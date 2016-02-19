Urban Geography
2nd Edition
An Introductory Analysis
Description
Urban Geography: An Introductory Analysis, Second Edition provides a concise and pertinent description of geography in the urban area. Analysis of such factors as town planning, climate, and soil chemistry is given. A section of the book enumerates the elements of urban growth. The historical backgrounds of the first cities are discussed. Some of these cities are found in ancient Greece, Italy, and Egypt. Descriptions of urban populations based on occupation are also covered in the book.
The book also focuses on such topics as the locations, spacing, and size of urban settlements.
A section of the book discusses the characteristics of capital cities like the city of London. Residential and manufacturing areas are explained and identified in the book. A comprehensive review of theories of urban structure is also given. A good list of reference materials regarding geographical writing is included at the end of the book. The text can provide valuable insight for students and researchers of geography and the general public.
Table of Contents
List of Illustrations
List of Tables
Editor's Foreword to the Series
Preface
Preface to the Second Edition
Acknowledgments
1. Factors in Urban Growth
The origin of the First Cities
The Extension of Urban Life to Europe
The Medieval Revival of Urban Growth
The Impact of the Industrial Revolution
Current Factors behind Urban Growth
2. Urban Society and Urban Form
The Colonial City
The Urge to Build in the Grand Manner
The Search for an Ideal City
Transport and the Urban Plan
3. Demographic Characteristics of Urban Populations
Rural and Urban Contrasts
Internal Population Variations
Intra-Urban Migration
Gradients of Population Density within Cities
4. Occupational Characteristics of Urban Populations
The Structure of Urban Occupations
The Basic/Non-Basic Concept
Theoretical Objections to the Basic/Non-Basic Concept
Occupations and the Classification of Cities
Recent Developments in Urban Classification
5. The Location, Spacing and Size of Urban Settlements
Factors in the Location of Cities
Urban Zones of Influence
The Hinterlands of a Metropolis
The Urban Hierarchy
Central Place Theory
6. The City Center
Accessibility as a Characteristic Feature
The Three-Dimensional Quality of City Centers
The Absence of Residential Population
Manufacturing in the Central Business District
Internal Specialization within the City Center
7. Residential Suburbs
Suburban Growth in Britain and the United States between the Wars
Developments since the Second World War
The Rise of Distinctive Residential Areas
Suburban Retail Outlets
The Journey to Work
The Rural-Urban Fringe
The Limitation of Urban Spread
8. Manufacturing Areas in Cities
The Attraction of Large Cities for Industry
Industrial Areas Close to the City Center
The Expansion of Suburban Manufacturing
Industrial Areas Dependent upon Bulk Transport
9. Theories of Urban Structure
The Concentric Theory
The Sector Theory
The Multi-Centered City
Gradient Analysis
The Form of the Pre-Industrial City
The Dual Structure of Colonial Cities
Current Models of Urban Development
A Note on Further Reading
Index
