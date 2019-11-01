Urban Landscape Entomology
1st Edition
Description
Urban Landscape Entomology provides readers with the background needed to adequately understand and manage many of the complexities of urban landscape pest management. For those who need training in landscape entomology, this work serves as a practical guidebook and resource. Its chapters include quality color images of pests, along with pest management tactics, such as tree injection procedures. This topical arrangement facilitates easy extraction of information relevant to a particular situation (e.g., management of borers) and uses practical terms without oversimplifying the subject matter.
This work is an invaluable resource for practitioners of landscape entomology, including technicians and operations that service local landscape management needs, such as horticultural and turfgrass management. In addition, it is also a useful reference for advanced courses in landscape entomology.
Key Features
- Includes diagnostic information on both turfgrass and ornamental pest management
- Concludes each chapter with a list of key papers for further reading and research
- Provides information on open-source online resources for insect identification and insecticide classification
- Includes details of the author’s international work in such urban landscapes as China, Costa Rica and Cuba, also including additional global perspectives
Readership
Entomologists working with pest management, biological control, urban environments, and researching/studying "urban" or "suburban" insects in the lab or field; advanced students taking upper UG or grad courses in Landscape Entomology, including Dr. Held’s own course; Practitioners of landscape entomology and technicians, and countless locally owned operations that service local landscape management needs
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Landscapes Components
3. Plants are Active Participants in Urban Landscapes
4. Abiotic Factors and Interactions with Urban Pests
5. Sampling Insects and Decision Making
6. Biology of Turfgrass Pests
7. Biology of Pests Attacking Woody and Herbaceous Plants
8. Non-Chemical Approaches to Pest Management
9. Insecticides: A Balance of Plant Protection and Environmental Stewardship
10. Epilogue
Details
- No. of pages:
- 222
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st November 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128130711
About the Author
David Held
Dr. Held received his PhD in Entomology in 2003 from the University of Kentucky, and has also served as an Extension Specialist at the Coastal Research and Extension Center, Mississippi State University. In 2015 he was invited to be on a California Dept of Food and Agriculture Science Advisory Panel, as part of the Pest Detection and Emergency Panel for Japanese beetle. He has published multiple invited book chapters and articles related to his expertise, has supervised both graduate and PhD students, and taught advanced courses in Economic Entomology, General Entomology, and Landscape Entomology. Dr Held and his students also deliver science-based programing to several national, regional, and in state Green Industries organizations. Additionally, Dr. Held organizes and conducts various outreach efforts to increase entomological literacy. His areas of research interest include ecology and management of phytophagous insects particularly those pest attacking turfgrass and ornamental plants, as well as plant-insect interactions, insect behavior, and ecotoxicology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Entomology, Entomology and Plant Pathology Department, Auburn University