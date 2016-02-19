Urea as a Protein Supplement
1st Edition
Urea as a Protein Supplement presents the significant advances that have been made in ruminant nutrition. This book examines the role of the rumen flora and fauna as synthesizers of protein from non-protein nitrogen sources such as ammonium compounds and urea. Organized into four parts encompassing 23 chapters, this book starts with an overview of the use of urea and other non-protein nitrogen sources in ruminant nutrition. This text then explores the various methods that may be used for the preparation of urea, which involves the dehydration of ammonium carbamate produced by the reaction of carbon dioxide and ammonia at high pressure and temperature. Other chapters consider the ways in which urea could be utilized to increase protein supplies. The final chapter deals with the hydrolysis of urea by urease to ammonia and carbon dioxide, which has been used as a method for determining urea for many years. Agricultural scientists and farmers will find this book useful.
Part I History, Manufacture and Role of Urea in World Food Problems
Chapter 1. History of the Use of Urea in Ruminant Feeds
Chapter 2. Methods for the Manufacture of Urea
Chapter 3. The Effectiveness of Urea and Other Non-Protein Nitrogen Compounds in Ruminant Feeding
Chapter 4. The Alleviation of World Protein Shortage
Part II Effects of Urea on Ruminant Physiology
Chapter 5. The Rumen Metabolism of Non-Protein Nitrogen
Chapter 6. Ureolytic Rumen Bacteria
Chapter 7. The Effect of Urea on Rumen Microbiology and Metabolism
Chapter 8. The Endogenous Urea Cycle of the Ruminant
Chapter 9. Urea Toxicity and Its Prevention
Chapter 10. The Production of Milk on Protein-Free Rations
Part III Urea as a Supplement for Ruminants
Chapter 11. The Use of Urea in Fattening Rations for Cattle
Chapter 12. Urea in Winter Rations for Cattle
Chapter 13. Urea in Rations for Dairy Cows
Chapter 14. Feeding Urea to Buffalo and Zebu Cattle
Chapter 15. Urea in Rations for Fattening Lambs
Chapter 16. Methods of Feeding Urea to Livestock
Chapter 17. The Effects of Other Dietary Constituents on the Utilization of Urea
Chapter 18. The Effects of Additives on Urea Utilization
Chapter 19. Silage with Urea
Chapter 20. Influence of Dietary Urea upon Vitamin A Nutrition
Part IV Urea in Diets for Non-Ruminants
Chapter 21. The Effect of Dietary Urea on the Pig
Chapter 22. Urea as a Source of Unessential Nitrogen for the Human
Chapter 23. Utilization of Urea and Other Sources of Non-Protein Nitrogen by the Chicken
Appendix Methods for the Estimation of Urea in Foods
Index
