Introduction: Emerging Issues in Urban Freight Transportation Systems – Introduction and Overview of the Book

Part A: Land-use and Urban Production

1. Logistics Locations Patterns – Distance-based methods for relative industrial concentration measurement applied to the region of Berlin-Brandenburg

2. Developing a pricing model for promoting coordinated resource demand in cooperative warehouses

3. Urban Factories – Interdisciplinary Perspectives on Resource Efficiency

Part B: Logistics Concepts and Urban Freight Transportation

4. Improving cost efficiency and environmental impact through the integration of light freight and passenger railway transport and last mile distribution analysis

5. Commercial traffic 2.0 – Analysis and recommendations of delivery strategies for the package delivery industry in urban areas

6. The impact of data accuracy for efficient and feasible routing plans

7. Last mile transport of fragmented deliveries: delivery preferences of nanostoreowners

8. The Development and Status Quo of Freight Transport in China

9. Transshipment Hub Automation in China’s CEP sector

Part C: Application of New Technologies and Deployment of Electric Vehicles

10. Scenario-based development of Intelligent Transportation Systems for road freight transport in Germany

11. Assessing the potential of truck platooning in short distances: the case study of Portugal

12. E-vehicles for urban logistics – why is it not happening yet? - requirements of an innovative and sustainable urban logistics concept

13. Mobility behavior of companies in urban areas: A triangulation approach to explore the potential for BEV

14. Enhancing the potential for BEV by identifying behaviorally homogenous groups in commercial traffic

Conclusion: Urban Freight Transportation Systems: Current Trends and Prospects for the Future