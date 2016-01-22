Urban Disasters and Resilience in Asia
1st Edition
Description
Urban Disasters and Resilience in Asia presents the latest information on the intensity and frequency of disasters. Specifically, the fact that, in urban areas, more than 50% of the world's population is living on just 2% of the land surface, with most of these cities located in Asia and developing countries that have high vulnerability and intensification.
The book offers an in-depth and multidisciplinary approach to reducing the impact of disasters by examining specific evidence from events in these areas that can be used to develop best practices and increase urban resilience worldwide.
As urban resilience is largely a function of resilient and resourceful citizens, building cities which are more resilient internally and externally can lead to more productive economic returns. In an era of rapid urbanization and increasing disaster risks and vulnerabilities in Asian cities, Urban Disasters and Resilience in Asia is an invaluable tool for policy makers, researchers, and practitioners working in both public and private sectors.
Key Features
- Explores a broad range of aspects of disaster and urban resiliency, including environmental, economic, architectural, and engineering factors
- Bridges the gap between urban resilience and rural areas and community building
- Provides evidence-based data that can lead to improved disaster resiliency in urban Asia
- Focuses on Asian cities, some of the most densely populated areas on the planet, where disasters are particularly devastating
Readership
1. Researchers working in the field of urban planning, architecture, disaster preparedness and management, social sciences, earth and structural sciences. 2. Disaster managers, field practitioners working in Asia, decision-makers, disaster-related authorities, and city government officials. 3. Upper-level students and teachers in disaster management.
Table of Contents
- List of Contributors
- About the Editors
- Preface
- About the Book
- 1. Urban Disasters and Approaches to Resilience
- 1.1. Introduction
- 1.2. Resilience in a Global Context
- 1.3. Impact of Disasters and Extent of Resilience
- 1.4. Why Inclusive Urban Resilience?
- 1.5. Approaches to Urban Resilience
- 1.6. Why Make a City Resilient?
- 1.7. About the Book
- 1.8. Structure of the Book
- 2. Urban Risk, City Government, and Resilience
- 2.1. Introduction
- 2.2. Role of City Government in Enhancing Resilience Through Risk Reduction
- 2.3. Urban Risks of Bangladesh
- 2.4. Role of City Government in Enhancing Dhaka’s Resilience
- 2.5. Conclusion
- Acknowledgments
- 3. Cities, Vulnerability, and Climate Change
- 3.1. Introduction
- 3.2. Urban Linkages
- 3.3. Impact of Urban Disasters
- 3.4. Cities’ Vulnerabilities and the Underlying Risk Factors
- 3.5. Cities and Climate Change
- 3.6. Why Should Cities Become More Resilient?
- 3.7. Approaches to Urban Resilience
- 3.8. Conclusions
- 4. Resilient Homes Make Cities Resilient
- 4.1. Introduction
- 4.2. Nonengineered Construction in Developing Countries
- 4.3. Efforts to Secure Home Safety in Indonesia
- 4.4. Efforts to Secure Home Safety in Japan
- 4.5. Conclusion
- 5. Urban Regulation and Enforcement: A Challenge
- 5.1. Introduction
- 5.2. Influence of Disasters on Settlement-Planning Norms
- 5.3. Disaster Management in India
- 5.4. Disaster Management in Japan
- 5.5. Garment Factory Collapse in Bangladesh
- 5.6. Urban Planning and Disasters
- 5.7. The Enforcement Challenge
- 5.8. If There Is a Will, There Is a Way
- 6. Expanding Coastal Cities: An Increasing Risk
- 6.1. Introduction
- 6.2. The Population Challenge
- 6.3. The Young and the Old
- 6.4. Aspirations and Missing Links
- 6.5. Growth of Coastal Cities
- 6.6. Research on the Resilience of Coastal Areas
- 6.7. Conclusion and Way Forward
- 7. Impact of Urban Expansion on Farmlands: A Silent Disaster
- 7.1. Introduction
- 7.2. Spatial Pattern of Urban Land Use
- 7.3. Growing Urbanization Versus Growing Hazards
- 7.4. Impacts of Urban Expansion
- 7.5. Urbanization and Loss of Farmland
- 7.6. Urbanization and Food Security
- 7.7. Farmland Conversion and Policy Issues
- 7.8. Case Study: Peshawar, Pakistan
- 8. Enhancing City Resilience Through Urban-Rural Linkages
- 8.1. Introduction
- 8.2. Urban-Rural Linkages
- 8.3. Interdependency of Urban and Rural Areas
