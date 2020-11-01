Urban Pluvial Flooding
1st Edition
Managing the Risk in Resilient Cities
Description
Urban Pluvial Flooding: Managing the Risk in Resilient Cities covers all the main scientific and technical aspects of pluvial flooding in urban areas, including drivers, impacts and related risks. Prevention tools and methods, such as urban growth modeling, hydrological modeling and hydraulic modeling methods are explained in detail to help facilitate an understanding on how to use these tools, effectively analyze results, and form effective management plans. In addition, the book provides several case studies to illustrate how these tools and methods were deployed in the face of actual crisis.
Key Features
- Presents an interdisciplinary approach for assessing and mitigating flood risk that incorporates engineering, natural sciences and social sciences.
- Provides a review of the inputs and components of urban pluvial flood modeling methods
- Includes a holistic, systematic analysis of disaster risk reduction due to pluvial flooding events
- Covers examples and results from real case studies from around the world
Readership
Civil, Structural and Environmental Engineers
Table of Contents
Part 1: Challenges
1. Hydrology and hydraulics (incl. climate change)
2. Urban growth and sustainability
3. Socio-economic changes
4. Cascading effects
5. Structural and non-structural
Part 2: Prevention Tools and Methods
6. Climate projections
7. Urban growth modelling
8. Hydrological modelling
9. Hydraulic modelling
10. Impact assessment
11. Risk management
Part 3: Applications and case studies
Part 4: Integration
Details
- No. of pages:
- 352
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2021
- Published:
- 1st November 2020
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128181324
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128181331
About the Author
Giuseppe Aronica
Prof. Giuseppe T. Aronica is Associate Professor of River Basin Management at the Department of Engineering, University of Messina, Italy with over 20 year of experience in flood, flash flood and urban flood risk management.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Engineering, University of Messina, Italy
Natasa Manojlovic
Dr. Natasa Manojlovic is a senior researcher at the Hamburg University of Technology with over 15 years of experience in the filed of urban flood risk management and resilience. Her major research interests include (urban) flood risk assessment and modelling, flood resilient concepts and strategies including nature-based solutions, hard/grey infrstructure and their combinations (hybrid solutions).
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior researcher, Hamburg University of Technology, Germany
Michael Hammond
Dr. Michael Hammond is an international consultant specialized in flood risk management and climate change adaptation. He is currently working for organizations such as the World Bank and World Health Organization.
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant at World Bank, World Health Organisation
Albert Chen
Dr Albert Chen is a Senior Research Fellow at the Centre for Water Systems, University of Exeter, with over 15 years of experience in urban flood management. His research interests include urban drainage, hydrology and hydraulic modelling, computational fluid dynamic, flood forecasting and early warning, flood damage assessment, risk management, hazard mitigation, and resilience strategies.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Research Fellow, Centre for Water Systems, University of Exeter, UK
Ratings and Reviews
