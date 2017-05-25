Upper Gastrointestinal Malignancies, An Issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323530118, 9780323530125

Upper Gastrointestinal Malignancies, An Issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics of North America, Volume 31-3

1st Edition

Authors: Manish Shah
eBook ISBN: 9780323530125
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323530118
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 25th May 2017
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics will focus on Upper Gastrointestinal Malignancies; specifically, articles on the following: Epidemiology / Genetics, H. pylori and the gastric microbiome in gastric cancer carcinogenesis; Barrett’s esophagus and esophageal cancer; Tumor Staging; Localized disease; Metastatic Disease; Immunotherapy Antiangiogenic therapy; and many more!

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323530125
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323530118

About the Authors

Manish Shah Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Weill Cornell Medicine/ New York-Presbyterian Hospital

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.