- 8.4. City Resilience
- 8.5. Discussion
- 8.6. Conclusion
- 9. Urban Disaster Risk Reduction in Vietnam: Gaps, Challenges, and Approaches
- 9.1. Introduction
- 9.2. Methodology
- 9.3. Policies for Disaster Management in Urban Areas in Vietnam
- 9.4. Challenges on Urban DRR Practice and Tools for Urban DRR
- 9.5. Urban Resilience Approach for Urban DRR
- 9.6. Good Practices on Implementing Urban DRR in Vietnam
- 10. Urban Disasters and Microfinancing
- 10.1. Introduction
- 10.2. Urban Disaster and Microfinancing—An Overview from the Perspective of Urban Poor in Dhaka, Bangladesh
- 10.3. Disaster Vulnerability of Mumbai, India, and Its Urban Poor—The Role of Microfinancing
- 10.4. Urban Disaster, Urban Poor, and Microfinancing—The Case of Jakarta, Indonesia
- 10.5. Discussion
- 11. Urban Food Security in Asia: A Growing Threat
- 11.1. Introduction
- 11.2. Impacts of Urban Expansion on Farmland in Asian Cities
- 11.3. Case Studies
- 11.4. Discussion
- 11.5. The Way Forward
- 11.6. Conclusion
- 12. Identifying Priorities of Asian Small- and Medium-Scale Enterprises for Building Disaster Resilience
- 12.1. Introduction
- 12.2. Legislation for SMEs and Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR)
- 12.3. Case Studies
- 12.4. Discussion
- 12.5. The Way Forward
- 13. Urban Disasters and Risk Communication Through Youth Organizations in the Philippines
- 13.1. Introduction: Importance of Participatory Risk Communication
- 13.2. The Role of Youth in Risk Communication in Urban Areas
- 13.3. Examples of Risk Communication by Youth Organizations in Urban Areas in the Philippines
- 13.4. Future Directions: Helping Youth Contribute Further to Risk Communication
- 14. Flood Risk Reduction Approaches in Dhaka, Bangladesh
- 14.1. Background
- 14.2. Hydrological Context and Growth of Dhaka
- 14.3. History of Major Floods in Dhaka
- 14.4. Flood Management in Urban Policies and Plans
- 14.5. Implementation of Plans and Policies Toward Resiliency
- 14.6. Conclusions
- 15. Postdisaster Urban Recovery: 20 Years of Recovery of Kobe
- 15.1. Introduction
- 15.2. Damages
- 15.3. Recovery Planning
- 15.4. Two-Stage Planning Process for Reconstruction of the City
- 15.5. City Restoration by Urban Planning Measures
- 15.6. Community Development in Machidukuri
- 15.7. Housing Recovery
- 15.8. Recovery of Livelihood of Victims
- 15.9. Industrial Recovery
- 15.10. Conclusions
- 16. Community Resilience Approach for Prioritizing Infrastructure Development in Urban Areas
- 16.1. Introduction
- 16.2. Urban Infrastructures and Disaster Risk Reduction
- 16.3. Planning for Infrastructure-Based Risk Reduction: Some Issues
- 16.4. Resilient Infrastructures and Infrastructure-Based Resilience
- 16.5. Indian Perspective on Urban Disaster Risks
- 16.6. Status of Urban Infrastructures in India: An Overview
- 16.7. The Evaluation Framework for Infrastructure-Based Community Resilience (IBCR)
- 16.8. The Case of Nagpur, India
- 16.9. Methods for Data Collection, Analysis, and Interpretations
- 16.10. Decoding the Community Preferences
- 16.11. Prioritizing Infrastructure Development for Gaining Resiliency
- 16.12. Discussion
- 17. Vernacular Built Environments in India: An Indigenous Approach for Resilience
- 17.1. Introduction
- 17.2. Resilient Built Environments
- 17.3. Vernacular Built Environments
- 17.4. Methodology
- 17.5. Parameters
- 17.6. Vernacular Built Environment in Harsil
- 17.7. Construction Materials and Methods
- 17.8. Vernacular Built Environment in Vidarbha
- 17.9. Conclusions
- 18. Building Community Resiliency: Linkages Between Individual, Community, and Local Government in the Urban Context
- 18.1. Introduction
- 18.2. Example of Urban Community Resilience
- 18.3. Challenges of Individual and Community Actions
- 18.4. Institutionalization: The Missing Link
- 19. Climate Migration and Urban Changes in Bangladesh
- 19.1. Introduction
- 19.2. Research Design
- 19.3. Defining Climate Migration and Migrants
- 19.4. Climate Change and Bangladesh
- 19.5. Policy Gap
- 19.6. Conclusions
- 20. Water Stress in the Megacity of Kolkata, India, and Its Implications for Urban Resilience
- 20.1. Introduction
- 20.2. Water Stress in Urban India
- 20.3. Historical Background to Current Water Supply System of Kolkata
- 20.4. Current Status of Water Supply in the Megacity of Kolkata
- 20.5. Spatial Variation of Water Stress Within the City
- 20.6. Vulnerability and Challenges to Water Stress Within the City
