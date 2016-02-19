Urban-Rural Links - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780435349226, 9781483135724

Urban-Rural Links

1st Edition

Issues in Geography

Authors: John Westaway Pat Collarbone Jane Connolly
eBook ISBN: 9781483135724
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1990
Page Count: 64
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
31.95
27.16
24.95
21.21
19.99
16.99
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
64
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1990
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483135724

About the Author

John Westaway

Pat Collarbone

Jane Connolly

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.