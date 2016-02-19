Urban Planning Practice In Developing Countries - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080222257, 9781483285474

Urban Planning Practice In Developing Countries, Volume 25

1st Edition

Editors: J.L. Taylor D.G. Williams
eBook ISBN: 9781483285474
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 22nd February 1982
Table of Contents

(partial) An Overview: Problems and issues in Asian urban areas and the response of planning practice, J L Taylor & D G Williams

Criteria for evaluating urban planning and programmes, J L Taylor & D G Williams

Selected Case Studies: The Karachi Development Programme, 1976-1985: an interim appraisal, J Herbert

Case study of a relocated capital: Ankara, I Tekeli & T Okyay

Durgapur: case study of an Indian new town, K C Sivaramakrishnan

Towns for plantation agriculture: Pahang Tenggara, Malaysia, J L Taylor & D G Williams

Settlement prospects in China: a rural case study, R Kirkby

Public housing in the city states of Hong Kong and Singapore, Y-M Yeung & D W Drakakis-Smith

Up-grading of low-income residential areas in Jakarta and Manila, J L Taylor & D G Williams

Malaysian urban development authority - a case study, P Amato

Singapore's area licence scheme: results and lessons, E Holland & B Watson. Health programmes directed to urban squatter populations, S S Basta

Principal Conclusions

Biographical Notes.

Description

Focuses on the key issues of urban planning practice in Asia's developing countries by describing and appraising a selection of the most significant planning studies or projects carried out in the last 20 years. These case studies have been specially written so that the emphasis is on planning practice and form the major part of the book. The editors contribute the conceptual and philosophical frame of reference with which this volume opens, as well as the final chapter which summarizes the lessons to be learned.

Readership

Of interest to students of urban and regional planning, human settlements; practitioners of planning and personnel of international agencies.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1982
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483285474

About the Editors

J.L. Taylor Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant on Urban Planning, UNICEF, Indonesia

D.G. Williams Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Urban Projects Dept, World Bank, Washington, DC, USA