- 20.7. Ensure Resilience in the Water Supply System in Kolkata
- 20.8. Conclusion
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 368
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2016
- Published:
- 22nd January 2016
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128023778
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128021699
About the Author
Rajib Shaw
Rajib Shaw is Professor in the Graduate School of Media and Governance in Keio University, Japan. He has worked closely with the local communities, NGOs, governments and international organization, including United Nations, especially in Asian countries. His research interests are: community based disaster risk management, climate change adaptation, urban risk management, and disaster and environmental education. He is currently the member of UN ISDR Science Technology Advisory Group (STAG), and Co-chair of UN ISDR Science Technology Academia Stakeholder Group. Professor Shaw has extensive publications in different journals, books and edited volumes.
Affiliations and Expertise
Keio University, Fujisawa, Japan Expertise: disaster risk reduction
Akhilesh Surjan
Dr. Akhilesh Surjan has successfully engaged with issues of climate and disaster risk reduction and urban environmental management. He served as a Lead Author for the Fifth Assessment Report (AR5) of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). He also served as Contributing Author for the UN’s Global Assessment Report on Disaster Risk Reduction, published in May 2011. While mainly associated with UN agencies, Dr Surjan has also successfully worked in academic, civil society, and government institutions in Asia. In the past, he has deliberated upon risk management issues from the platform of Disaster Management Institute, Bhopal (India)- established in the aftermath of the Bhopal Gas Tragedy of 1984. Under UNDP’s Disaster Risk Management Program, he facilitated mainstreaming of community-based disaster preparedness concepts in Indian government’s policy, planning, and implementation. At United Nations University and Kyoto University, Dr Surjan’s contributions were directed towards issues of urban sustainability, disaster risk reduction and climate change adaptation. He is particularly focusing on issues surrounding sustainability of development, and adaptation concerns of emerging cities. Presently working with the Charles Darwin University, Dr Surjan is the Research & Theme Leader of Humanitarian, Emergency and Disaster Management Studies. Dr Surjan was trained at Kyoto University where he successfully completed his doctoral study, an empirical action-research focusing on resilience to environment and disaster risk reduction in the Asia-Pacific region. Dr Surjan is also a trained architect-planner – an interest zone that keeps him enthused when free.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Engineering, Health, Science and the Environment, Charles Darwin University, Australia
Gulsan Parvin
Gulsan Ara Parvin is researcher in the Graduate School of Global Environmental Studies of Kyoto University, Japan. She has 12 years of teaching and research experience at Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET). She was an Associate Professor in the Urban and Regional Planning Department of BUET. Dr. Parvin was awarded a postdoctoral fellowship from the Japan Society for the Promotion of Science to conduct research at Kyoto University from 2007 to 2010. She obtained her Ph.D degree from the Urban Engineering Department of the University of Tokyo in 2003 and M.Sc degree from Agriculture Conservation and Rural Development Program of Asian Institute of Technology in 1999. She acquired her BURP degree from Khulna University, Bangladesh. She has several publications in international journals and journals. Her research interests mostly concentrate on community development, vulnerability and disaster management for the poor, climate change impact and adaptation, women’s empowerment, and the role of NGOs.
Affiliations and Expertise
Researcher, Graduate School of Global Environmental Studies, Kyoto University, Japan
Reviews
"Westerners in particular have much to learn from a book with the words 'Asia' and 'resilience' in the title...As the career paths of security personnel become increasingly unpredictable, it will do no harm to sample the flavors of urban disasters and resilience offered in this book." --Security Management