Upper Gastrointestinal Malignancies, An Issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics of North America, Volume 31-3
1st Edition
Authors: Manish Shah
eBook ISBN: 9780323530125
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323530118
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 25th May 2017
Description
This issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics will focus on Upper Gastrointestinal Malignancies; specifically, articles on the following: Epidemiology / Genetics, H. pylori and the gastric microbiome in gastric cancer carcinogenesis; Barrett’s esophagus and esophageal cancer; Tumor Staging; Localized disease; Metastatic Disease; Immunotherapy Antiangiogenic therapy; and many more!
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 25th May 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323530125
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323530118
About the Authors
Manish Shah Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Weill Cornell Medicine/ New York-Presbyterian Hospital
