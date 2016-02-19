Urban Planning Practice In Developing Countries, Volume 25
1st Edition
Table of Contents
(partial) An Overview: Problems and issues in Asian urban areas and the response of planning practice, J L Taylor & D G Williams
Criteria for evaluating urban planning and programmes, J L Taylor & D G Williams
Selected Case Studies: The Karachi Development Programme, 1976-1985: an interim appraisal, J Herbert
Case study of a relocated capital: Ankara, I Tekeli & T Okyay
Durgapur: case study of an Indian new town, K C Sivaramakrishnan
Towns for plantation agriculture: Pahang Tenggara, Malaysia, J L Taylor & D G Williams
Settlement prospects in China: a rural case study, R Kirkby
Public housing in the city states of Hong Kong and Singapore, Y-M Yeung & D W Drakakis-Smith
Up-grading of low-income residential areas in Jakarta and Manila, J L Taylor & D G Williams
Malaysian urban development authority - a case study, P Amato
Singapore's area licence scheme: results and lessons, E Holland & B Watson. Health programmes directed to urban squatter populations, S S Basta
Principal Conclusions
Biographical Notes.
Description
Focuses on the key issues of urban planning practice in Asia's developing countries by describing and appraising a selection of the most significant planning studies or projects carried out in the last 20 years. These case studies have been specially written so that the emphasis is on planning practice and form the major part of the book. The editors contribute the conceptual and philosophical frame of reference with which this volume opens, as well as the final chapter which summarizes the lessons to be learned.
Of interest to students of urban and regional planning, human settlements; practitioners of planning and personnel of international agencies.
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1982
- Published:
- 22nd February 1982
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483285474
About the Editors
J.L. Taylor Editor
Consultant on Urban Planning, UNICEF, Indonesia
D.G. Williams Editor
Urban Projects Dept, World Bank, Washington, DC, USA