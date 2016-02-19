Urban Sociology in Canada
1st Edition
Description
Urban Sociology in Canada, Second Edition introduces the fundamentals of the theoretical structure of Canadian urban studies. The book is comprised of 11 chapters that are organized into six parts. The text provides census data of various Canadian cities along with urban empirical studies to help illustrate the generalization and concepts. The book first covers the classical foundations of urban sociology, and then proceeds to discussing the growth of urban system. The third part talks about the process of entrance to the urban system, while the fourth part deals with the spatial shape of the urban system. The last two parts tackle urbanism and the regulation of urban system, respectively. The book will be of great use to social scientists who involve urban population as the main demographics of their research study.
Table of Contents
Acknowledgments
Preface
Introduction
The Urban Transformation
The Canadian Urban Transformation
The Census Definition of "Urban"
Urban Sociology as a Field of Study
Concerns and Areas of Urban Sociology as a Field of Study
Part One: The Classical Foundations of Urban Sociology
Chapter 1: The Classical Typological Perspective
European Theorists
The Chicago School
The Folk-Urban Typology
The Rural-Urban Continuum
The Classical Typological Perspective: Conclusion
Chapter 2: The Classical Ecological Perspective
Antecedents
The Chicago School
Initial Criticisms of the Classical
Ecological Perspective
Part Two: Growth of the RO Urban System
Chapter 3: Explorations in Canadian Urban Growth
The Meaning of Urban Growth as an Ecological Process
Historical Types of Canadian Urban Communities
The Urbanization of Ontario
The Urbanization of the West
Urban Boosterism and the Growth Ethic
Summary
Chapter 4: The Contemporary Canadian Urban and Metropolitan System
A Demographic Profile of Canada's Urban Areas
A Functional Classification of Canadian Cities
The Canadian System of Cities
"Quality of Life" Variations Within the Canadian Urban System
Summary
Part Three: Entrance to the Urban System:
Chapter 5: Entrance to the Urban System: Canadian Internal Migration
Internal Migration: A Demographic Profile
Migration Patterns in West-Central Alberta: An Illustration of Migration
Entrance and the Uprooting Thesis
Prerequisite Foci for the Study of Entrance
Native Indian Urbanization
Summary
Chapter 6: Entrance to the Urban System: Canadian Immigration
Immigration: A Demographic Profile
Urban Immigrant Entrance
Prejudice and Discrimination in Winnipeg
Four Illustrations of Urban Immigrant Entrance
The Urban Ethnic Mosaic
Ethnic Entrepreneurs in Toronto
Summary
Part Four: Spatial Shape of the Urban System
Chapter 7: Evolution of Urban Structure
Urbanization and Spatial Structure
Urban Growth Models
The Meaning of Census Tracts
Summary
Chapter 8: Contemporary Internal Urban Structure
General Patterns of Urban Differentiation
Residential Mobility
Residential Mobility and Social Segregation: An Illustration
Ethnic Residential Segregation
Chinatown: An Illustration of an Urban Ethnic Enclave
The Ecology of Crime
Summary
Part Five: Urbanism
Chapter 9: The Fate of Kinship and Community in the Urban System
Urban Kinship
Canadian Urban Kinship Patterns
Household Structure in Mid-Nineteenth-Century Urban New Brunswick
The Fate of Community in the Urban System
"Trouble Areas" and Police Urban Imagery: An Illustration of Environmental Perception
The Study of Urbanism: Network Analysis and Subcultural Theory
Social Networks of East Yorkers
Summary
Chapter 10: The Fate of Community in the Inner City and the Suburbs
The Inner City
The Suburbs
Toronto's Suburbs in Transition
Summary
Part Six: Regulating the Urban System
Chapter 11: Power and Planning in the Urban System
Power and the Urban System
Political Recruitment in Urban Alberta
Planning and the Urban System
Summary
Conclusion
Bibliography
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 344
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1986
- Published:
- 1st January 1986
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483141916