Upper Gastrointestinal Malignancies, An Issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics of North America, Volume 31-3

This issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics will focus on Upper Gastrointestinal Malignancies; specifically, articles on the following: Epidemiology / Genetics, H. pylori and the gastric microbiome in gastric cancer carcinogenesis; Barrett’s esophagus and esophageal cancer; Tumor Staging; Localized disease; Metastatic Disease; Immunotherapy Antiangiogenic therapy; and many more!