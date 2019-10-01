Urban Freight Transportation Systems
1st Edition
Description
Urban Freight Transportation Systems offers new insights into the complexities of today’s urban freight transport system. It provides a much needed multidisciplinary perspective from researchers in not only transportation, but also engineering, business management, planning and the law. The book examines numerous critical issues, such as strategies for delivery, logistics and freight transport spatial patterns, urban policy assessment, innovative transportation technologies, urban hubs, and the role factories play in the urban freight transport system. The book offers a novel conceptual approach for addressing the problems of production, logistics and traffic in an urban context.
As most of the world's population now live in cities, thus significantly increasing commercial traffic, there are numerous challenges for efficiently and sustainably delivering goods into cities. This book provides solutions and tactics to those challenges.
Key Features
- Includes interdisciplinary contributors from around the globe
- Provides never-before-published original research to help users stay current and develop a deeper understanding of the field
- Presents the methods and results of research that is useful for both academics and practitioners
Readership
Urban Transportation Planning and Logistics researchers, graduate students, and practitioners
Table of Contents
Introduction: Emerging Issues in Urban Freight Transportation Systems – Introduction and Overview of the Book
Part A: Land-use and Urban Production
1. Logistics Locations Patterns – Distance-based methods for relative industrial concentration measurement applied to the region of Berlin-Brandenburg
2. Developing a pricing model for promoting coordinated resource demand in cooperative warehouses
3. Urban Factories – Interdisciplinary Perspectives on Resource Efficiency
Part B: Logistics Concepts and Urban Freight Transportation
4. Improving cost efficiency and environmental impact through the integration of light freight and passenger railway transport and last mile distribution analysis
5. Commercial traffic 2.0 – Analysis and recommendations of delivery strategies for the package delivery industry in urban areas
6. The impact of data accuracy for efficient and feasible routing plans
7. Last mile transport of fragmented deliveries: delivery preferences of nanostoreowners
8. The Development and Status Quo of Freight Transport in China
9. Transshipment Hub Automation in China’s CEP sector
Part C: Application of New Technologies and Deployment of Electric Vehicles
10. Scenario-based development of Intelligent Transportation Systems for road freight transport in Germany
11. Assessing the potential of truck platooning in short distances: the case study of Portugal
12. E-vehicles for urban logistics – why is it not happening yet? - requirements of an innovative and sustainable urban logistics concept
13. Mobility behavior of companies in urban areas: A triangulation approach to explore the potential for BEV
14. Enhancing the potential for BEV by identifying behaviorally homogenous groups in commercial traffic
Conclusion: Urban Freight Transportation Systems: Current Trends and Prospects for the Future
Details
- No. of pages:
- 276
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 1st October 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128173626
About the Editor
Ralf Elbert
Professor of Management and Logistics at the Technische Universität. He has extensive experiences in transportation logistics, intermodal freight transport, and intralogistics as an academic researcher and consultant to both the public and private sectors. He is Chair of the WCTRS special interest group on intermodal freight transport.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Chair of Management and Logistics, Technische Universität Darmstadt, Germany
Christian Friedrich
Christian Friedrich is a Research Associate at the Chair of Management and Logistics at Technische Universität Darmstadt, Germany. His research focus is on urban freight consolidation concepts and applications of simulation modeling and analysis in logistics, transportation, and supply chains.
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Associate, Chair of Management and Logistics, Technische Universität Darmstadt, Germany
Manfred Boltze
Head of the Institute of Transport Planning and Traffic Engineering at the Technische Universität. His research focuses on traffic, transport management, and Intelligent Transport Systems. He has been an Editorial Board member of several journals, including the Journal of International Association of Traffic and Safety Sciences. He serves as a Member of the Scientific Committee and Steering Committee for the WCTRS.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Institute for Transport Planning and Traffic Engineering, Technische Universität Darmstadt, Germany
Hans-Christian Pfohl
is Professor Emeritus at the Technische Universität and Professor of Management and Logistics at the Tongji-University. The result of his management, logistics and supply chain research is documented in an extensive list of books, articles and reports. He held numerous offices in science, associations and industry. He is Head of the European Logistics Association Committee for Research, and is a member of the Editorial Board of the scientific journals Logistics Research, Logistique & Management and the International Journal of Logistics Management.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus, Technische Universität Darmstadt, Germany, and Professor of Management and Logistics at Tongji-University Shanghai, China