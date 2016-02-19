Urban Geography: An Introductory Analysis, Second Edition provides a concise and pertinent description of geography in the urban area. Analysis of such factors as town planning, climate, and soil chemistry is given. A section of the book enumerates the elements of urban growth. The historical backgrounds of the first cities are discussed. Some of these cities are found in ancient Greece, Italy, and Egypt. Descriptions of urban populations based on occupation are also covered in the book. The book also focuses on such topics as the locations, spacing, and size of urban settlements. A section of the book discusses the characteristics of capital cities like the city of London. Residential and manufacturing areas are explained and identified in the book. A comprehensive review of theories of urban structure is also given. A good list of reference materials regarding geographical writing is included at the end of the book. The text can provide valuable insight for students and researchers of geography and the general public.

Table of Contents



List of Illustrations

List of Tables

Editor's Foreword to the Series

Preface

Preface to the Second Edition

Acknowledgments

1. Factors in Urban Growth

The origin of the First Cities

The Extension of Urban Life to Europe

The Medieval Revival of Urban Growth

The Impact of the Industrial Revolution

Current Factors behind Urban Growth

2. Urban Society and Urban Form

The Colonial City

The Urge to Build in the Grand Manner

The Search for an Ideal City

Transport and the Urban Plan

3. Demographic Characteristics of Urban Populations

Rural and Urban Contrasts

Internal Population Variations

Intra-Urban Migration

Gradients of Population Density within Cities

4. Occupational Characteristics of Urban Populations

The Structure of Urban Occupations

The Basic/Non-Basic Concept

Theoretical Objections to the Basic/Non-Basic Concept

Occupations and the Classification of Cities

Recent Developments in Urban Classification

5. The Location, Spacing and Size of Urban Settlements

Factors in the Location of Cities

Urban Zones of Influence

The Hinterlands of a Metropolis

The Urban Hierarchy

Central Place Theory

6. The City Center

Accessibility as a Characteristic Feature

The Three-Dimensional Quality of City Centers

The Absence of Residential Population

Manufacturing in the Central Business District

Internal Specialization within the City Center

7. Residential Suburbs

Suburban Growth in Britain and the United States between the Wars

Developments since the Second World War

The Rise of Distinctive Residential Areas

Suburban Retail Outlets

The Journey to Work

The Rural-Urban Fringe

The Limitation of Urban Spread

8. Manufacturing Areas in Cities

The Attraction of Large Cities for Industry

Industrial Areas Close to the City Center

The Expansion of Suburban Manufacturing

Industrial Areas Dependent upon Bulk Transport

9. Theories of Urban Structure

The Concentric Theory

The Sector Theory

The Multi-Centered City

Gradient Analysis

The Form of the Pre-Industrial City

The Dual Structure of Colonial Cities

Current Models of Urban Development

A Note on Further Reading

Index