Management in Children to ensure comprehensive coverage of these topics.
- Offers life-span content to help clinicians provide appropriate care for patients in every stage of life.
- Includes self-assessment questions with answers and rationales for review and self-testing.
- Integrates multidisciplinary care throughout to highlight its importance in successful treatment.
Table of Contents
- Introductory Concepts
2. Physiology of Voiding
3. Assessment and Management of Acute or Transient Urinary Incontinence
4. Pathology & Management of Stress Incontinence
5. Pathology & Management of Overactive Bladder
6. Pathology & Management of Functional Incontinence
7. Pathology & Management Reflex Incontinence/Neurogenic Bladder
8. Pathology & Management of Acute and Chronic Urinary Retention
9. Pathology & Management of Postprostatectomy Incontinence NEW!
10. Current Concepts in Catheter Management
11. Management of Urinary Incontinence: Skin Care, Containment Devices, Catheters, Absorptive Products
12. Assessment of Patient with Urinary Incontinence
13. Physiology of Bowel Function
14. Pathology & Management of Bowel Dysfunction
15. Assessment & Management of Patients with Fecal Incontinence and Related Bowel Dysfunction
16. Bowel and Bladder Management in Children
Details
- No. of pages:
- 656
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2006
- Published:
- 15th December 2005
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323031356
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323113571
About the Author
Dorothy Doughty
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Wound Ostomy Continence Nursing Education Center, Emory University, Atlanta, GA, USA
