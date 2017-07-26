Urgent Care Medicine Secrets
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Section I: Adult Urgent Care Medicine
1. Headache and Neurologic Complaints
2. Red Eye, Eye Pain, and Vision Loss
3. Ear, Nose, and Throat
4. Dental and Mouth Pain
5. Cough, Shortness of Breath, and Chest Pain
6. Abdominal Pain, Nausea, Vomiting, and Diarrhea
7. Genitourinary Complaints
8. Gynecologic Complaints
9. Rashes and Skin Infections
10. Miscellaneous Musculoskeletal Trauma
11. Miscellaneous Infectious Disease Issues
Section II. Pediatric Urgent Care Medicine
12. Fever
13. Headache
14. Eye Complaints
15. Ear Pain, Nasal Congestion, and Sore Throat
16. Cough
17. Neck Pain and Masses
18. Chest Pain
19. Abdominal Pain
20. Nausea, Vomiting, Diarrhea, and Dehydration
21. Urinary Complaints
22. Vaginal Complaints
23. Skin Rashes and Infections
24. Common Newborn Complaints
25. Limp
26. Head and Neck Trauma
27. Chest and Abdominal Trauma
28. Extremity Trauma
Section III. Sport-related Complaints
29. Acute Neck Pain
30. Evaluation and Management of Acute Sprains and Strains
31. Acute Low Back Pain
32. The Acutely Swollen Knee
33. Acute Finger and Wrist Injuries
34. Fall on Outstretched Hand Injuries
35. When to Image for Sport-Related Complaints?
36. Environmental Emergencies
37. The Acutely Injured Shoulder
38. Concussion
39. Overuse Apophyseal Injuries
40. The Acutely Limping Child
41. Ankle Sprains
42. Acute Infectious Disease and Athletes
Section IV. Procedures
43. Wound Assessment, Burns, and Animal Bites
44. Laceration Repair
45. Fracture and Dislocation Reductions
46. Splinting Procedures
47. Abscess I&D
48. Foreign Body Removal
49. Dental and Oral Complaints and Procedures
50. Analgesia and Sedation
Section V. Miscellaneous
51. Adult Emergencies Presenting to Urgent Care Centers
52. Pediatric Emergencies Presenting to Urgent Care Centers
53. Office Emergency and Disaster Preparedness
54. Diagnostic Ultrasound
55. Mental Health Urgencies
56. Travel Medicine
57. Business of Urgent Care Medicine
Description
For more than 30 years, the highly regarded Secrets Series® has provided students and practitioners in all areas of health care with concise, focused, and engaging resources for quick reference and exam review. Urgent Care Secrets, a new volume in this bestselling series, features the Secrets’ popular question-and-answer format that also includes lists, tables, and an easy-to-read style – making reference and review quick, easy, and enjoyable.
Key Features
- The proven Secrets® format gives you the most return for your time – concise, easy to read, engaging, and highly effective.
- Provides an evidence-based approach to medical and traumatic complaints presenting to urgent care centers, focusing on presenting signs and symptoms, differential diagnosis, office management, and when to refer for higher level of care.
- Covers the full range of essential topics for understanding today’s practice of urgent care – essential information for physicians, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants.
- Clear illustrations, figures, and flow diagrams expedite reference and review.
- Top 100 Secrets and Key Points boxes provide a fast overview of the secrets you must know for success in practice and on exams.
- Portable size makes it easy to carry with you for quick reference or review anywhere, anytime.
- Expert Consult™ eBook version included with purchase. This enhanced eBook experience allows you to search all of the text, figures, and references from the book on a variety of devices.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 383
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 26th July 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323462150
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323477833
About the Authors
Robert Olympia Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Departments of Emergency Medicine & Pediatrics Penn State College of Medicine Assistant Director of Research, Department of Emergency Medicine Attending Physician, Department of Emergency Medicine Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center/ Penn State Children's Hospital Department of Emergency Medicine, H043
Rory O'Neill Author
Matthew Silvis Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Penn State