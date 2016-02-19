Urea as a Protein Supplement presents the significant advances that have been made in ruminant nutrition. This book examines the role of the rumen flora and fauna as synthesizers of protein from non-protein nitrogen sources such as ammonium compounds and urea. Organized into four parts encompassing 23 chapters, this book starts with an overview of the use of urea and other non-protein nitrogen sources in ruminant nutrition. This text then explores the various methods that may be used for the preparation of urea, which involves the dehydration of ammonium carbamate produced by the reaction of carbon dioxide and ammonia at high pressure and temperature. Other chapters consider the ways in which urea could be utilized to increase protein supplies. The final chapter deals with the hydrolysis of urea by urease to ammonia and carbon dioxide, which has been used as a method for determining urea for many years. Agricultural scientists and farmers will find this book useful.

Part I History, Manufacture and Role of Urea in World Food Problems

Chapter 1. History of the Use of Urea in Ruminant Feeds

Chapter 2. Methods for the Manufacture of Urea

Chapter 3. The Effectiveness of Urea and Other Non-Protein Nitrogen Compounds in Ruminant Feeding

Chapter 4. The Alleviation of World Protein Shortage

Part II Effects of Urea on Ruminant Physiology

Chapter 5. The Rumen Metabolism of Non-Protein Nitrogen

Chapter 6. Ureolytic Rumen Bacteria

Chapter 7. The Effect of Urea on Rumen Microbiology and Metabolism

Chapter 8. The Endogenous Urea Cycle of the Ruminant

Chapter 9. Urea Toxicity and Its Prevention

Chapter 10. The Production of Milk on Protein-Free Rations

Part III Urea as a Supplement for Ruminants

Chapter 11. The Use of Urea in Fattening Rations for Cattle

Chapter 12. Urea in Winter Rations for Cattle

Chapter 13. Urea in Rations for Dairy Cows

Chapter 14. Feeding Urea to Buffalo and Zebu Cattle

Chapter 15. Urea in Rations for Fattening Lambs

Chapter 16. Methods of Feeding Urea to Livestock

Chapter 17. The Effects of Other Dietary Constituents on the Utilization of Urea

Chapter 18. The Effects of Additives on Urea Utilization

Chapter 19. Silage with Urea

Chapter 20. Influence of Dietary Urea upon Vitamin A Nutrition

Part IV Urea in Diets for Non-Ruminants

Chapter 21. The Effect of Dietary Urea on the Pig

Chapter 22. Urea as a Source of Unessential Nitrogen for the Human

Chapter 23. Utilization of Urea and Other Sources of Non-Protein Nitrogen by the Chicken

Appendix Methods for the Estimation of Urea in Foods

