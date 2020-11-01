Urban Pluvial Flooding - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128181324, 9780128181331

Urban Pluvial Flooding

1st Edition

Managing the Risk in Resilient Cities

Authors: Giuseppe Aronica Natasa Manojlovic Michael Hammond Albert Chen
Paperback ISBN: 9780128181324
eBook ISBN: 9780128181331
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st November 2020
Page Count: 352
Description

Urban Pluvial Flooding: Managing the Risk in Resilient Cities covers all the main scientific and technical aspects of pluvial flooding in urban areas, including drivers, impacts and related risks. Prevention tools and methods, such as urban growth modeling, hydrological modeling and hydraulic modeling methods are explained in detail to help facilitate an understanding on how to use these tools, effectively analyze results, and form effective management plans. In addition, the book provides several case studies to illustrate how these tools and methods were deployed in the face of actual crisis.

Key Features

  • Presents an interdisciplinary approach for assessing and mitigating flood risk that incorporates engineering, natural sciences and social sciences.
  • Provides a review of the inputs and components of urban pluvial flood modeling methods
  • Includes a holistic, systematic analysis of disaster risk reduction due to pluvial flooding events
  • Covers examples and results from real case studies from around the world

Readership

Civil, Structural and Environmental Engineers

Table of Contents

Part 1: Challenges
1. Hydrology and hydraulics (incl. climate change)
2. Urban growth and sustainability
3. Socio-economic changes
4. Cascading effects
5. Structural and non-structural

Part 2: Prevention Tools and Methods
6. Climate projections
7. Urban growth modelling
8. Hydrological modelling
9. Hydraulic modelling
10. Impact assessment
11. Risk management

Part 3: Applications and case studies
Part 4: Integration

About the Author

Giuseppe Aronica

Prof. Giuseppe T. Aronica is Associate Professor of River Basin Management at the Department of Engineering, University of Messina, Italy with over 20 year of experience in flood, flash flood and urban flood risk management.

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Department of Engineering, University of Messina, Italy

Natasa Manojlovic

Dr. Natasa Manojlovic is a senior researcher at the Hamburg University of Technology with over 15 years of experience in the filed of urban flood risk management and resilience. Her major research interests include (urban) flood risk assessment and modelling, flood resilient concepts and strategies including nature-based solutions, hard/grey infrstructure and their combinations (hybrid solutions).

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior researcher, Hamburg University of Technology, Germany

Michael Hammond

Dr. Michael Hammond is an international consultant specialized in flood risk management and climate change adaptation. He is currently working for organizations such as the World Bank and World Health Organization.

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant at World Bank, World Health Organisation

Albert Chen

Dr Albert Chen is a Senior Research Fellow at the Centre for Water Systems, University of Exeter, with over 15 years of experience in urban flood management. His research interests include urban drainage, hydrology and hydraulic modelling, computational fluid dynamic, flood forecasting and early warning, flood damage assessment, risk management, hazard mitigation, and resilience strategies.

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Research Fellow, Centre for Water Systems, University of Exeter, UK

