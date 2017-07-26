Urgent Care Medicine Secrets

Section I: Adult Urgent Care Medicine

1. Headache and Neurologic Complaints

2. Red Eye, Eye Pain, and Vision Loss

3. Ear, Nose, and Throat

4. Dental and Mouth Pain

5. Cough, Shortness of Breath, and Chest Pain

6. Abdominal Pain, Nausea, Vomiting, and Diarrhea

7. Genitourinary Complaints

8. Gynecologic Complaints

9. Rashes and Skin Infections

10. Miscellaneous Musculoskeletal Trauma

11. Miscellaneous Infectious Disease Issues

Section II. Pediatric Urgent Care Medicine

12. Fever

13. Headache

14. Eye Complaints

15. Ear Pain, Nasal Congestion, and Sore Throat

16. Cough

17. Neck Pain and Masses

18. Chest Pain

19. Abdominal Pain

20. Nausea, Vomiting, Diarrhea, and Dehydration

21. Urinary Complaints

22. Vaginal Complaints

23. Skin Rashes and Infections

24. Common Newborn Complaints

25. Limp

26. Head and Neck Trauma

27. Chest and Abdominal Trauma

28. Extremity Trauma

Section III. Sport-related Complaints

29. Acute Neck Pain

30. Evaluation and Management of Acute Sprains and Strains

31. Acute Low Back Pain

32. The Acutely Swollen Knee

33. Acute Finger and Wrist Injuries

34. Fall on Outstretched Hand Injuries

35. When to Image for Sport-Related Complaints?

36. Environmental Emergencies

37. The Acutely Injured Shoulder

38. Concussion

39. Overuse Apophyseal Injuries

40. The Acutely Limping Child

41. Ankle Sprains

42. Acute Infectious Disease and Athletes

Section IV. Procedures

43. Wound Assessment, Burns, and Animal Bites

44. Laceration Repair

45. Fracture and Dislocation Reductions

46. Splinting Procedures

47. Abscess I&D

48. Foreign Body Removal

49. Dental and Oral Complaints and Procedures

50. Analgesia and Sedation

Section V. Miscellaneous

51. Adult Emergencies Presenting to Urgent Care Centers

52. Pediatric Emergencies Presenting to Urgent Care Centers

53. Office Emergency and Disaster Preparedness

54. Diagnostic Ultrasound

55. Mental Health Urgencies

56. Travel Medicine

57. Business of Urgent Care Medicine