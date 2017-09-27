Urban Emergency Management
1st Edition
Planning and Response for the 21st Century
Description
Urban Emergency Management: Planning and Response for the 21st Century takes the concepts and practices of emergency management and places them in the context of the complex challenges faced by the contemporary city. Cities provide unique challenges to emergency managers. The concentrated population and often dense layering of infrastructure can be particularly susceptible to disasters—both natural and human-caused. The book provides guidance across all phases of emergency management, including prevention and all-hazards approaches.
Key Features
- Presents an all-hazards and all-phases approach to emergency management, including natural hazards and human-caused disasters
- Covers the human capital and political and leadership qualities needed by urban emergency managers
- Targets the needs of emergency management in urban settings
Readership
Practitioners in urban emergency management; undergraduate and graduate students in emergency management programs, with a focus on urban practices
Table of Contents
- Overview of Urban Emergency Management
2. Development and History of Emergency Management
3. Natural Hazards and the Urban Environment
4. Human-Caused Hazards and Hybrid Hazards
5. Assessing Risk in Urban Areas
6. Incident Command Systems and NIMS
7. Collaboration in Urban Environments
8. Emergency Management and Homeland Security in Urban Areas
9. Prevention Phase
10. Preparedness Phase
11. Mitigation Phase
12. Response Phase
13. Recovery Phase
14. Future of Urban Emergency Management
Details
- No. of pages:
- 260
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2018
- Published:
- 27th September 2017
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128053072
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128092200
About the Author
Thomas Henkey
Thomas Henkey served for six years as Senior Emergency Management Coordinator for the City of Chicago, where he was responsible for disaster planning and response, as well as special events, physical-security, infrastructure, transportation, and antiterrorism analysis. Mr. Henkey also has nearly 15 years of experience in a range of private-sector and nonprofit safety and security management roles. He is currently the Director of Emergency Management for Titan Security Group. Mr. Henkey is a Certified Emergency Manager (CEM), a Certified Institutional Protection Manager (CIPM II), and a member of the International Association of Emergency Managers, the ASIS Cultural Properties Council, the International Foundation for Cultural Property Protection, the Illinois Security Professionals Association, and the Chicago Council on Global Affairs. He is the vice-chairman of the Chicago Cultural Properties Security Group, and the former chairman of the ASIS International Museum Committee. Mr. Henkey holds undergraduate degrees from St. Louis University, and a Master’s Degree in Emergency and Disaster Management from American Military University.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of Emergency Management, Titan Security Group
Reviews
"Author Thomas Henkey provides an excellent review of the fundamental concepts of emergency management in Urban Emergency Management: Planning and Response for the 21st Century. ...Henkey has done a great job in bringing current information on urban emergency management into a single publication. It is a good source of review for all emergency management practitioners and offers a thoughtful analysis of emergency management techniques as applied to recent events." --Security Management