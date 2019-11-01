Urban Landscape Entomology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128130711

Urban Landscape Entomology

1st Edition

Authors: David Held
Paperback ISBN: 9780128130711
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st November 2019
Page Count: 222
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
139.94
118.95
99.95
84.96
76.95
65.41
86.95
73.91
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Urban Landscape Entomology provides readers with the background needed to adequately understand and manage many of the complexities of urban landscape pest management. For those who need training in landscape entomology, this work serves as a practical guidebook and resource. Its chapters include quality color images of pests, along with pest management tactics, such as tree injection procedures. This topical arrangement facilitates easy extraction of information relevant to a particular situation (e.g., management of borers) and uses practical terms without oversimplifying the subject matter.

This work is an invaluable resource for practitioners of landscape entomology, including technicians and operations that service local landscape management needs, such as horticultural and turfgrass management. In addition, it is also a useful reference for advanced courses in landscape entomology.

Key Features

  • Includes diagnostic information on both turfgrass and ornamental pest management
  • Concludes each chapter with a list of key papers for further reading and research
  • Provides information on open-source online resources for insect identification and insecticide classification
  • Includes details of the author’s international work in such urban landscapes as China, Costa Rica and Cuba, also including additional global perspectives

Readership

Entomologists working with pest management, biological control, urban environments, and researching/studying "urban" or "suburban" insects in the lab or field; advanced students taking upper UG or grad courses in Landscape Entomology, including Dr. Held’s own course; Practitioners of landscape entomology and technicians, and countless locally owned operations that service local landscape management needs

Table of Contents

1. Introduction
2. Landscapes Components
3. Plants are Active Participants in Urban Landscapes
4. Abiotic Factors and Interactions with Urban Pests
5. Sampling Insects and Decision Making
6. Biology of Turfgrass Pests
7. Biology of Pests Attacking Woody and Herbaceous Plants
8. Non-Chemical Approaches to Pest Management
9. Insecticides: A Balance of Plant Protection and Environmental Stewardship
10. Epilogue

Details

No. of pages:
222
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2020
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780128130711

About the Author

David Held

Dr. Held received his PhD in Entomology in 2003 from the University of Kentucky, and has also served as an Extension Specialist at the Coastal Research and Extension Center, Mississippi State University. In 2015 he was invited to be on a California Dept of Food and Agriculture Science Advisory Panel, as part of the Pest Detection and Emergency Panel for Japanese beetle. He has published multiple invited book chapters and articles related to his expertise, has supervised both graduate and PhD students, and taught advanced courses in Economic Entomology, General Entomology, and Landscape Entomology. Dr Held and his students also deliver science-based programing to several national, regional, and in state Green Industries organizations. Additionally, Dr. Held organizes and conducts various outreach efforts to increase entomological literacy. His areas of research interest include ecology and management of phytophagous insects particularly those pest attacking turfgrass and ornamental plants, as well as plant-insect interactions, insect behavior, and ecotoxicology.

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Entomology, Entomology and Plant Pathology Department, Auburn University

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.